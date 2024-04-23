7 sleek kitchen island back panel ideas — designers say these will allow you to "combine functionality with style"

Kitchen island back panel ideas are a beautiful choice if you're looking at your workspace and want to maximize on style and function.

This is an easy space to decorate and the results can enhance your place in many different ways. Mirrored materials, rustic wood, and textured stone are just a few of our interior designers' top tips.

When it comes to kitchen island ideas, paying attention to what's underneath as well as what's on top is key to making it truly shine.

Stylish and smart kitchen island back panel ideas

Whether you're looking for colorful kitchen island ideas or minimalist kitchen island inspiration, back panels can be used to incorporate all sorts of styles.

Our experts have recommended useful buys throughout to help you get the look, which we've curated matching pick for wherever possible.

1. Pick pretty tiles

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Picking dreamy and dazzling tiles will draw the eye to this area of the kitchen, making it a real focal point.

“A design in the form of tiles or murals on the kitchen island back panel will add a personalized touch,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight. “Not only will the art generate conversation, but it will also provide character to the kitchen.”

They’re also easy to add on and can even be renter-friendly, if you choose peel-and-stick tiles, such as the Floorpops Tuscan Peel and Stick Wall Tiles on Amazon.

Four colors Supreme Tiles Roman Wall Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.82 x L11.82

Made from: Glass

Price: $10.69 per sq. ft. Make your kitchen shimmer with these beautifully detailed mosaic tiles. Scratch resistant Apollo Tile Cirkel Porcelain Tile Mosaic Sheet Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.46 x L12.4

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $14.29 per sq. ft. These are so pretty and will add a subtle, soft finish to your kitchen island back panel. Waterproof Supreme Tile Porcetile Honeycomb Mosaic Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W4 x L4

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $8.29 per sq. ft. You could always just place this as a horizontal line on your back panel to create a statement on a budget.

2. Style with shiplap

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

Go for all the cozy farmhouse vibes by adding warm and inviting shiplap onto your kitchen island.

“Install wooden planks on the back of the island to add texture and warmth,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design. “Classic white-painted shiplap can lend a timeless appeal, while a natural wood finish can add a rustic touch.”

You can DIY this yourself or even get a specialist in if you aren’t confident with a hammer. Alternatively, if you don’t already have a kitchen island, the Lark Manor Wood Kitchen Island from Wayfair has shiplap panels.

3. Go for useful shelving

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

It’s important to think about practicality when you’re designing your kitchen island back panel.

“Combine functionality with style by incorporating paneling with integrated shelving on the back of your kitchen island,” says Nina. "You can install open shelves to display decorative items, cookbooks, or kitchen essentials."

This design adds kitchen island storage while increasing visual interest. You can integrate these in yourself or simply get a kitchen island with them pre-built, like the Aiho Kitchen Island Cart from Walmart.

155lb. capacity Wade Logan Cala Wooden Kitchen Island Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H35.4 x W40.5 x D27.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $202.99 Not only does this have useful shelves, but it also has a clever gap for legroom. Lockable casters Costway Kitchen Trolley Island Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36.5 x W18.5 x L48.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $209.99 Don't want all your items on display? This trolley will keep them all safely hidden. Pull-out trash can TMS Lima Kitchen Cart Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H34.4 x W17.7 x D28.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $183.99 The wheels on this portable kitchen island can be locked, so you can chop up your veggies on a stable surface.

4. Add a mirrored backsplash

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

Create glamor and depth in your cooking space by installing a mirrored kitchen island back panel.

Nina says, “Mirrored surfaces reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness, making the kitchen feel brighter and more open.”

This is also a super way to make a small kitchen look bigger — ideal for those in apartments or rentals.

For a budget-friendly way to bring in this look, we recommend finding panels with reflective surfaces, such as the Zonon Panel Sheets from Amazon.

5. Try marvelous marble

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Bring elegance to your kitchen island back panel with marble kitchen island ideas that will add a major wow factor to your prep space.

“Choose natural stone such as marble or faux marble panels to add texture and visual appeal,” Nina says. “This design will add character and depth to the island's backdrop."

We’re into the clean marble look pictured above, but if you want to take a trip to the dark side, the Duck EasyLiner Black Marble Liner from Walmart is a chic choice.

Greenguard certified Msi Carrara White Hexagon Mosaic Tiles Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.75 x L12

Made from: Marble

Price: $15.39 per sq. ft. Did somebody call for serious sophistication? These can also be added to your splashback for a coordinated look. Five-year warranty South Shore Myro Contemporary Kitchen Island Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W29.75 x L55

Made from: Marble, wood

Price: $425.99 Save yourself the work of adding marble material by going for a kitchen island with it already on. Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 We think are perfect for quickly adding a luxe look to your kitchen island.

6. Make it writable with chalkboard or magnetic paint

(Image credit: Future PLC / Photoword Limited)

Have you ever run out of an ingredient while cooking on your kitchen island? Jotting it down while you’re cooking to add your shopping list may come in useful.

“Create an interactive back panel by using a chalkboard or magnetic paint on the kitchen island,” suggests Nina.

She continues, “You can transform the back panel into a chalkboard for jotting down recipes or daily reminders, or use magnetic panels to hang utensils, spice jars, and kitchen tools.”

We’re into the idea of magical magnetic paint, so we've added the Magnetize-It! Magnetic Paint from Amazon to our carts to start making a splash with.

7. Bring in beautiful brick

(Image credit: Future PLC / Photoword LTD)

Bricks are a brilliant option for those on the hunt for industrial kitchen island ideas. They also create a real statement by themselves even before you start adding kitchen island styles.

“Brick back panels will add a rustic touch to your kitchen island, and can be DIYed yourself,” explains Nina.

You don’t have to use the real thing if you don’t want to — the Torural Faux Brick Wall Tiles will allow you to achieve a similar look at a fraction of the cost.

With these kitchen island back panel ideas, you can create a room that reflects your unique style without sacrificing functionality.

“The back of your kitchen island offers endless possibilities for creative expression,” Nina finishes by saying.

Once you’ve sorted the base of your island, moving onto kitchen island lighting ideas is the next step for glowing up this space.