7 modern guest bedroom ideas to give your space the sleek hotel look

Go for luxe with these modern guest bedroom ideas our designers are in love with

Modern guest bedroom ideas are so pretty. Here is a white and blue bedroom with a blue bed with white bedding and a blue throw, and a large window
(Image credit: LK Design / Catherine Nguyen Photography)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

If you love contemporary vibes, modern guest bedroom ideas might be the perfect way for you to dress up this space. 

For those looking for sleek finishes, we've spoken with design experts who are big on modern, innovative designs to find out how they give guest rooms a chic spin. Think sumptuous fabrics, luxe lighting, and contrasting colors.

Even if you're looking for bedroom ideas for your own room, you'll definitely want to snuggle up with these, as they're so gorgeous yet so easy to do.

Modern guest bedroom ideas to bring hotel-luxe

If you're frantically searching for small guest bedroom ideas to impress, we've got you covered with modern tips and tricks from the experts.

Where they've suggested particular products, we've also picked out matching buys, so you can bougie up your bed space ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Invest in luxurious bedding

A modern guest bedroom with gray walls, a gray bed with white bedding and black pillows, and a nightstand with white flowers

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

When you dive onto a hotel bed (hey, we’ve all done it), you want to be greeted with the best bedding. This is why it’s a great idea to invest in a good set for your guests.

“The bed is the central focus of the room, so try to invest in luxurious, soft, and breathable fabrics for bedding and comforters,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

A picture of Tommy Mello, a man with short brown hair wearing a white shirt
Tommy Mello

Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader. As well as garages, he's always decorating different rooms, such as guest bedrooms.

He continues, “Provide a large assortment of pillows so any guest can select according to their needs if they prefer firm or soft pillows.”

If you’re stocking up on pillows, these Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows on Amazon have a whopping 160,000 five-star ratings.

Hudson Park Collection Wrinkle-Resistant SheetsNo need to iron
Hudson Park Collection Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets

Sizes: Queen / King / California King
Material: 500 thread count Pima cotton
Price: From $70

H&M Home Jacquard Weave Duvet Cover Set in GreenJacquard-weave
Jacquard Weave Duvet Cover Set

Sizes: Queen / King
Material: 100% cotton
Price: From $131

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle in whiteComes with a free silk eye mask
Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King
Material: Long-staple cotton
Price: From $443.36

2. Add a chic bedside table

A gray bedroom with a brown chest of drawers with a lamp on and a white bed with gray bedding

(Image credit: Future)

Having somewhere to keep your overnight essentials is always useful, so it just makes sense to have this facility for guests, too.

Tommy explains, “A bedside table is an important piece of furniture that will make it easy for your guests to put their items like their phones, glasses, or a glass of water.”

For a modern look, go for ones in shades of dark brown and black, and pick timeless materials such as wood (these Furolegee Nightstands on Walmart come in a set of two).

A black nightstand with gold legs and a lamp on top of itEasy to assemble
Ebern Designs Katika Metal Nightstand

Size (in.): H23.6 x W15.6 x D11.8
Made from: Wood
Price: $59.99

A brown wooden nightstand with black legsOne-year warranty
Mercury Row Vansant Nightstand

Size (in.): H22.8 x W19.7 x D15.7
Made from: Wood
Price: $52.99

Two black nightstands with two drawers eachFour colors available
UBesGoo Set of 2 Nightstand

Size (in.): H60 x W30 x L40
Made from: Wood
Price: $65.99

3. Create a work from home space

A wooden set of drawers with an oak desk and chair next to it, with a blue wall art print above it

(Image credit: LK Design / Catherine Nguyen Photography)

If you have a guest staying for a few days who might need to get some work done, bringing home office design ideas into your modern guest bedroom would be thoughtful.

“Creating a work zone poses a challenge, given that guest bedrooms are typically not spacious to begin with,” says Laura Koshel, interior designer and owner of LK Design.

