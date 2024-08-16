10 bathroom accent wall ideas – perk yours up with paint, tiles or wallpaper

Bathrooms are high-traffic areas and often serve the whole family if you don't have space for an extra powder room. So it pays to invest in this key space and creating an accent wall is the ideal way to perk it up without spending a fortune.

Our bathroom accent wall ideas offer creative solutions, color ideas, and how to introduce pattern and print. It doesn't need to be a massive project either. You can try a half wall, budget peel-and-stick wallpaper, or even a new paint color on one wall.

Creating an accent wall can transform an existing bathroom design that you may still love, it might just need one wall with new tiles. Read our guide below and see which idea you love the most.

1. Marble is the ultimate in luxury

(Image credit: Lapicida)

Perhaps the most yearned-after material, a marble bathroom is definitely a luxury look even if just for an accent wall. But is it possible as there are plenty of marble effect options to choose from if your budget won't stretch, and if you can afford it remember it's for an accent wall, not the whole bathroom.

Jason Cherrington, director at Lapicida says, "Feature walls created from luxurious materials, such as marble or marble-effect porcelain (like Massa D'oro Bookmatch a replica of Calacatta Oro marble), can produce a striking statement in the bathroom. Slabs or tiles with unique veining can be ‘bookmatched’ to create natural geometric designs. Choose neutral colors, such as cream or white, for a trendy ‘quiet luxury’ look."

2. Hang a bright wallpaper in a dark bathroom

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Break up a dark scheme by choosing a bright wallpaper and hanging it on one wall. The yellow and black contrast creates a stunning design feature in this bold bathroom. Little Greene's Cranford wallpaper in wheat has a simple linear style design that works beautifully.

"Avoid pairing your wallpaper with harsh bright whites and instead combine with natural stone hues or deep indulgent colors to create a luxurious and relaxing feel that envelops the space," says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

Likewise, it would work in a light bathroom too and you could pick a wallpaper that's darker. It's about creating a balance visually and for one wall to be the 'accent' color.

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead, creative & marketing director of Little Greene, has been working in her family’s business for 12 years. She writes content for the company’s marketing material, manages photoshoots and communicates with Little Greene and Paint & Paper Library’s customers.

3. Or choose a textured wallpaper that's subtle

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Life Created)

If a patterned wallpaper isn't your bag, especially in a bathroom, but you still want an accent that isn't paint or tiles then a textured plain colored wallpaper could be ideal.

They add a subtle design feature that adds to the scheme without being too bold, and you can match the color to other elements – here the wallpaper matches tonally to the floor tiles.

Our three favorite textured wallpaper designs for a bathroom are below, each one has its own quality.

Paintable Blume Abstract Roll Shop at Wayfair Price: $29.99 per roll This clever textured wallpaper is paintable, which means you can either leave it white – imagine if the rest of your scheme was dark and dramatic, or, you can paint it in an accent color of your choice. This flexibility makes it a good buy and it's well priced too. Grasscloth Tempaper Grasscloth Peel and Stick Wallpaper in Bronze Shop at Target Price: $38.49 Peel and stick wallpaper options are always a great bet these days, they're easier to apply and you don't have all the mess of a pasting type wallpaper. Made from vinyl, this design comes in four other colors; blush, green, sand, and black linen. It's also bathroom-friendly as it's steam and moisture-resistant. Subtle Green Silk Vinyl Wallpaper Peel and Stick Shop at Walmart Price: $7.99 Made from removable self-adhesive PVC material this wallpaper is non-toxic and won't damage your walls – perfect for rentals. It uses inkjet coloring technology and the reflected color under different lights will vary. The back of the design has a grid for easy measuring and cutting and it comes in four other colors and various sizes.

4. Create two accent walls

(Image credit: Nemo Tile + Stone Glass Essential / Nina Pagonis Design)

It is possible to have two accent walls, what makes them an 'accent' is that they're different.

For this to work you only need one color to match – in this case the sky blue that's present in both. The colors unite them, but the different tiles offer a modern and eclectic look. To copy this fun look check out Wayfair's Aster Porcelain Patterned Wall and Floor Tile and team them with Target's Smart Tiles 3D Peel and Stick Tiles that come in various other colors.

5. Make a feature of white tiles

(Image credit: Sabah Mansoor Design / David Livingston)

We simply adore this idea that features a large white hexagon floor and wall tiles that go from the floor up to the ceiling, but, with the wall tiles feature a beautiful golden bee – making it a truly eye-catching accent wall.

The pink tub is another accent, but in the form of the color rather than decoration, if you choose a metallic then tie that look throughout the room as you can see here with the brass hardware.

6. Go monochromatic

(Image credit: Soucie Horner / Chris Edwards)

This striking monochromatic bathroom is elevated by the accent wall behind the sink, it takes the design to a new level and add the orange mirror to the mix and you have a wonderful bold accent wall.

"We’re strong believers that powder rooms should be treated like jewel boxes and made really special," says Martin Horner, co-founder and principal at Soucie Horner.

