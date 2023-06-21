9 summer buys ESSENTIAL for beach days

The summer months have officially arrived — and that means beach days are well and truly back in business! Whether you enjoy a swim in the sea or not, you can’t deny that there’s truly nothing better than sitting on the sand in the sunshine with your favorite people.
Once you’ve packed the basics like a towel and sunscreen, how about having a browse for some other buys that’ll help make your beach days even more fabulous?
If you like the sound of bringing bougie vibes to the beach this summer, then you’ve come to the right place. From lounge chairs to retro drinks coolers, these nine must-have items will help you curate a chic beachside set-up that’s true to your own stylish aesthetic.
9 STYLISH AND SUMMERY BEACH BUYS
Price: $24.99
In my opinion, there’s genuinely nothing better than cracking open a can of your favorite beverage while sitting on the sand and soaking up the sunshine. So getting your hands on a cooler is essential. This one has space for up to eighteen cans and comes in four bold and bright retro shades — mint green, sunshine yellow, majestic blue, and watermelon.
Price: $26
When it comes to capturing the moment, you just can’t beat a disposable camera. Pre-loaded with twenty-four color exposures of old-school 35mm film, this Fujifilm camera is super easy to use and will help you take stylish photos in a way that just feels far more authentic than simply getting out your phone.
$31.99
Rather than also using your beach towel as a blanket to sit on, treat yourself to a stylish picnic blanket that’s far more fit for purpose. With its water-repellent plastic backing, handy carry strap, and woven patterned fabric that’s easy to shake free of any sand, this gorgeous one is perfect — and it’s got more than enough space to also accommodate a couple of friends.
Price: $53.99
Fancy a slightly more sophisticated beachside seat? This chic foldable sand chair is lightweight and easy to transport and has been lightly padded to ensure you’re always comfortable. Plus, the gorgeous blush pink fabric is the perfect vibe for the luxe summer I’ve been manifesting!
Price: $45
When it comes to water bottles, I’m perfectly at peace with the fact that I’m a basic b*tch. I just can’t resist a Stanley cup! If you didn’t know already, these cult-favorite tumblers keep liquids cool all day, come with three different drinking positions, and can even go in the dishwasher. Plus — let’s face it — they’re so cute!
Price: $50
As well as being super soft, this beach towel is absolutely massive — so it could definitely also be used as a cozy throw or blanket after the sun sets. Graphic geometric prints and vibrant colors seem to be everywhere this summer — so the large pink and white block stripes just feel perfect for this bold and bright vibe.
Price: $61.83
For literally the most romantic beach date night ever, lay out a picnic blanket, and watch the sunset while sipping on wine and snacking on cheese. And to make it a truly aesthetic set-up, bring along this beautiful bamboo picnic table that’s been expertly designed to include wine glass and bottle holders, and also comes with a bamboo plate and cheese forks.
Price: $25
If you’re planning on spending the whole day at the beach, then an umbrella is essential. This one comes with a 6.5ft white metal pole that’s been designed to stand in the sand, and the umbrella can be easily adjusted to keep you covered as the sun moves across the sky thanks to its push-button tilt.
Price: $40
Taking proper glasses to the beach is a recipe for disaster — so go for some cute acrylic ones instead. For a cute brunch on the beach with your favorite girls, lay out a delicious picnic spread of pastries and fruits, swap the disposable plastic cups for these four highball acrylic glasses, and serve up mimosas or fruit punch from the matching pitcher. So cute!