A picture of Laura Koshel, a woman wearing a gold sparkly dress in front of a gold and silver gallery wall
Laura Koshel

Laura Koshel is an interior designer and the owner of LK Design, a residential design firm based in Durham, NC. LK Design is recognized for its modern, clean, casually elegant, and approachable space designs and décor. 

She continues, “In a recent project, we faced the constraint of having only 30 inches of wall space to place a work surface.”

To address this, Laura opted for an oak shelf with sufficient depth to accommodate a laptop. 

“This space planning allows the bedroom decor to shine, with the functional piece enhancing functionality without visually overwhelming the space,” she adds.

4. Try mid-century modern design

A blue bedroom with a white bed with a metal frame, a rug, brown ottoman, and a black set of drawers

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the most popular designs has to be mid-century modern decor ideas, which is a trend not going anywhere in 2024.

“This creates a balance between simplicity and functionality and adds a touch of warmth and character to the space,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper

A picture of Ricky Allen in a suit
Ricky Allen

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. He uses wallpaper and other decor ideas to transform various different rooms.

Some key features in modern guest bedrooms with this style include clean lines, geometric patterns, natural materials, and ample natural light.

Ricky explains, “I just used this combination of styles and elements in my sister's guest bedroom, and it instantly transformed the room into a cozy and inviting space.”

5. Provide sleek storage facilities

A purple storage ottoman next to a white bed with pillows and sheets inside it

(Image credit: Future)

Adding small bedroom storage ideas to your modern guest bedroom will allow whoever you’re hosting to properly settle in.

Tommy explains, “You could add a luggage rack at the foot of the bed so they can unpack and get comfortable.”

We love this chic Smart Fendee Bamboo Luggage Rack on Amazon, which is also Amazon’s Choice.

He adds, “Also, be sure to keep empty drawers and hangers free, so they can keep their things in order and out of the way.”

6. Glow it up with lighting

A tall brass lamp with white and pink flowers next to it, as well as throw pillows on a bed next to it

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the easiest ways to make a small bedroom cozy is by adding small bedroom lighting ideas to the room.

Tommy says, “Put a lamp on the table next to the bed so that your guests can read and switch off easily without having to get out of bed.”

For a modern choice, we have this Better Homes and Gardens Modern Table Lamp from Walmart on our wish list.

He adds, “I also recommend installing a dimmer light (we like this Topgreener Plug-In Dimmer on Amazon) so they can adjust the light according to their preference.”

This way, they can fully unwind before sleeping with dreamy, soft lighting to get them fully in the bedtime mood.

A white lamp with a gooseneck and a phone attached to itFlexible gooseneck
ONEXT LED Lamp with USB Charging Port

Size (in.): H12 x W8 x D8
Made from: Plastic
Price: $22.99

A metal floor lampRemote control included
Orren Ellis Haileyville Arched Floor Lamp

Size (in.): H64 x W12.2 x D17.85
Made from: Iron
Price: $48.99

A rose gold desk lampFour colors
17 Stories Kazuhiko Metal Desk Lamp

Size (in.): H18.8 x W5.75 x D9.75
Made from: Metal
Price: $35.99

7. Layer neutral and bold colors

A white and blue bedroom with a blue bed with white bedding and a blue throw

(Image credit: LK Design / Catherine Nguyen Photography)

If you want to achieve a modern guest bedroom but aren’t sure on the exact color scheme to go for, we’ve got you covered.

Ricky says, “I like to go for a neutral color palette with pops of bold colors in the form of accent pieces and artwork.”

For example, this Colorful Paint Strokes Poster on Desenio would make such a vibrant statement.

Not looking to spend a lot in a room you won’t use yourself? We recommend shopping at secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill, to find unique pieces to wow your guests with.

By giving your guest bedroom a modern style, you'll create a space not only your guests will be happy in, but that you'll want to move into, too.

If you're loving this design aesthetic and want to bring it into other rooms, these modern small living room ideas will make even the tiniest space trendy.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS