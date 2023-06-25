These bedroom lamps will turn your sleeping space into the coziest room in your apartment

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The big light gives me the ick, which is why I’m all about lamps, lamps, and more lamps. From cute li’l desk lamps to floor lamps and more, give me anything that will illuminate a smaller area and I’m sold. It’s just so much more aesthetic and cozy, right? Especially if your bedroom is small and your main light is bright — and you want to save a little on your bills.

Whether you just use your bedroom for sleeping or it's also your bedroom office , a lamp can make a huge difference. The right kind of lighting can make your small bedroom look bigger, or it can add a sense of intimacy to your solo self-care date nights. But the perks of bedroom lamps don’t end there, folks! Oh, no. They’re also the perfect way to add your own personal touch to your room, which means that you can match your lamp to your specific decor style.

1. Modern table lamps

2. Gold table lamps

3. Glass table lamps

From modern glass lamps to the lamp that have probably dominated your FYP over the past year, I’ve rounded up some of the best bedroom lamps on the market RN. I’ve made sure that the nine lamps featured below are also budget-friendly and highly rated by customers just like me and you... because you know I’ve got your back.

So, without further ado… let there be (soft) light!

9 of the cutest bedroom lamps you need in your life

The best modern table lamps

I’m all about living that champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget, and you’ll be happy to know that you can absolutely nail modern luxury without having to sell your soul. A modern lamp can add style and sophistication to your bedroom while keeping you totally on trend - or even ahead of the curve! They can turn a boring corner of your room into something so much cooler, and become a neat li’l focal point in your bedroom. And these modern table lamps will definitely make an impact.

Mushroom lamp 1. Alice Glass Table Lamp Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $119 Everyone stay calm!!!!! The mushroom lamp is here to stay!! This lamp went WILD on Instagram at the start of the year, and it seems as though it’s just as popular as it was back then (thank god). In fact, brands have come out with new and improved iterations of this mushroom lamp since its initial fame, and UO has absolutely changed the game with this cute glass option. Obviously, the mushroom shape is super modern, but they’ve elevated the whole design by adding a swirly whirly finish that I just can’t get enough of. Unique 2. Small mesh table lamp Shop at H&M Price: $49.99 Is it time to enter your chainmail era? I think it might be. This mesh metal table lamp could be the perfect way to upgrade your bedroom, offering the quirkiest juxtaposition (ooh, look at me using big words) between the harsh metal and the soft light it emits. The lamp is designed to be a tabletop lamp, which means that you don’t have to worry about using valuable floor space in your small bedroom , either. And if you're not a fan of the silver… don’t worry! You can also buy this bedroom lamp in pink or cream. Sleek 3. Threshold™ Ceramic Table Lamp with Tapered Shade Shop at Target Price: $50 If you look up “sleek” and “sophisticated” in the dictionary, you’re going to find this lamp. Okay, not really, but you know what I mean. With a ceramic base and tapered empire shade, this bedroom lamp is perfect if you’re going for that monochrome look in your bedroom. But even if you’re not, black and white just goes with everything, right? And as if that wasn’t enough, this lamp also comes complete with a 5ft cord, which means that you have ~options~ when it comes to plugging it in.

The best gold table lamps

If you like your lamps how you like your Love Is Blind wine glasses , then look no further. There are so many amazing gold table lamps out there, and why wouldn’t you want to buy one (or four)? Not only does gold look absolutely STUNNIN’, but it’s also pretty special in terms of interior design. That’s because the reflective nature of metallic surfaces such as silver and gold can actually make a room look bigger, as they bounce light around a room. Plus, gold just brings the glamour all day errr’day.

Bargain beauty 4. Project 62™ Globe Ambient Lamp Shop at Target Price: $38 Can you even cope? This gold bedroom lamp from Target is everything dreams are made of… and more. It offers a freestanding base which means that you can quite literally put it *anywhere,* and the globular glass shade on top means that you don’t have to worry about an actual lampshade blocking out the light. But even if you find that the light emitted from this lamp is too bright for your nighttime movie sesh, you’ll be happy to know that it also comes with a dimmer switch! And before we go, can we take a moment for how much of a bargain this lamp is, please?!?! Industrial chic 5. Koepel Brass 13” Table Lamp Shop at Article Price: $99 I can’t get enough of mid-century modern pieces. Although they were designed for a very specific period in history, there’s something about them that just seems timeless. And this brass table lamp would go in any and every bedroom, right? The smoked glass shade is super chic, and will instantly coz-ify (yuh-huh, I’ve created my own word) your bedroom. But it’s fair to say that this lamp would be perfect in any room in the house. And if you want to upgrade the table lamp in your living room, this lamp from Article also comes in a gunmetal finish, too! Touch light 6. Lodstob Gold Industrial 3-Way Dimmable Table Lamps Shop at Amazon Price: $59.99 Let’s be honest; there are so many lamps out there that offer way more than light. There are speaker lamps, touch control lamps, and lamps that will charge your phone! This pair (yep, there are two of them!!!!) of lamps from Amazon offer two of those three. Not only do they offer three-way dimmable options in terms of the brightness of the lamp, but they’re also completely touch-controlled and offer two USB ports. This means that you can charge your phone next to you when you’re sleeping, so you don’t need to sleep with your phone on your pillow anymore.

