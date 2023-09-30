Out of 70+ options, these Urban Outfitters duvet covers are the best for comfort and style

Urban Outfitters duvet covers: Quick menu
You probably don’t need me to tell you that Urban Outfitters' duvet covers are elite. I think it's one of the best places to shop for bed linen. And how do I know that, I hear you ask? Well, you’re reading the words of a self-proclaimed sleep connoisseur.
As someone who currently lives in a *very* small apartment and once lived in a dorm room, I’m used to making my bed the center of my universe. I use my bed as my sleep station, my Netflix streaming location, and even my dining room table (don’t judge; I bet you’ve all done it).
Owning an article from one of the best bedding brands is so important, I’ve spent way more than I’d like to admit on duvet covers. And throughout the course of my duvet-shopping adventures, I’ve returned time and time again to Urban Outfitters'. Not only are the duvet covers super cute and on-trend, but they’re also incredibly affordable.
12 of the best Urban Outfitters duvet covers
UO is full of amazing duvet covers, which is why I decided that I couldn’t hog all of the snuggly goodness for myself. These are (IMO) the best duvet covers on the website right now (and sometimes on promotion in the Urban Outfitters bedding sale). But just remember to grab one of the best bed sheets for the full experience while you’re at it. Six of our selections are under $100, because stylish bed buys should be accessible to all.
'70s style
Price:
Was $79.99, now $39.99
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: Premium microfiber polyester
Colors: Floral multi
If I’m being totally honest, I think I was born in the wrong era. I don’t know if I’m sensing my past life, but I feel like I would have thrived in the 1970s. I feel flower power running through my veins, which is why I’m totally obsessed with this groovy floral bedding. It’s bright, colorful, and definitely going to make a mid-century modern statement in your bedroom. And while it looks thick and dense, the lightweight material will keep things airy. The orange and mustard tones make this a great fall bedding set, too.
Trusty essentials
Price:
Was $79, now $47.40 (save $31.60)
Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king
Material: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified cotton and AZO-free dye
Yes, this might just look like a basic black bedding set, but dark colors do have their (practical) advantages. If you're partial to snacking in bed or your period comes when you least expect it, you're gonna be glad that you invested in this OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified combo. This also has a lightweight and breathable weave for hot and sweaty sleepers. Oh, and there are no nasties in the dyeing process.
Pajama material
Price: From $79
Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, and 1ueen
Made from: 60% polyester, 40% cotton
Colors: Dark green, white, ivory, or olive
Want constant hugs? Well, why not replace a partner with this Urban Outfitters jersey duvet cover, instead? This pick is one of the cheapest bedding sets on the list, and the slight change in material means that it offers so much more in terms of warmth and comfort.
Berry cute
Price: From $79
Sizes: Twin/twin XL and full/queen
Made from: 80% cotton, 20% polyester
Colors: Cream
This strawberry decor home buy is as adorable as they come, offering a playful graphic print to your bedroom. I’m not sure this counts as one of your five-a-day, but it’s still worth it. It’s also machine washable, so you can clean this yourself. Or you could continue getting your mom to do your laundry for you. You do you, boo.
Trending now
Price: From $79
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 80% Cotton, 20% polyester
Colors: Cream
Weirdcore is everywhere this year — and while I’m still utterly obsessed with the mushroom lamp, I’m super into fungi-themed bedding, too. Made from 80% cotton, it’ll be super soft on your skin but still look super cute in your bedroom.
Sustainable set
Price: From $79
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 80% cotton, 20% polyester
Colors: White, green multi, lavender, or charcoal
In the words of the almighty Miley Cyrus, I can buy myself flowers. And I can also buy myself a flower duvet cover,which is exactly what I’m going to do. I feel pretty good about treating myself, too, because this cover is eco-friendly, as it’s made from OEKO-TEX Standard 100 — which means it’s 100% free of any chemicals.
Vintage vibes
Price: From $119
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: Premium microfiber polyester
Colors: Green
There’s something about gingham that just screams vintage, making this duvet cover a stunning option for those looking to add some vintage decor to their bedroom. And if you’re someone who eats all of their meals in your bed, it totally makes sense to basically have a picnic blanket as a duvet cover!
Balletcore
Price: $129–$169
Sizes: Twin / Twin XL / Full / Queen / King
Made from: 100% cotton
Colors: White, brown, or pink
I love the bow accents on this duvet set, as they feel super current and trendy — but I can’t deny that this also looks super comfortable. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, this ribbon motif set seems to have it all. One thing to note about this duvet cover is that the pillow shams and duvet insert are sold separately.
Cottagecore
Price: From $129
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 100% cotton
Colors: Green or pink
If you’re entering your chic grandma era, I have a feeling that this particular duvet cover is going to fit the bill. After all, it’s serving major cottagecore realness. From the florals to the ruffles, everything about this duvet set looks cute, cozy, and downright comfortable. While you could buy this in either green or pink, there’s something about the green that's really calming.
On cloud nine
Price: $139
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 100% cotton
Colors: Blue multi
If you’ve always wanted your bedroom to look like an Ariana Grande music video — look no further. This cloud duvet cover is what dreams are made of, especially as designs like this can often look gimmicky and cheap. The whole aesthetic is super soft and chic, and the dual-sided design means that you don’t have to worry if you spill your cocoa on it. Just flip it over, and no one will know. All in all, it's a great dorm room bedding buy. Just so you know, the low rating is only down to customers assuming that the shams are included (they're sold separately).
Super textural
Price: From $149
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 100% cotton
Colors: White or olive
Let me introduce you to a hack I learned a long time ago. If you buy a duvet cover that has texture, you never have to iron it! And if you’re someone who doesn’t want to iron, this duvet cover is perfect for you. Plus, it’s super cute. Featuring ruched detailing with cinched ties across the top, this duvet cover doesn’t just look stylish. It’s also made from 100% cotton, meaning you’re dealing with the best of the best.
Checkered duvet set
Price: From $149
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king
Made from: 100% cotton
Colors: Ivory
Sometimes, all you need is a neutral duvet cover to help you drift off to sleep. And while this neutral set is basic in terms of its color, the tufted texture is far from basic. Featuring this checkered tufted design throughout, it looks cute and cuddly — especially as it’s made from 100% cotton. And with some matching shams, too, you’re basically set for the best sleep of your life.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters duvet covers
Logistically, it wasn't possible to call in all of the Urban Outfitters duvet covers, so instead we filtered our search results to include top-rated picks with the best star ratings. As well as this, we read through reviews at the bottom of the respective product pages.
In some cases, the products are very new, so haven't been rated. Here we use our knowledge of industry trends to predict what will be popular.
Loving Urban Outfitters' aesthetic? Add one or more of the best Urban Outfitters throw pillows to your basket to complete the look.