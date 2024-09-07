Kitchen cabinet lighting: 8 ideas for a beautifully illuminated space

When designing a kitchen, it can feel like there are over 100 different decisions that need to be made. One of the most important ones that often gets overlooked is lighting.

You may have your main lighting source nailed but have you thought about task lighting or how you’re going to create ambience in your kitchen?

Create a cozy atmosphere with these kitchen cabinet lighting ideas that have come directly from the experts.

1. Under cabinet LED strips

One of the key things to consider when looking at your kitchen lighting is getting the balance right between stylish and functional. You want your lights to create a beautifully soft ambience but you also want them to be practical when it comes to seeing exactly what you’re doing.

Ayten Nadeau from i-TEN Designs says, "When it comes to cabinet lighting, under-cabinet LED strip lights are more than just an option—they’re a game-changer. Imagine your kitchen countertops bathed in a soft, warm glow, inviting you in whether you're preparing a gourmet meal or enjoying a late-night snack. I choose the hardwired versions because they offer unmatched energy efficiency and reliability without the hassle of frequent maintenance."

2. Get the tone right

When it comes to any form of kitchen lighting, it’s crucial you get the tone spot on. You’ll want to avoid a cold and sterile feel in your kitchen, so don’t go for lighting that gives off a stark white glow. Instead, choose something warmer in tone.

"Here’s the insider tip: color temperature is crucial. It’s the key to transforming your kitchen from a sterile lab to a welcoming haven. I love using 2700K to 3000K range. Going any higher can create a harsh, clinical feel that makes even the most beautiful countertops look like they’re under a microscope," explains Ayten.

3. Layer cabinet lighting

(Image credit: deVOL)

Cabinet lighting is a wonderful source of illumination in any kitchen design. However, it would be a mistake to not think about how this is going to work with other forms of lighting in your space - layering is key!

Hannah Goldberg from Hannah Charlotte Interiors explains that "Layering light is one of our favorite ways to create more intimate spaces - nothing feels colder than a space highlighted with only recessed ceiling lights. The best kitchen lighting scheme will include a range of different types of lighting allowing you to carry out everyday tasks while also creating the perfect ambiance for relaxing or entertaining."

"Create levels of light by adding a sconce over the sink, pendants over the island, and decorative lighting over a dining area."

4. Illuminated interior

Opening a kitchen cabinet in the evening can present you with a dark space where you can’t seem to find what you’re looking for. Eliminate this problem by illuminating the inside of your kitchen cabinets.

"Now, let’s talk about puck lights—the unsung heroes of cabinet illumination. Whether surface-mounted or recessed, these little powerhouses can elevate your space. I’m particularly fond of the recessed options for that added touch of drama when opening a cabinet to reveal your favorite art piece or cherished collectible, perfectly spotlighted like it’s the star of the show. Puck lights can transform your kitchen from a functional area into a stunning showcase of style and personality," says Ayten.

5. Don’t forget your countertops!

It’s all well and good lighting your kitchen cabinets but what about your countertops? If you feel like your workspace is lacking light then you can always add stylish task lighting to solve this issue.

Sara Malek Barney, founder and principal designer at BANDD/Design says, "I also think adding small accent lighting, like task lamps to a kitchen countertop makes the overall vibe feel warmer and softer, lending itself to a cozier feel."

6. Pair cabinet lighting with under or over lighting

Multiple sources of light are far better than just one or two. Be creative with your kitchen lighting and pair interior cabinet lights with either under or over-cabinet lighting.

"Kitchen cabinets are a great place to conceal functional lighting. I often recommend under cabinet LED lighting for even illumination of countertops and cove or crown molding lighting to softly illuminate ceilings," explains Sarah Barnard, founder of Sarah Barnard Design.

7. Glass cabinet lighting

You may not feel the need to add spotlights inside every one of your kitchen cabinets. Instead, choose to illuminate your glass fronted cabinets to add a soft warm glow that will beautifully light your entire kitchen.

Glass cabinets usually house the most aesthetically pleasing kitchen items as you know that they are going to be on show. Make a feature out of your glass kitchen cabinets by attaching a downlight on the inside.

8. Wall lights instead of cabinetry

Smaller kitchens can be made to feel even smaller if you surround the entire space with wall cabinetry. Try and keep your kitchen feeling light and bright by keeping wall cabinetry to a minimum.

Instead, use the wall space to showcase extra lighting. Wall lights are extremely popular right now with kitchen designers as they act as a form of ambient lighting while still being attractive to look at, unlike traditional LED spotlights or strip lights.

Try and remember to carefully plan your kitchen lighting to reflect how you want to use the space. Illuminating your kitchen cabinets, whether it be through under cupboard lighting or interior spotlights can give your kitchen design interest and depth.

Rather than focusing on one main source of light, try and incorporate lots of different light sources for a cozy and inviting kitchen design.