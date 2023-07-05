These 9 fun pool floaties are so cute and Insta-worthy

What time is it? Summertime. That means it’s out with the old, in with the new. Goodbye clouds of gray, hello skies of blue. You know what that calls for? A dip in the pool (maybe even a beach day) and endless days in your shades. And, the best way to do that IMO, is with a pool floatie.
They’re so easy to transport with you, whether you’re going abroad or if you’re going to somewhere like Lava Springs to float around a la Sharpay. Either way, if you’re going to be lounging, you may as well be doing it in the most fabulous way possible. Oh, and pool floaties are also great for keeping your hair dry, so you won’t have to do a Hair Wash™ afterward.
I’ve rounded up a range of different pool floaties, so whether you’re going to the big pool or chilling by the lake, you can get out on the water in style. I’m talking Insta-worthy. Tasty li’l drink in hand worthy. Vibes worthy.
Ready to relax? Thought so. Let’s go and have some fun in the sun…
These fun pool floats are the sweetest ways to soak up some rays
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Whether you want to sit on a sparkly donut or lie down and nap, I’ve got you. Here are nine pool floaties that will brighten up your swim sesh…
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article
Leafy
Size (in.): H18.90 x W33.46 x L61
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $19.98
Have you ever laid down on a pool floatie, and then had to properly sit up in order to take a sip of your Stanley cup? That’s too much effort when you’re chilling IMO. This pool floatie cleverly props you up, so you can scroll on TT without having to stretch your neck. Ooh, and the palm leaf print is also really pretty.
Sparkle power
Size (in.): H10.2 x W37.8 x D37.8
Made from: PVC
Price: $6
You wanna know what’s better than eating a donut? Lying on one. A glittery one, that is. This a smaller size, which makes it great for everything from backyard pool parties to sunny beach days. It’s only $6 as well, meaning that you can grab one for yourself and one for your bestie, so you can take aesthetic snaps together.
Boat load of fun
Size (in.): H17.5 x W48 x D48
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $109.99
Barbiecore lovers, I’m here for you. This large pool float may look big, but if you’re planning on having a pool nap, the extra room is a good deal for sure. I’m loving the li’l pouch up top that’s perfect for storing snacks. I know that it is on the pricier end of the scale, but if you want something that’s truly grammable, it is a gorgeous option.
Juicy cutie
Size (in.): H5.5 x W30 x L74
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $14.99
Whether you’re a Harry Styles girlie or not, I think we can all agree that this watermelon floatie is a real sweetie. It’s just the right length for properly lying back on, and the popsicle end makes it easy to pick up and carry across to wherever you need it go. The ridges also add that extra bit of lying stability — I don’t want you falling off.
Citrusy
Size (in.): H10 x W54 x L56
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $19.99
When life gives you lemons, the best thing to do is turn them into lemonade. And by lemonade, I mean an ice-cold glass by the pool, sitting on a lemon pool floatie. You can sit down on this, as well as it being the perfect place to rest while you’re having a swim. Match it up with other fruity floaties for a fruit salad in your pool.
Have a ball
Size (in.): W49 x L65
Made from: Non-phthalates material
Price: $19.99
For those of you that are front sleepers, this avocado pool float is such a fun choice. When people ask you how you spent your summer and you reply that you’ve been chilling with avocado, they’re gonna think you’re such a health queen. Plus, the li’l ball doubles as a beach ball — yay for pool games!
Versatile queen
Size (in.): H17.5 x W29 x D29
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $49.49
When I watched the Barbie trailer for the first time, I had Surfin’ USA in my head for a good week. That being said, I’ve not got the elegance or grace to actually surf properly. So, I’d much rather be lying on this Barbie-themed one instead. It’s also double-sided, with stripes on one side and Barbie Bs on the other. Very cute.
Pretty and pearly
Size (in.): H40 x W55 x L56.5
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $49
Channel your inner Ariel with this beautiful floatie that’s seriously mermaidcore. It has two heavy-duty handles so you can grip onto it easily while you’re floating around. This would make such a cute addition to a pool party, as well as being the prettiest shell in the sea if you’re swimming on the beach.
Ocean devotion
Size (in.): W45 x L82.7
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $19.99
Hands up who watched H20 or Aquamarine, and spent every pool sesh pretending to be a mermaid? Same bestie. Well, I’m about to make your fantasy a reality — or at least as close as poss. Say hey to this sweet floatie, which comes fitted with its very own mermaid tail. Spend the day sitting in it, standing and taking selfies, or both!
Up next: How to refresh your space for summer