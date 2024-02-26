Cheery new West Elm dinnerware will get you ready for spring celebrations in no time

Wintertime might be prime hosting season, but new West Elm dinnerware will inspire a festive spring dinner party or two.

With the help of floral-print napkins and colorful scalloped dinner plates among other delightful buys, your table will feel fresh, inviting, and well-prepared for the season ahead. We're already dreaming about menus with these fab new arrivals.

As you start to map out your social calendar for the milder weather, we highly recommend adding these brilliant hosting essentials to your collection.

New West Elm dinnerware that channels spring vibes

There's a lot to love with these fun dinnerware offerings, but you'll want to execute a styling plan, otherwise you'll over or under-buy and have a hard time organizing the cabinets in your small kitchen.

To make sure your dining table looks cohesive, there are a few shopping rules to follow, according to the pros.

"Choose a theme or color palette that aligns with the celebrant's taste or the season," says Jennifer Allen, micro wedding specialist. "Your color scheme guides linens, dinnerware, and other decor choices. Garden party? Think greens, pastels, and neutrals."

And we found plenty of items that made us green with envy from West Elm's offerings. It's all about making a statement and paying attention to the little things, according to Jennifer.

"Small details wield great influence — from napkin placement to glassware choice and food presentation, each element should harmonize to form a cohesive and inviting tablescape," she says.

While we encourage you to add flair with items such as West Elm's Kuba metal tapered candle holders and chic West Elm organic shaped marble serveware, creativity really shines on the table when multiple textures are in play.

"Layering lace or natural linens can add a touch of texture," Jennifer says. "Ensure your dinnerware complements the overall design, whether it's vintage, modern, or classic."

Jennifer Allen Social Links Navigation Micro wedding specialist Jennifer Allen, a micro wedding specialist, CEO, and officiant at Just Elope LLC, has a superpower: stripping away the stress of one of the most memorable moments of a couple’s new life together by planning the most luxurious intimate wedding in as little as 24 hours, so of course, she knows her way around a gorgeous tablescape. Who better to guide us than someone who's done it herself? She also appeared on Love Is Blind and wrote #RelationshipGoals.

What to shop

Now you know how best to pick and style your tableware items for your next spring dinner party or brunch, our expert shoppers have carefully selected a few beautiful items from the new West Elm collection to get you started.

West Elm isn't the only retailer that's in a spring state of mind. The delicate Monique Lhuillier's collab with Pottery Barn is a lavender-inspired collection that will transport you to the fields of Provence, France. Meanwhile, the colorful Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab is everything you could want for Sunday brunch.