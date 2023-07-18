What is a TikTok inflatable tanning pool, and why is this trend blowing up?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The TikTok inflatable tanning pool is one of this summer's hottest buys for sun worshippers and selfie-taking queens. But what is it, and why has it blown up on our social feeds?

Well, if you're a girlie who loves a golden glow — then this buy is for you. That's right, evening out your suntan just got a li'l extra. Much like those fun pool floaties, this viral tanning inflatable will help you soak up the sun and switch up those positions a la Ariana Grande (just way more PG).

Even though the best paddling pools are great as an outdoor foot bath, these adult-size loungers are purpose-built for laying 180 degrees on a hot summer's day. Oh, and they're soooo much cheaper (and smaller) than the best hot tubs, making them a more appropriate choice for apartments and smaller homes with just a sliver of outdoor space.

Girl-to-girl, we all have our hang-ups (am I right?). So if you don't want to tan in public, then another plus is that you can use this outdoor accessory in the comfort and privacy of your own balcony or backyard without any creeps staring while you sunbathe.

How to use the TikTok inflatable tanning pool

Like @Lorenjadeewebb, all you need to do is fill it with a little water so you don't sizzle to death like a piece of bacon.

But — as the work mom at Real Homes — I encourage you to invest in some SPF and practice safe sunbathing if you're going to buy one of these. 'Cause ain't nobody got time to heatstroke, heat rash, or melanoma.

3 of the best TikTok inflatable pools to buy

PSA over. I've found three luxe (but budget) designs that'll have you looking like a snack while you soak up the sun and your daily dose of Vitamin D.

Solar-powered 1. LanAqua Store Inflatable Pool Float Lounger with Colorful Lights Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99

Dimensions (in): L72 x W40 Tanning is about to get lit...quite literally. Once the sun has set and your bronzing session is over, you can continue to glow with the help of these LED color-changing lights. The best thing is that there's no need to plug it in — it's solar-powered and therefore charged by the sun. It's even got a built-in cup holder so you can stay hydrated this hot girl summer. Lounge chairs move over, there's a new kid in town. Feature-packed float 2. PanadaJoy Premium Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99

Dimensions (in): L70.1 x W47 Made of heavy-duty, premium raft-grade material, this flamingo motif tanning pool might look pretty, but it's also one of the top performers according to Amazon reviews. With a removable pillow, built-in drink holder, and ribbed base for comfort, "flamin-go" to Amazon and get this beach essential before it sells out. The grab line also makes this flotation device both easy to move and tie down. As seen on TikTok 3. Sloosh XL Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float for Adults in Pink Shop at Amazon Price: $49.99

Dimensions (in): L85 x W57 OK, I've saved the best until last because this is the one I've seen on my FYP most. It's extra-large, so great for getting your tan game on with your bestie, and has a cute palm border so you can become a Malibu muse with this Barbiecore blow-up accessory.

