These are the best adhesive hooks for creating a fab and functional rental

Stuck on choosing the best adhesive hooks? I've got you. I’m going to start by going on the record and saying I’m a proud rental girly. If you manage to find yourself in a place with a great landlord the “money down the drain” argument pales in comparison to the convenience, if you ask me.

However, there is a catch! The “no nail holes in the walls” clause is here to ruin all of our days. Goodbye, visions of hanging cool vinyl covers, succulents, and fairy lights. Well, that is until you discover the power of an adhesive hook. Whether you’re looking to give your kitchen utensils a quirky update, maximize space in your bathroom, or hang up your favorite pieces to save a floordrobe from the building, you can do exactly as you please without creating any holes in your wall (or your relationship with your landlord!)

Bearing the different usages of adhesive hooks in mind, we’ve put together a little round-up of the best organizational products, suitable for varying weights and tastes and ultimately prioritizing damage-free removal, ensuring you won’t be met with peeling paint when it’s time to bid adieu to your rental.

12 adhesive hooks to up the storage and cute factor in your pad

We asked Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, interior designer and expert on all things home revamp, for her insight on removing adhesive hooks without damage and she referenced the hair dryer hack where you heat up the adhesive to loosen it and then use a putty knife (like this Warner one from Amazon)to scrape it off!

"I recommend for removing small adhesive hooks from a wall to try using a hook removal tool," she says. "The hooked blade can break the bond between the adhesive hook and the wall when used correctly. To use the tool correctly slide the tool against the wall and rotate it all the way around in a circle. The hooked blade will cut the adhesive and make it easier to remove."

Reliable but temporary — these hooks will keep you and your landlord happy, allowing your four rented walls to transform into a whimsical wonderland without the dreaded damage and docked deposit drama. So, for those of us on the hunt for adhesive hooks that double up on character and hold, let’s get stuck in, shall we?!

Wooden adhesive hooks

Small adhesive hook 1. Tounre Wooden Mushroom Hook Shop at Etsy Price: Was $11.35 , Now $9.99 (save $1.36) at Etsy

Size (mm): H85 x W85

Quantity: 1

Made from: Wood

Colors: Choice of yellow, brown, red, and, blue All I have to say about these is welcome to Wonderland, baby! These multicolored mushrooms are cute as a button, providing definitive dopamine decor to any space. I added a couple of these to my basket the second I discovered them. Mushroom decor is also one of Pinterest's hottest home trends, FYI. Scandinavian style 2. BeiLeiNiceHK Bamboo Wooden Hooks Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99

Size (in): H2.4 x W2.4 x D1.5

Made from: Bamboo

Quantity: 4-pack

Color: Natural wood and white Channeling those Scandi vibes, this cool bamboo model is the perfect nod to sustainable minimalism. I love the way this wall adhesive hook is understated yet elevated. Our explainer on Scandinavian design expands on this Nordic-inspired trend. For hanging keys 3. Noirdotdesign Adhesive Wall Key Hooks Shop at Etsy Price: From $32.58

Size: 10cm x 3cm x 5mm

Quantity: 1

Made from: Choice of oak, walnut or chestnut

Color: Natural A more pricey option but if it'll last, it's worth it. Another pared-back wooden choice for my "less is more", quiet luxury besties. These will blend into any style of interior and are a great solution for anything from bags to keys because they can take.

