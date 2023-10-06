Wow — these small living room buys under $100 are all officially on my wish list

Small living room buys under $100: Quick menu
Small living room buys under $100 are one of my favorite things to shop for. It’s my number one room of the house to decorate, but I don’t normally have the budget to buy lots of big items at once — which is why I like refreshing it with lots of little ones, instead.
By adding just a couple of different items to your room, you can subtly change how it looks and feels. Whether it’s a plant on the coffee table or a soft blanket thrown over your couch, you really don’t have to spend a lot to add style and sophistication.
If you’ve been scrolling through small living room ideas on Insta and want to switch up your own space, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of small living room buys under $100, that I’m adding to my cart right now.
Whether you’re looking for small apartment living room ideas or are living in a rental home, these picks are suitable for a range of different places.
Cozy
Price: $89.99
When decorating a small living room, accent chairs are a great choice for adding extra seating and style. I’m loving this small colorful chair, which looks like the perfect place to curl up and read a book. The blue is really pretty, but it also comes in pink and green if you want something different.
Bold
Price: $30.99 for two
How sunny and cheerful are these accent pillows? The yellow is really fun and is a brilliant way to quickly add color to your small space. As well as adding a statement onto a couch, I also think that they would work well as floor pillows, so extra guests can take a seat without there being a squash and a squeeze.
Art-deco
Price: $37.99
A storage ottoman is an absolute must-have for small living rooms, as they’re seriously multi-functional. This one would make such a cute footstool or extra seating option, thanks to its circular shape and soft fabric. It comes in 16 colors, so you can choose one that coordinates with your home’s style.
Greenery
Price: $14.21
Yes: Indoor plants really can add vibrancy to your small living room. This leafy plant is air-purifying, making it an attractive choice in more ways than one. I’ve had a pothos plant for years now, and love how low-maintenance it is. Place it by itself or surround it with other plants to create a li’l indoor garden.
Statement piece
Price: $77.26
This Amazon rug is total proof that rugs don’t need to be spendy to be stylish. They’re such a quick way to instantly add color to a room, which is especially useful in rentals if you can’t paint your walls. It’s flat woven and low pile, making it easy to fit against doorways and underneath furniture.
Flower power
Price: $20
While having a couple of throw blankets on your couch adds a cozy finish, having lots of them can look messy and cluttered. Instead, keep them tidy and contained in a cute blanket basket, like this flower-shaped one. It has a small and large version, so you could grab a couple to dot around the living room.
Versatile
Price: $43.99
These are a great small living room coffee table shape, as they have curved edges that make it easy to navigate around. If you’re entertaining you could have them side by side and layer drinks and snacks on them, or even split them up so everyone has somewhere to rest their things. It’s definitely a simple but stylish canvas to decorate on.
Classic
Price: $29.99
Just like Taylor Swift, checkered home decor never goes out of style. It’s bold, easy to layer, and coordinates well with a variety of home decor styles. I have a gray couch that I like to drape with blankets, and I think this would make an amazing addition to my collection. It looks so fuzzy and soft, and I want to wrap up in it, like, now.
Luxe
Price: $60
Mirrors are a clever way to create the illusion of more space in a room, making them ideal for smaller living rooms. This gold mirror is highly rated on Target, with over 1,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it looks high-end, is very sturdy, and that it cleans great, too. Hang it near a window for extra space illusion.
FAQs
How to decorate a living room with a low budget?
Inexpensive items like mirrors, plants, and blankets are all great for quickly adding style to a space. When shopping online, filter by price, so you can find buys within your price range. And, if you like getting crafty, you could also try making your own furniture and decor.
How can I make my living room look expensive?
Look for timeless items in neutral colors, and finish them off with thoughtful touches. For example, a sleek coffee table styled with seasonal flowers and candles always looks really chic. Also, be sure to look for unique items at places like Goodwill and thrift stores, as these will make people think you’ve splurged when you haven’t.
These picks are all fab staple pieces for any living room, as they’re colorful, useful, and versatile. If you like a more elegant look, these luxe small living room buys will make your place look bougie on a budget.