These are the cutest home decor shops on Etsy that we can’t stop shopping

Whenever I’m looking for a unique piece for my home's interior, I always look through home decor shops on Etsy. The site is a treasure trove filled with unique buys, made by people from all over the world. This makes it the perfect place to shop if you want to bring personality into your space.
I have so many cool picks from Etsy that people always compliment me on. From an illustration of me and my partner to a hand-crafted ceramic vase, I’ve found lots of pieces that I really love and that have lasted me for years. Shopping on Etsy is also a great way to support smaller businesses, which is always a good thing.
Looking for something different to add to your home? I’ve rounded up a range of different Etsy creators, that sell gorgeous yet cheap decor buys. From women-owned brands to queer artists, these are the Etsy decor stores that we love here at Real Homes.
9 cute and quirky Etsy decor stores
Ready to get started? I’ve also rounded up an affordable decor buy from each creator, so you can see what their style is all about.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Floral
Price: $39.99
Pressed flowers are a great way to add a floral touch to your home, as they’re super low-maintenance and stay vibrant all year long. At Aviana’s store, you can buy tea light holders, vases, and clocks, as well as stems. "Etsy is one of those places where you'll never fail to find one-of-a-kind pieces," says Real Homes editor-in-chief Melissa Epifano. "It's worth spending a few hours searching for a unique buy like this that'll spruce up your apartment so much more than a generic mass-produced product."
Vibrant
Price: $40.80
This Etsy store is owned by trans woman Asher Ford, who designs and prints all the colorful pieces in their collection. Decor buys range from wiggly side tables to hand-shaped jewelry holders, which are all bright and quirky. As a plant mom who is running out of space, I think this stand is such a clever way to display any sized indoor plant.
Funky
Price: $29.99
I do love deliciously scented candles, but I also love candles that can majorly zhuzh up my decor. I haven’t been able to make my way to NYC’s famous Milk Bar just yet, so I’m happy to settle for cereal yumminess in the form of this candle. How adorable, right? SouthLakeGifts has lots of other fun candles, from gummy bears to baby sloths.
Western
Price: $5.19
Want to show your Pride in your home? Pagodahome’s Etsy store is filled with inclusive prints, that celebrate all different sexualities and body types. I really love the illustration style, too, which is cute and contemporary. This artwork is digital, so you will need to print it, but Izzy does also do printed prints, too.
Mirrorball
Price: $48
I want you to take me to Madeinfnkytwn’s Etsy store! Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Anyway, Miami-based owner Amaris specializes in disco decor. I mean, who doesn’t love making the whole room shimmer, like Taylor Swift? You can customize the inside paintwork of this planter, so you could choose your fave color or match it up to your decor.
Make it
Price: From $25
Philly-based artists Manuela Guillen creates lots of vibrant art prints, which she sells in both poster-format and in note card format. I love doing puzzles, as they’re such a tactile, therapeutic activity. If you do grab this, make sure to put this together on a wooden board or piece of paper, so you can easily slide it into a frame afterwards.
Sparkly
Price: $19.03
If you hadn’t heard, suncatchers and wind chimes are having a comeback. I think SusanCHArt’s range of suncatchers play into the fairycore and witchcore trends, as the crystals are both pretty and magical. For this suncatcher, you can choose from a range of gemstones, to match the crystal powers you need in your dorm or rental.
Delish
Price: $22
Sweet dreams are definitely made from these soy candles, which Etsy shoppers absolutely adore. Reviewers say that they love the beautiful fragrances and quality ingredients, as well as the fact the scent lasts ages. This dulce de leche one, with notes of caramel, sugar, and buttercream, sounds like my idea of heaven.
Good vibes
Price: From $6
Does coastal cowgirl decor make you go “yee-haw”? Tara Murphy’s Flordia-based shop has the style down to perfection, with a whole range of retro-style prints. Our social editor Nishaa Sharma absolutely loves Tara’s range, which is all about bringing positivity into the home. This lime blue print is a fab example of its sunny style.
Is Etsy good for home decor?
Etsy is the perfect website for finding home decor buys with plenty of personality. No matter what your style, there’s sure to be something to match your personal taste. "Be sure to scope out independent artists, small businesses, and brands that put an emphasis on helping the planet," says Real Homes editor-in-chief and design expert Melissa Epifano. "That way, when you decorate your apartment or home, you have several items that not only showcase your design taste but actually make a more meaningful impact."
Should you buy off Etsy?
Etsy is a great place to buy home decor buys and more, including gifts, jewelry, and craft supplies. You'll find unique pieces not normally seen on store shelves and have the chance to support small creators and businesses. Just ensure you're purchasing from a small or local business as some larger corporations have set up shop on the platform.
Melissa is the global editor in chief of Real Homes. She is a design expert who has been covering the world of interiors for over six years. Her aim is to help readers design homes that feel authentic, real, and functional without blowing their budget or losing sight of their personal style.
Etsy really does have an amazing range of decor buys, from a range of different stores that all bring their unique style to the site. Want to shop more unique creators? These Black-owned home decor brands will totally elevate your space.