Plastic adhesive hooks

Metal adhesive hooks

Cheapest 7. Watermelon Adhesive Shower Hook Shop at Walmart Price: $3.99

Size (in): L2.95 x W2.76 x H0.20

Quantity: 1

Made from: Stainless steel

Color: Pink, green, and black If you're on the hunt for some dopamine decor, I order you to stop scrolling and put this watermelon-motif metal adhesive hook in your basket NOW! This is so fun and colorful and just the perfect adhesive hook for any bathroom or kitchen! It's under $4 too. Heavy duty 8. Command Large Sized Traditional Decorative Hook Shop at Target Price: $5.29

Size (in): L4.05 x W1.67 x D1.78

Made from: Nickel

Color: Silver I went clean and classic with this choice because some of us are hanging things on these hooks that will do the talking without a statement hook! I love the nickel finish of this option because it goes with anything. Plus, it's a command hook so you can trust it! Three finishes available 9. Modket Modern Bathroom Adhesive Hook Shop at Etsy Price: $8.79

Size (mm): H60 x W55 x D13mm

Made from: 304 stainless steel

Color: Brushed gold, brushed nickel, or matte black If the motto "work hard, play hard" runs through your blood (and interiors), then you'll love this modern home decor. It's super affordable but looks uber-glam, especially when used as a towel storage idea in the bathroom.

Ceramic adhesive hooks

Holds up to 5 lbs 10. RetroStyleCeramics handmade ceramic hooks Shop at Etsy Price: $16

Material: Ceramic

Size (in): H3.5 x W1.7

Made from: Ceramic

Color: Choose from white floral or turquoise How pretty are these handpainted ceramic adhesive hooks? They hit the nail on the head (sans screws) for the cottagecore trend. The Etsy seller makes both drill and no-drill options so make sure you select the right option in the drop-down menu. Grecian 11. HandicraftSpace Boho Hooks Shop at Etsy Price: $14.99

Size (in): H3.9 x W1.57 x D1.89

Quantity: 1

Made from: Ceramic

Color: White and blue Since everyone has been having a Euro Summer, I'm sure we can all agree on the fact that this is giving Greek islands. The Santorini-esque blue and white ceramic with those gorgeous little handpainted details is *chef's kiss*. Definitely one for those trying to achieve the tomato girl aesthetic. Uses 3M adhesive 12. CAAHANJIA Ceramic Elephant Hooks Shop at Amazon Price: $19.99

Size (in): H3.5 x W3.2 x D1.2

Quantity: 3 pack

Material: Ceramic

Color: Choice of black, Lowr blue, and, active glaze Wanderlusters — this one's for you. If you backpacked in Asia on a gap year (or it's on your to-do list), then this exotic adhesive hook has your name on it. The black finish makes this look super expensive, and I'd personally pair it with rattan, bamboo, and cane accessories.

Frequently asked questions

Do adhesive hooks come off? Most of the time, adhesive hooks will come off clean without damage to the surface it was stuck to, or the hook itself. However, if you're having trouble removing bits of a broken plastic hook, try this method by Sarah, aka Thrifty Decor Chick: "Cut off a decent length of dental floss [from Amazon] so you can grip it well on both ends. Moving it back and forth, wedge the floss behind the plastic part — if you can get it behind the sticky stuff, that's great!" she says "Wiggle it down behind until it reaches the bottom. Your hook will come right off! If you have fishing line [also available from Amazon] that also works great for removing stuck Command strips!" she adds.

Do adhesive hooks damage walls? "Command Strips offer a convenient and damage-free hanging solution for your artwork, photo frames, and decorations. However, if not used or removed properly, things don’t always go according to plan, and they can leave behind damage on your walls," says Ben Suiskind, CEO at AllDryUSA. "The most common types of wall damage caused by Command Strips include paint peeling, holes in the wall, and sticky residue. It’s crucial to identify the specific damage to know the right approach to fix it and avoid further complications. The first step to repairing damage from Command Strips is to identify what type of damage you’re dealing with.

How we chose

Sometimes, it's not always possible to call in 12+ adhesive hooks at the same time, and dot them around an apartment to test them out. So on this occasion, we chose hooks that were highly rated and had positive feedback from genuine customers.

Now that you've got an idea of what sticky-backed hooks to shop for, why not read our guide on hanging things in an apartment? From pictures to curtain rods, our how-to will help you to install decorations with minimal-to-no damage.