7 modern guest bedroom ideas to give your space the sleek hotel look

If you love contemporary vibes, modern guest bedroom ideas might be the perfect way for you to dress up this space.

For those looking for sleek finishes, we've spoken with design experts who are big on modern, innovative designs to find out how they give guest rooms a chic spin. Think sumptuous fabrics, luxe lighting, and contrasting colors.

Even if you're looking for bedroom ideas for your own room, you'll definitely want to snuggle up with these, as they're so gorgeous yet so easy to do.

Modern guest bedroom ideas to bring hotel-luxe

If you're frantically searching for small guest bedroom ideas to impress, we've got you covered with modern tips and tricks from the experts.

Where they've suggested particular products, we've also picked out matching buys, so you can bougie up your bed space ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Invest in luxurious bedding

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

When you dive onto a hotel bed (hey, we’ve all done it), you want to be greeted with the best bedding. This is why it’s a great idea to invest in a good set for your guests.

“The bed is the central focus of the room, so try to invest in luxurious, soft, and breathable fabrics for bedding and comforters,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader. As well as garages, he's always decorating different rooms, such as guest bedrooms.

He continues, “Provide a large assortment of pillows so any guest can select according to their needs if they prefer firm or soft pillows.”

If you’re stocking up on pillows, these Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows on Amazon have a whopping 160,000 five-star ratings.

2. Add a chic bedside table

(Image credit: Future)

Having somewhere to keep your overnight essentials is always useful, so it just makes sense to have this facility for guests, too.

Tommy explains, “A bedside table is an important piece of furniture that will make it easy for your guests to put their items like their phones, glasses, or a glass of water.”

For a modern look, go for ones in shades of dark brown and black, and pick timeless materials such as wood (these Furolegee Nightstands on Walmart come in a set of two).

3. Create a work from home space

(Image credit: LK Design / Catherine Nguyen Photography)

If you have a guest staying for a few days who might need to get some work done, bringing home office design ideas into your modern guest bedroom would be thoughtful.

“Creating a work zone poses a challenge, given that guest bedrooms are typically not spacious to begin with,” says Laura Koshel, interior designer and owner of LK Design.

Laura Koshel Social Links Navigation Interior designer and owner of LK Design Laura Koshel is an interior designer and the owner of LK Design, a residential design firm based in Durham, NC. LK Design is recognized for its modern, clean, casually elegant, and approachable space designs and décor.

She continues, “In a recent project, we faced the constraint of having only 30 inches of wall space to place a work surface.”

To address this, Laura opted for an oak shelf with sufficient depth to accommodate a laptop.

“This space planning allows the bedroom decor to shine, with the functional piece enhancing functionality without visually overwhelming the space,” she adds.

4. Try mid-century modern design

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the most popular designs has to be mid-century modern decor ideas, which is a trend not going anywhere in 2024.

“This creates a balance between simplicity and functionality and adds a touch of warmth and character to the space,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. He uses wallpaper and other decor ideas to transform various different rooms.

Some key features in modern guest bedrooms with this style include clean lines, geometric patterns, natural materials, and ample natural light.

Ricky explains, “I just used this combination of styles and elements in my sister's guest bedroom, and it instantly transformed the room into a cozy and inviting space.”

5. Provide sleek storage facilities

(Image credit: Future)

Adding small bedroom storage ideas to your modern guest bedroom will allow whoever you’re hosting to properly settle in.

Tommy explains, “You could add a luggage rack at the foot of the bed so they can unpack and get comfortable.”

We love this chic Smart Fendee Bamboo Luggage Rack on Amazon, which is also Amazon’s Choice.

He adds, “Also, be sure to keep empty drawers and hangers free, so they can keep their things in order and out of the way.”

6. Glow it up with lighting

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the easiest ways to make a small bedroom cozy is by adding small bedroom lighting ideas to the room.

Tommy says, “Put a lamp on the table next to the bed so that your guests can read and switch off easily without having to get out of bed.”

For a modern choice, we have this Better Homes and Gardens Modern Table Lamp from Walmart on our wish list.

He adds, “I also recommend installing a dimmer light (we like this Topgreener Plug-In Dimmer on Amazon) so they can adjust the light according to their preference.”

This way, they can fully unwind before sleeping with dreamy, soft lighting to get them fully in the bedtime mood.

7. Layer neutral and bold colors

(Image credit: LK Design / Catherine Nguyen Photography)

If you want to achieve a modern guest bedroom but aren’t sure on the exact color scheme to go for, we’ve got you covered.

Ricky says, “I like to go for a neutral color palette with pops of bold colors in the form of accent pieces and artwork.”

For example, this Colorful Paint Strokes Poster on Desenio would make such a vibrant statement.

Not looking to spend a lot in a room you won’t use yourself? We recommend shopping at secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill, to find unique pieces to wow your guests with.

By giving your guest bedroom a modern style, you'll create a space not only your guests will be happy in, but that you'll want to move into, too.

If you're loving this design aesthetic and want to bring it into other rooms, these modern small living room ideas will make even the tiniest space trendy.