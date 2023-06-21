12 of the best dorm room bedding buys for your new room

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ok, there are a lot of things you need to pack before heading to your first dorm room. Obvi, there’s gonna be the odd thing that you forget, but there’s one thing that def needs to be top of your list (yes, even before your phone charger). I’m talking about bedding, people.



You’re going to be in a completely different bed from your one at home, so you’re going to want to make it as comfortable as possible. This way, you can get a great night’s sleep, so you’re totally rested and ready for your studies.



Quick Menu:

1. Mattress toppers

2. Sheets

3. Comforters

4. Pillows



That being said, you probs don’t want to be spending a lot of cash on it and don’t need anything that’s super bougie. Luckily, I’ve got all that for you, right here. I’ve rounded up the best bedding for dorms, covering everything from pillows and sheets right up to toppers and comforters.



Ready to grab some fresh bedding for your fresh start? Scroll on down…

Shoppers love these dorm room bedding buys, and they’re all under $100

Your dorm bed is going to be so gorg once you've got it properly decked out. I've also made sure all the bedding in this list will fit onto your dorm bed, which will most likely be a twin XL.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Best mattress toppers for dorm rooms

Right, so unfortunately, your dorm mattress may not be the comfiest thing ever. Luckily, there’s an easy fix for that.

Cooling Linenspa 2 Inch Mattress Topper Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and more

Made from: Gel memory foam

Price: $42.99 for twin XL



This is an Amazon bestseller, with shoppers saying that they felt like they were floating on a cloud bed sleeping on it. Oh, and they also say that the gel-infused memory foam provides a luxurious softness that alleviates all the pressure points. Dreamy, right? It comes in both two inches and three inches, so you can choose whichever thickness you prefer. Stain-resistant Great Bay Home Mattress Topper Shop at Target Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Made from: Plain weave, down alternative

Price: $54.99 for twin XL



Plush AF? Yes pls. This mattress topper has a quilted design and is filled with a down alternative that is just as bouncy as the feathery alternatives. If you think you’ll be having pre-drinks in your dorm room, you’ll also be pleased to know that it’s stain resistant — hey, we’ve gotta keep that deposit protected. Such a bargain Utopia Bedding Elastic Quilted Pad Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and more

Made from: Microfiber

Price: $23.99 for twin XL



If you’re just after a mattress protector that provides extra cushioning at a great price, you just can’t go wrong with this Utopia buy. The sides are elasticated, meaning you can fit it on easily and it won’t move around too much either. While it isn’t stain resistant, it is machine washable, so there’s no harm done if it does get grubby.

Best sheets for dorm rooms

Get tucked into bed with these gorgeous sheets that are great value for money.

Target fave Threshold Printed Performance Sheet Set Shop at Target Sizes: Twin/twin XL, queen, king, and more

Made from: Polyester

Price: $35 for twin/twin XL



This is Target’s most popular sheet set, and with its 400 thread count, it’s easy to see why. It will sit on your bed evenly and crisply, as it's wrinkle and pile resistant — and let’s face it, there’s nothing hotter than slipping into a smooth bed. Target shoppers also say that the sheets fit snugly and are very comfortable, BTW. Breathable Hotel Sheets Direct Bed Linen Set Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, queen, king, and more

Made from: Bamboo-derived Viscose

Price: $77.38 for twin XL



If you’re willing to splash out a li’l, this luxe hotel-style set will serve you well throughout all the seasons. The viscose fabric is super soft, as well as being thermoregulated, so you can stay cool in the summer and toasty in winter. Plus, the sheets are moisture-wicking, so if you’re a sweaty sleeper like me, you won’t have to worry about waking up feeling sticky. Simply chic Amazon Basics Lightweight Bed Sheet Set Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Made from: Polyester

Price: $23 for twin XL



With an amazing price and an amazing 349,000 five-star reviews, this sheet set is a real winner. It comes in 37 (I’m not joking) different colors and patterns, so you can perfectly match your sheets to your dorm’s aesthetic. My fave styles are the indigo medallion and blue gingham prints, which are both very cute.

Best comforters for dorm rooms

Look, I get it — sometimes just a top sheet isn’t enough. These will help you stay cozy all night.

Lovely and light Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter Shop at Walmart Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king

Made from: Hypoallergenic filling

Price: $30.99 for twin



Looking for a comforter that isn’t gonna make you sneeze? This down alternative has plenty of softness, without the need for feathers. It’s 300GSM, which means that it’s lightweight and suitable for all seasons. Just make sure that you put it on a delicate, cold wash so that it stays in perfect shape. Lots of colors Room Essentials Microfiber Comforter Shop at Target Sizes: Twin/twin extra long, full/queen, king

Made from: Polyester

Price: $20 for twin/twin extra long



OMG — this is only $20, which is such a steal for a comforter. I’m loving the texture of it, as well as the many timeless shades that it comes with. This means that you can mix and match colorful throws and pillows to keep it looking fresh throughout the year. It’s also machine washable, making maintenance easy AF. Organic Nexhome Pro Bamboo Cooling Comforter Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, queen, king, and more

Made from: Bamboo

Price: $74.99 for twin



Looking for an eco-friendly comforter? I’ve got you, bestie. That sweet, sustainable bamboo is perfectly cooling — I know how stuffy dorm rooms can be, so this is def a big tick. If you do want to put a duvet cover onto it, it has eight corner hooks which will make putting it on totally easy.

Best pillows for dorm rooms

Can you imagine sleeping without one? NTY. You’ve gotta rest your pretty head properly after a long day of studying.

Very sturdy Mainstays Extra Firm Pillow Shop at Walmart Size: Standard/queen

Made from: Microfiber

Price: $6.96



Side sleepers, put your hands up! You need something that’s extra firm, so you’re properly supported. Walmart shoppers say that it’s amazingly fluffy, with one reviewer even saying that it’s their fave pillow that they’ve ever used. This is a standard pillow, so it may hang off slightly on your dorm bed, but this shouldn’t be a major issue. Double the pillow JollyVogue Bed Pillows Shop at Amazon Sizes: Standard, queen, king

Made from: Polyester, down alternative

Price: $25.99 for 2 for standard



I’m a firm pillow queen, so if you’re like me, this is the pillow for you. It’s recommended for all sleeping positions as well, so you can get a good night’s sleep however you lie down. It has a one-year warranty, so if it does mess up during your time at college, you’re totally covered. FYI: It comes vacuum-packed, so it’ll be easy to stack in the car for college but may need extra time to fluff up. Luxury option Panda Memory Foam Pillow Shop at Amazon Size: One size

Made from: Bamboo

Price: $69.95



This pillow is smooth, soft, and seriously sink-into-able (yes, that’s now a word). Sure, this is slightly pricer than the other two options, but it is made out of memory foam and has eco-credentials. One of our Real Homes team members has been using it for years and says it’s a seriously worthwhile investment. JSYK, it's best for side sleepers and back sleepers.

FAQs

What size bed is a dorm bed? Most dorm beds are twin XL. That’s why in this guide we have listed bedding and pillows that will fit twin XL beds.

Do you need two sets of sheets for college? Yes! It’s definitely a good idea to have a wash and a wear, as sheets can take a while to dry.

Where to buy dorm room bedding

How we chose these dorm room bedding buys

I’m a former dorm dweller myself, so I know that it’s important to grab quality bedding that will make you feel at home, but also won’t break your budget. That’s why I scoured through plenty of sites, finding dorm bedding that are great buys and that have lots of five-star ratings. I also made sure that the bedding featured had options that will fit twin XL beds, so you’ll be able to grab something that fits your dorm bed properly.