This accent wall would work in any sized bathroom, but we agree that power rooms are fabulous place to experiment with color schemes. Martin continues, "Because they’re typically small, they’re ideal places to take risks you might not feel comfortable taking in a larger area. Here that meant using vividly patterned black and white wall tile and accenting it with orange. It packs a lot of visual punch and makes for a truly memorable space."

Choose from the below black and white ideas for your accent wall.

Martin Horner Social Links Navigation Co-founder and principal, Soucie Horner Ltd Martin Horner is co-founder of Soucie Horner, Ltd., an acclaimed design firm based in Chicago and Naples. Horner is also co-owner and designer of Wickwood Inn, providing beautifully detailed aesthetics and top-notch hospitality, and SHIIR Rugs, a maker of artisanal rugs.

Cement Amlo Cement Patterned Wall and Floor Tile Shop at Wayfair Price: $67.81 per box Size (in.): W8 x D8 This modern cement tile has a bold design that's ideal for creating a contemporary accent wall in your bathroom. There are 12 tiles per box and they cover 5.22 sq ft. Ideal for wall and floor use the tiles are water resistant and are designed for heavy traffic locations. Other colorways include blue, yellow, gray, navy, and white. Renter friendly Tempaper Intersections Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Shop at Target Price: $39.99 Size (in): L16.5 x W20.5 If you don't want the mess of installing tiles check out this Tempaper black and white self-adhesive wallpaper instead. Bathroom friendly, it works on any smooth surface and is easy to clean with a soft, damp cloth. You can even remove it easily if you change your scheme years later. Porcelain SomerTile Metro Hex Wall and Floor Tile Shop at Amazon Price: $97.95 for 10 pieces per case Size (in): L11.88 x W10.25 Made from porcelain, these stunning mesh-mounted mosaic tiles have a glazed smooth finish with a high sheen. They're suitable for all interior walls and light foot traffic. Easy to clean they can be used on their own or cut up and used as an accent to other tiles.

7. Tile half a wall

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design / Pink House Living)

This pretty in pink walk-in shower area has an accent wall on the lower half, this is a great idea if you want to create a feature but not all the way up. It will also save you money if on a budget. "Tiling the lower half of a bathroom wall and painting the upper half in a complementary hue still creates a statement space but in a more modern, balanced, and curated approach," says Damla Turgut, founder, Otto Tiles & Design.

We tend to have a preconceived idea of what an accent wall should look like, Tamla adds, "When it comes to creating an accent wall, most people think of using just one material or color floor to ceiling, but I really love to break up a space using a combination of materials and colors that work in harmony with each other, creating a much more unique and visually impactful interior scheme."

If you want to copy this fabulous pink shade take a look at Lick's Pink 12 Eggshell, it's a pinky coral with a hint of gray undertones.

Damla Turgut Social Links Navigation Founder and creative director, Otto Tiles & Design Damla Turgut turned her passions for art, design and her homeland into a career, launching Otto Tiles & Design in 2015. Her London-based company has 3 showrooms and the tiles she designs are handmade in Turkey by skilled artisans using traditional methods. She remains creative director at the helm of Otto Tiles & Design, now trading via a new US website.

8. Keep it subtle

(Image credit: Adams Kirby Homes)

Contrary to popular belief, bathroom accent wall ideas can be subtle and elegant. We love these lattice marble wall tiles that create a pattern and backdrop for the black and marble vanity unit.

Country Floors have a great match with their Avenza, Snow White Honed Large Lattice Marble Mosaic. They really have a timeless beauty and are worth the investment.

9. Use one wallpaper design in two colorways

(Image credit: Divine Savages / Drummonds Bathrooms)

We love this idea of using the same wallpaper design but in two different colorways, it's a great design twist and if you adore the wallpaper you've chosen then why not double up?

"Use contrasting colors in the same print above and below a dado rail for added design detail and maximum wallpaper magic. We love this design trick. It’s at once playful and at the same time sophisticated. Here our Crane Fonda wallpaper in Soft Copper pared with the same design in Black Gold makes for an accent wall that is original and unique," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages.

"Also note the perfect pattern matching on the two halves… it’s these small design details that count," adds Jamie.

To start this fabulous look pick a wallpaper design that has more than one color scheme and find two that you love.

10. Be creative with paint

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If you prefer to create a bathroom accent wall with paint then this ombre paint effect could be for you. It's easier enough to do if you choose several paint colors that work together but with color gradation.

We asked paint and color expert, Annie Sloan CBE for her advice on accent walls in bathrooms, "Incorporating a feature wall in a bathroom can transform the space from functional to exceptional, and it often has a more pronounced impact here than in other areas of the home due to the room's intimate nature. Color in bathrooms can feel very unexpected and therefore more dramatic and exciting, but because of the smaller size, painting all your walls may feel overwhelming."

So how do you start an ombre wall? "Using blues to create an ombre emphasizes their introspective, horizon-expanding qualities. Here, blending seductively pigmented Aubusson Blue into the lighter, tranquil tones of Provence adds depth and serene, spa-like quality to the room."

Our bathroom accent wall ideas will give you enough inspiration whatever your DIY skills or budget. From peel and stick options to getting creative with paint, there's something for everyone and all sized bathrooms. Most of all, have fun!