The Urban Outfitters bedding sale makes me want to cancel my Friday night plans

I get the worst Friday FOMO. But that was before I saw Urban Outfitters' bedding sale. Now it's more JOMO. You see the thing is, partying with liquor might be fun, but now I'm in my thirties, I CBA for the hangovers, blistered feet from high heels, the expensive Uber receipts, and the sh*tty takeout used to recover.

These days, I'd rather scroll the Urban Outfitters home sale to find accessories for my lazy girl era. As well as having some swish decor on offer, bedding, and pillows are also on promotion. In some cases, the discounts are up to 40% (shaved off at checkout). There is 25–35% off other picks, too, and you can get around 100 points if you're part of the UO Rewards scheme. There's even a piece in here that's gone from $160 down to less than $30!

So what are you waiting for? Get that card out (kudos if you remember your debit by heart) and shop for sweet dreams and sofa snugs. BTW, the price you see in red on the product page *isn't* the final price — you'll get a nice surprise when you add it to your shopping bag.

JSYK, this is what I'd buy from the UO bedding sale

I’ve split this out into four different sections, so whether you’re looking for bigger buys or smaller decor pieces, you’re covered.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Urban Outfitters duvet sets

UO is known for its cheap bedding sets, but things just got even cheaper. Treat yourself to one (or a few) right now while the price is mega low.

Eco-friendly Breezy Cotton Percale Duvet Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $79 , Price at checkout $47.40 (save $31.60)

Sizes: Twin/full/queen/king

Material: OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified cotton and AZO-free dye Yes, this might just look like a black duvet set. But, dark colors do have their (practical) advantages. If you're partial to snacking in bed, or if your period comes when you least expect it, you're gonna be glad that you invested in this OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified combo. This also has a lightweight and breathable weave for hot and sweaty sleepers. Oh, and there are no nasties in the dyeing process. Retro vibes Mushroom Flower Duvet Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $79 , Price at checkout $47.40 (save $31.60)

Sizes: Twin/full/queen/king

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% polyester Love retro floral and fungi motifs? Why not have both? This all-over '70s-style pattern is super pretty but also makes a statement. What I (and reviewers) like most about this is that it has a hidden button closure and internal corner ties to keep your duvet insert in place. FYI, this comes with one sham, but you can buy more separately. Textural ribbed knit Cozy Jersey Duvet Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $99 , Price at checkout $59.40 (save $39.60)

Size: Twin/full/queen/king

Material: 60% Polyester, 40% cotton



IDK about you, but my favorite and softest PJs are made from Jersey fabric. So it makes sense to have a coordinating bedding set that's also buttery soft to the touch. This particular style comes in five colors and all are pretty gender-neutral, making them a great choice for boys dorm rooms or for anyone who wants something less OTT.

Urban Outfitters pillow shams

Before you decorate your space with Urban Outfitters throw pillows, make sure you get the foundations right and ensure your duvet cover has matching pillowcases. It's the little things that can make your small space go from blah to boutique.

Retro Musi Marble Sham Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $19.99 , Price at checkout $12.99 (save $7.99)

Size: Standard

Material: 100% Cotton



OK, hear me out. There are these British cookies that formed part of my diet in the '90s called party rings (you can get them on Amazon). And these look just like the sham version of them. The feathered motif is so nostalgic, and the pastel colors are on point. 100% cotton T-Shirt Jersey Modern Pillowcase Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $24.99 , Price at checkout $15 (save $9.99)

Sizes: Standard/king

Material: 100% cotton Girls. As much as we all love those fancy lingerie sets, we all know how far a good underwired T-shirt bra can go. The same applies to this T-shirt-style pillowcase set. Envelope closure Palms Quilted Sham Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $59

Size: Standard

Material: 90% Cotton, 10% polyester If you love everything about Barbiecore, bar the pink (yes — I said it), this is a great way to introduce Malibu-esque vibes into your bedroom. I love the vibrant green stitching around the palm trees, which still remains subtle.

Urban Outfitters throws

The clue is in the name. Throw it on your bed, on your couch, or around yourself. This tactile textile is so versatile and the speediest way to update your scheme.

UO exclusive Lounge All Day Sweatshirt Fleece Throw Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $59 , Now $29.99 (save $29.01)

Size: One size

Material: 100% Polyester Like a cozy cashmere sweater (but without the pricey commitment) this camel-colored (or caramel as UO describes it) throw blanket is super chic and less of an effort to maintain. The orange-stitched edge detail is the cherry on top. Versatile Checkerboard Super Plush Throw Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $49 , Now $39 (save $10)

Size: One size

Material: 100% Polyester



You'll be saving $10 on this blanket, but this is one of those picks I'd buy at full price. This fleecy piece of checkered home decor comes in some super bright colors including lime green, pink, and lilac as well as more muted colorways (think ivory, khaki green, and washed black). Parisian Calhoun & Co. UO Exclusive Makeup Icon Woven Throw Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $134 , Now $129 (save $5_

Size (in.): One size (L60 x W50)

Material: Recycled cotton, acrylic



So this is a li'l spendy? But isn't she gorgeous? For those honeys who love playing with their makeup routine and refreshing their kit at Sephora, this one is for you. It's glam and a great accessory for a cuddle sesh with your BFFs.

UO comforters and quilts

Again, comforter = comforting. Look to these when you need warmth, emotional support, and tactile textures to give your space some dimension and oomph.

Boho chic Crochet Bed Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $140 , Now $62.99 (save $77.01)

Size: One size

Material: 100% Cotton; 35% recycled yarn

Cleaning: Spot clean Back when I was staying on campus, I always used to get homesick at college. But those train trips back and forth were costly, so Mom used to send me a care package with something handmade. This crocheted homeware gives off that same sort of vibe. You just need a spritz of her perfume to make it feel super sentimental. Funky Stargazer Icon Bed Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $160 , Now $29.99 (save $130.01 at UO)

Size: Twin/twin XL/full/queen

Material: 100% Cotton

Cleaning? Machine wash Girl, there's no need to adjust your device settings or update your software. This bed blanky really does have $110 dollars off the original price. It's giving Y2K with the Ying Yang/butterfly/fungi/floral combo. I'm so excited, I'm about to party like it's 2000. 3D puff stitching Marshmallow Puff Cloud Comforter Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $239 , Now $143.40 (save $95.60)

Size: Twin/twin XL/full/queen/king

Material: 100% Cotton; 100% polyester fill

Cleaning? Machine wash cold Imagine what it'd be like enrobed in a chocolate-covered marshmallow. Yep, I think we're pretty close. If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a cloud bed, then this might be your best bet.

