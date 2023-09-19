These are the TikTok DIY fall decor ideas we're making this season

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you want your home to have a unique look this season, scoping out some TikTok DIY fall decor ideas is a great place to start. The app is filled with creators making cute decorations that look stylish and are seriously simple to make.

I love looking through TikTok for decor ideas — especially ones that I can make myself. As a renter on a budget, if I can make something look good without spending a lot, I will. I’m also a certified fall girl, and I love finding cute ways to decorate my home with leaves, pumpkins, and more.

It can be a lot of effort to scroll through the app to find ideas, though. That’s why I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up my favorite TikTok fall decor DIY decorating ideas. These are all easy to do, won’t cost you a lot, and will make your home look seasonally stylish.

5 DIY fall decor ideas that TikTok loves (and so do we)

Ready to get started? From paper crafts to fab fabrics, I’ve put together a mixture of clever and cheap fall decor ideas. I’ve broken down each idea, listing the products needed, as well as walking through a step-by-step guide.

Sock pumpkins

Got some socks that you no longer wear or that you’ve grown out of? Repurpose them into these adorable pumpkins.

Here's what you'll need

How to make

Step 1: Cut the ankle off your sock, so you’re just left with a sock that would just cover your foot.

Step 2: Fill the sock with cotton wool, leaving enough room to scrunch up the top.

Step 3: Tie string around the top of the filled sock, so you have a little stem.

Step 4: Then, wrap the string over the rest of the sock section by section, pulling the string tightly so you get the pumpkin texture.

Step 5: Wrap more string around the “stem”, so it’s completely covered. You might need to use glue to completely secure this.

Pumpkin centerpiece

Having a centerpiece on your dining table or coffee table adds interest, and draws the eye to the area. This one screams fall and is effortlessly elegant.

Here's what you'll need

How to make

Step 1: Starting from the outside edge of pumpkin’s stem, poke larger fall leaves around the stem.

Step 2: Work your way around the pumpkin stem, poking flowers and leaves in a circular patterns until you reach the stem. You could go for a uniform color, or mix and match your colors throughout.

Step 3: Take a step back, and see if there are any obvious gaps. If there are, fill these in with more fake leaves and flowers.

Top tip: Make sure the stems of the leaves and flowers you pick are sharp enough to poke through the pumpkin. If they aren’t, you could always use a screwdriver to create the holes.

Fabric ghosts

Finding cute Halloween decor can be really tricky — so why not make your own? This idea requires slightly more material than some of the other DIYs, but the result is so worth it.

Here's what you'll need

How to make

Step 1: Hot glue a foam pumpkin on the tip of the cone. You can repeat this depending on how many you want to decorate.

Step 2: Drape the fabric square over the cones to create the “ghost” body.

Step 3: Cut out circular eyes on the felt, and stick them onto the fabric.

Step 4: Tuck the orange pumpkins into the middle of the ghost, and glue them on so it looks like the ghost is holding it.

Fall leaf tray

This TikToker specifically shops at the Dollar Tree for supplies, but you can grab these plastic fall trays from lots of other places. When you're finished, you could display jewelry in it or even use it as key storage.

Here's what you'll need

Leaf tray: Greenbrier has a stylish pack of three on Amazon

Round beads: There are 500 pieces in this Walmart Lotfancy set

Hot glue

Paint: Apple Barrel's sunkissed peach paint is such an aesthetic shade, and comes in at under a dollar at Walmart

Baking soda

Bowl

Paint brush

Step 1: Glue three beads to the bottom of the tray in a triangle pattern so they elevate the tray.

Step 2: Mix the paint and baking soda together in a bowl, measuring in a 1:1 ratio. The baking soda gives it texture and a matte finish.

Step 3: Paint the tray. Coat this two to three times, until you get an evenly colored and coated finish.

Step 4: Let the tray dry completely before using.

Ghost garland

Paper crafts aren’t just for kindergarten, you know. This is seriously low-cost option would look amazing as Halloween decor.

Here's what you'll need

A4 Paper

Pencil

Scissors

Black felt tip marker

Glue

String

How to make

Step 1: Draw ghost shapes on your piece of paper with a pencil. You could go for a classic ghost shape, or even create your own characters.

Step 2: Cut out the shape with your scissors.

Step 3: Draw eyes onto your ghost with the black pen. You could draw funny eyes, cute eyes, or even super scary eyes — get creative!

Step 4: Cut out your string, and then stick the ghosts onto it. Make sure to evenly space these out, so they look neat.

Step 5: Hang the garland up wherever you like. You could do this on the fireplace, coffee table, or even your TV stand.

Top tip: If you want to make it even more festive, you could replace the string with fairy lights, and stick the ghosts onto the lights for a cute, glowy effect.

FAQs

How to make cheap fall decorations? Look for DIYs with inexpensive materials, such as ones with paper and fabric. You could even look to nature for materials and collect pinecones, leaves, and twigs to save on purchasing additional supplies. Decor that you might have leftover from a few years ago could also be repurposed.

How to find TikTok DIY fall decor ideas? If you want to find your own TikTok DIY fall decor ideas, just search the term on the app. To find recent TikToks that are on-trend and with materials you should be able to find, filter these videos by likes and time posted.

Now you’ve got plenty of TikTok DIY fall decor inspo, you can get crafting and get decorating. Want more crafty ideas? These Dollar Tree DIY ideas are really cute and so simple, too.