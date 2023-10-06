Wow — these small living room buys under $100 are all officially on my wish list

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Small living room buys under $100 are one of my favorite things to shop for. It’s my number one room of the house to decorate, but I don’t normally have the budget to buy lots of big items at once — which is why I like refreshing it with lots of little ones, instead.

By adding just a couple of different items to your room, you can subtly change how it looks and feels. Whether it’s a plant on the coffee table or a soft blanket thrown over your couch, you really don’t have to spend a lot to add style and sophistication.

If you’ve been scrolling through small living room ideas on Insta and want to switch up your own space, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of small living room buys under $100, that I’m adding to my cart right now.

Whether you’re looking for small apartment living room ideas or are living in a rental home, these picks are suitable for a range of different places.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

How to decorate a living room with a low budget? Inexpensive items like mirrors, plants, and blankets are all great for quickly adding style to a space. When shopping online, filter by price, so you can find buys within your price range. And, if you like getting crafty, you could also try making your own furniture and decor.

How can I make my living room look expensive? Look for timeless items in neutral colors, and finish them off with thoughtful touches. For example, a sleek coffee table styled with seasonal flowers and candles always looks really chic. Also, be sure to look for unique items at places like Goodwill and thrift stores, as these will make people think you’ve splurged when you haven’t.

These picks are all fab staple pieces for any living room, as they’re colorful, useful, and versatile. If you like a more elegant look, these luxe small living room buys will make your place look bougie on a budget.