The best glass table lamps

If you have a small bedroom, a glass bedroom lamp could be the saving grace you never knew you needed. Without a block color or opaque base, you can see through the lamp - making your room instantly look bigger. But glass lamps are also the OG when it comes to decorating your room! Without any color or design, you don’t have to worry about matching your glass lamp to the rest of your room. It will instantly mesh with any color or decor you already have in your room. They’re easy breezy.

Simple but effective 7. allen + roth Vestel Glass Modern Lamp with White Shade Shop at Lowes Price: $62.96 There are two kinds of people in this world; there are those who want their lamps to be part of their overall bedroom decor. And then there are those who just want lamps to do their damn jobs. If you’re part of the latter category, then I present to you the most reliable lamp in the history of lamps! This clear glass lamp offers a matte black finish and a white shade, but it won’t take over your bedroom. It’ll come along, do what is asked of it, and then turn off when you need it to. I mean, what else do you need? Battery-powered 8. Wrought Studio Abygaelle Metal Table Lamp Shop at Wayfair Price: $47.99 Ugh, I just love green home accessories. There’s something so cozy and homey about green things, and this glass table lamp is no exception. Just look at it!!!! Not only will it look super cool on your bedside table, but it also offers the perfect soft glow if you’re looking for a calming space to unwind. And while I'm definitely not mad at the price of this table lamp, you’ll also be happy to know that this lamp will save you some serious dollar when it comes to your electric bills. That’s because it’s actually battery-powered! Just remember to change the lightbulb when it dies. Colorful choice 9. Little Glass Table Lamp Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $39 Let me just start by saying that this UO lamp comes in SO many different colors, including yellow, taupe, green, white, and lavender… and all of them are *so* cute! But that’s not the only reason why I’ve fallen in love with this bedroom lamp. The small size is perfect for smaller bedrooms, and you don’t have to worry about this lamp taking over too much space on your bedside table or bookshelf. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t do the job, though. It emits the softest glow you’ve ever seen in your life, and I guarantee that you’ll never use the big light ever again.

FAQs

Which lamp is best for a bedroom? When it comes down to it, there are so many different bedroom lamps to choose from. That’s why I asked interior designer and the founder of The Baby Cot Shop, Toks Aruoture , what you need to look out for when it comes to choosing the best lamp for a bedroom. She told me that it’s best to, “Consider your needs before buying a bedroom lamp, but also think about aesthetics. For example, if your choice of lamp features a metal base, select one that matches the metal features like door handles and drawer knobs.” But if you’re someone who wants a bedroom lamp for reading, Toks would suggest that “a lamp with an adjustable arm may provide adequate lighting.” And Toks also has some sage advice for when you’ve actually bought your bedroom lamp. She revealed, “Position is everything: The mood and ambiance of your bedroom can be greatly affected by where you arrange your lighting. Although lamps for the nightstand are common, you could also want to think about using wall sconces or a pendant light instead. To provide visual appeal and practical lighting for different activities, try positioning your lamps at varied heights and angles.” I know what you’re thinking; surely she couldn’t spread any more impressive wisdom, right?! Well, Toks had one last piece of information to share with me, which should make choosing the lightbulb for your lamp so much easier. “A cool white LED bulb will give off more energy and brightness, while a warm white or soft white bulb will make the room feel more welcoming and comfortable,” she told me. So, there you have it!

How we chose these bedroom lamps

You’ll find that a lot of the lamps on this list have been featured elsewhere on our site, and that’s not just because the Real Homes team is utterly obsessed with all of them. We only recommend products that come highly recommended by other customers, so you can rest easy knowing that you’re spending money on quality products.

Where to buy a bedroom lamp

