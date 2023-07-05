These 9 fun pool floaties are so cute and Insta-worthy

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What time is it? Summertime. That means it’s out with the old, in with the new. Goodbye clouds of gray, hello skies of blue. You know what that calls for? A dip in the pool (maybe even a beach day) and endless days in your shades. And, the best way to do that IMO, is with a pool floatie.



They’re so easy to transport with you, whether you’re going abroad or if you’re going to somewhere like Lava Springs to float around a la Sharpay. Either way, if you’re going to be lounging, you may as well be doing it in the most fabulous way possible. Oh, and pool floaties are also great for keeping your hair dry, so you won’t have to do a Hair Wash™ afterward.



I’ve rounded up a range of different pool floaties, so whether you’re going to the big pool or chilling by the lake, you can get out on the water in style. I’m talking Insta-worthy. Tasty li’l drink in hand worthy. Vibes worthy.



Ready to relax? Thought so. Let’s go and have some fun in the sun…

These fun pool floats are the sweetest ways to soak up some rays

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Whether you want to sit on a sparkly donut or lie down and nap, I’ve got you. Here are nine pool floaties that will brighten up your swim sesh…



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article

