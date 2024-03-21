Shiplap bathroom ideas — 7 wonderful ways to use wall paneling

For a rustic yet refined look, shiplap bathroom ideas are the way to go. It can be brought in easily and cost-effectively, and yet, the result looks so much more expensive.

We've asked interior designers for their favorite ways to bring this wall paneling style into bathrooms. From going for neutral colors to pairing with vintage styles, it's a versatile wall feature they all love.

If you're looking for bathroom ideas that are beautiful and breezy to bring in, going for shiplap will help you achieve a sleek finish.

Stunning shiplap bathroom ideas

Whether you're looking for coastal bathroom ideas or modern bathroom ideas, shiplap works in a range of styles.

We've also curated color samples and finishing touches to match various points in our pro guide, in case you want to start decorating.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Go for modern minimalism

(Image credit: Thorndown Paints)

For a contemporary twist on shiplap, embrace the beauty of modern minimalism in your shiplap bathroom design.

“Install sleek, matte black or navy blue shiplap to create a striking focal point against crisp white walls,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

The bold contrast adds depth and visual interest to the space while maintaining a clean aesthetic.

Nina suggests pairing the darker shiplap with sleek chrome fixtures (we like these elegant Watyo Bathroom Fixtures from Amazon) for a sophisticated, timeless look.

Timeless Black HC-190 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 You just can't go wrong with this effortless color you can use throughout the house. Blue undertones Grey 08 Amsterdam House Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 If regular black is too harsh for you, this dark gray is slightly less heavy. Hint of indigo Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 The purple undertones will reflect beautifully in a light and airy bathroom.

2. Install vertically

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

We’re all about finding ways to make a small bathroom appear bigger, and one smart way you can do this is by flipping your shiplap when installing it and stacking it on top of each other.

“Vertical shiplap can create the illusion of higher ceilings,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

He says this gives the bathroom a modern look — especially when paired with elegant accents such as your best bathroom towels (we love these Organic Resort Stripe Towels from Parachute).

3. Go for distressed shiplap

(Image credit: Future / Brett Charles Photography)

If you love vintage-style decor, you can make your shiplap bathroom panels look distressed by going over them with sandpaper.

“Embrace vintage elegance in your bathroom with a shiplap design inspired by coastal ships and cottages,” Nina suggests. “Go for distressed or whitewashed shiplap to evoke the patina of age and add character to the space.”

You could also pair it with rustic lighting and woven bathroom storage ideas (such as this highly-rated Better Homes and Gardens Basket from Walmart) to complete the aesthetic.

Amazon's choice Honey-Can-Do Nesting Baskets Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W12 x D12

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $19.99 Store toiletries such as shampoos and shower gels in these to make grabbing what you need a breeze. Durable handles Mkono Woven Storage Basket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.8 x W16 x D16

Made from: Jute

Price: $23.99 Stash these under your sink and fill them with your best bath mats, rolled towels, and more. Hardware included Sand and Stable Delphinia Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H25.5 x W23 x D23

Made from: Metal

Price: $349.99 Bring a touch of coastal grandmother interior design into your dining area with this chandelier decorated with rope.

4. Reach for fab farmhouse

(Image credit: Future PLC / William Goddard)

Bring the cozy charm of the countryside into your bathroom with a farmhouse-inspired shiplap bathroom design.

Nina explains, “Go for traditional horizontal shiplap in soft, neutral tones like creamy whites or soft greiges (we like Benjamin Moore's Revere Pewter shade) to achieve that quintessential rustic farmhouse vibe.”

Pair these with clawfoot tubs (this Vanity Art Clawfoot Tub from Wayfair will make your bathroom look luxe) and antique brass faucets for an authentic touch.

5. Use them to conceal

(Image credit: Mike Van Tassell)

Looking for a quick way to hide unsightly bathroom wallpaper or gaps in the walls? Shiplap bathroom ideas are the way to go.

“Shiplap is a great accent detail for walls or even ceilings,” says Sharon Sherman, interior designer and founder of Thyme and Place Design. “I like to use it in older homes where the walls need bigger repair, as it hides a multitude of sins.”

You can DIY this yourself with recycled wall panels cut to size and sanded down. From here, you can nail them on or use strong adhesive (such as Heavy Duty Liquid Nails adhesive from Amazon).

6. Pick neutral colors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

The best small bathroom paint colors are largely made up of neutral colors, as they can make a room appear light and airy. They work especially well on shiplap bathroom panels, too.

“Bathrooms with soothing neutral shiplap walls offer a tranquil space, creating a spa-like atmosphere sure to relax,” Artem explains.

Nina adds, “Opt for crisp white shiplap to evoke a breezy, sun-drenched ambiance.”

This leaves a great base for layering personality and style onto, such as adding colorful accents (these Vagau Bathroom Rugs from Amazon are a similar color to the one in the picture above).

Illuminating White 07 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This crisp, clean shade will reflect light and is seriously versatile, too. Pink undertones White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Add warmth to any bathroom with this gorgeous, relaxed shade. Calming color Gray 02 Eggshell Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 If white is too boring for you, this pretty light gray will still add modernity to your shiplap bathroom panels.

7. Try bright shades

(Image credit: Wall Panel World)

Bright and beautiful colorful bathroom ideas are always worth looking into if minimalist bathroom ideas aren’t for you.

Artem explains, “I like to add bold colors to shiplap walls to create a playful, contemporary look.”

Whether you go for a pretty pink or a gorgeous green like above (Benjamin Moore's Apple Green Paint is similar), the options for adding contemporary character are endless.

Refreshing Green 08 Matt Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Add a playful pop to any room with this mint green which is vibrant and lively. Muted Pink 04 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Sweet dreams are definitely made of this pink shade, which is relaxed and chic. Soft Honeybee Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: From $2.50 Bring the sunshine into your bathroom with this warm and cheerful color.

Shiplap bathroom ideas are a great starting point for creating the bathroom of your dreams.

“From coastal retreats to modern sanctuaries, shiplap offers many possibilities for transforming your bathroom into a space that reflects your personal style,” Nina adds.

If you want even more ways to zhuzh up your space, these creative ways to decorate bathroom walls are so simple and smart.