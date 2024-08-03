10 easy DIY small space storage ideas anyone can do

Armed with the best DIY small space storage ideas you can feel confident that those clutter hotspots will be a thing of the past in as little as a day.

Storage space can be a real issue in smaller homes, but this is exactly where it is more important than ever that everything has a place - and the good news is that by thinking a little creatively, there is no need to opt for an expensive, bespoke option to house all your belongings neatly.

We asked DIY and home improvement experts for their favorite DIY projects when it comes to storage hacks for compact spaces, from those that now repurpose redundant containers to ways of transforming overlooked or wasted spaces within your home into stylish and useful areas to stash away your belongings.

DIY small space storage ideas anyone can tackle

The best storage ideas for a small house need to be innovative and well planned out to ensure that you are using your space wisely and in a way that means the clutter you find building up on a daily basis is dealt with.

"I have really enjoyed exploring DIY storage strategies," says Marshall Webber, CMO of Stor-It. "I see so many people using space insufficiently, so I think it is always great to find ways to optimize the home based on individual and family needs."

Many of the ideas here don't involve you pulling out the toolbox either, so whether you fancy getting to know your electric drill a little better or prefer the idea of a project that requires nothing more than items you have hanging around anyway, there will be something for you.

1. Make use of alcoves or wasted corners

Corners of rooms and nooks, crannies and alcoves can all be put to good use as somewhere to slide in extra storage. That might be in the form of easy-to-install shelves, or perhaps you might get lucky and find a cabinet or shelving unit that fits exactly into the space.

If you are feeling a little more ambitious with your alcove ideas it is usually fairly simple to build in cabinets - after all, three sides of your new unit will already be in place. You will need to secure timber battens to the walls to support the top of the cabinet and the new doors that will be attached to the front. You are then free to paint the new units in your choice of paint color and dress them up with fancy handles.

This is exactly what was done to create this handy storage unit - the door was bought from eBay but the rest of the work was carried out on a DIY basis.

We love the Marigold Mushroom Knob Multipack from Wayfair for customizing cabinet doors.

2. Don't underestimate how handy hanging rails are

The walls and ceilings are your best friends when it comes to finding storage ideas for small kitchens - and hanging racks can be used for anything, from pots and pans in the kitchen to accessories such as belts and hats in the bedroom.

Hanging racks can be fashioned from all kinds of items, including laundry drying racks, squares of metal mesh, or even an old ladder, suspended from the ceiling.

In this small apartment, the owners suspended a metal grid from the ceiling using sturdy chains - they can now hang all their pots and pans from here, freeing up cupboard space elsewhere.

It isn't just the kitchen that can benefit from a hanging rack either.

"Install hanging storage systems or overhead shelves in the garage, and laundry room, to store rarely used items," advises Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Evelina Juzėnaitė is the Principal Interior Designer and Head of the Design Council at the home design platform Planner 5D. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the product is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

3. Fit folding surfaces to the walls

In a small home, anything that folds or slides out of the way when not in use is unbelievably useful. Although it might sound like a complicated task to fit something like this on a DIY basis, there is actually no reason why it has to be.

"Consider a wall-mounted folding desk or a fold-down laundry station for flexible workspaces," suggests Meaghan Kessman, professional home organizer at Meaghan Kessman Home Organization.

Self-confessed 'DIY addict' Stacy Risenmay charts all her projects on her website notjustahousewife.com and one of our favorites is this DIY fold-down desk she made for her nephew's bedroom - perfect for anyone after small office storage ideas.

She built a simple box frame to attach to the wall then made a desktop from plywood which she connected to the frame using small butt hinges. A corkboard fits snugly inside, along with some handy shelves.

If you are not quite as confident of your DIY skills, you could buy a fold-down desk kit like this ARTETHYS Wall Mounted Fold Down Desk from Amazon.

4. Repurpose old storage items

If you thought your storage jars were only for pantry storage ideas involving filling them with dried goods and piling up them on shelves, think again - there are so many other ways to use them.

"Turn mason jars into rustic organizers and repurpose old drawers as unique wall shelves," suggests Meaghan Kessman.

A brilliant idea is to take your old jars and transform them into magnetic storage containers for anything from spices to your smaller DIY bits and pieces such as screws and drill bits.

"Consumers have become more focused on organization and storage for very specific purposes, likely inspired by the array of organization-themed shows," reflects Amber Shay, national design director at Meritage Homes. "For example, organizing everyday items, like snacks and supplies, into specific containers in the pantry. We’ve also seen storage being used as a decorative element lately, with containers in fun colors and designs to match the décor scheme."

Do what Linda Ly from Garden Betty did and begin by fixing a metal board or sheet to the wall or underside of a wall cabinet or shelf. You can then glue a good strong magnet into the underside of the lid of each jar so that it will hold tight to the sheet. Et voila! Your countertops are clutter-free and your bank balance looks healthy thanks to your thrifty idea.

TRYMAG Neodymium Magnets from Amazon are strong and come in a pack of 60.

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional home organizer Meaghan Kessman has been passionate about organization since childhood. Her company, Meaghan Kessman Home Organization, is a full service organizing firm based in Los Angeles, dedicated to creating beautiful spaces through organization.

5. Get organized with a cost-effective pegboard

Pegboards of all shapes and sizes are brilliant for turning into storage spots on a DIY basis, whether you are after utility room storage ideas or a way of housing all your crafting bits and pieces.

"Pegboards are a really practical solution to providing more storage without taking up any more space," says Chelsea of Making Manzanita who designed and made this gorgeous giant pegboard wall. "Because this is mounted on the wall, it gives the room a little more interest, safely stores those essential craft items out of reach from little hands, and keeps the clutter at bay!"

She used an inexpensive MDF peg board as a template for her sheet of plywood which she drilled holes in for the pegs, painted, and adorned with a selection of hanging storage items.

"Pegboards are incredibly versatile for small spaces," says Ornella Guerrero Bianco,

content marketing specialist at Fixr.com. "They can be used in kitchens to hang pots and pans, freeing up cabinet space, or in cleaning closets to organize supplies. Painting the pegboard can also add a decorative and personalized feature to the room."

Ornella Guerrero Bianco Social Links Navigation Content Marketing Specialist at Fixr.com. Ornella is a home improvement content specialist at Fixr.com. As an interior design enthusiast, she is always researching home renovation projects and communicating advice to homeowners through our reports and visualizations. She enjoys creative problem solving and being on top of sustainable home remodeling trends.

6. Put your under-stairs space to better use

If there is one space that often seems to get underused it is the area beneath a staircase - yet it can offer so much in the way of storage and it is an easy DIY project to fit it out with all kinds of cabinets, units, or open shelving.

"Convert under-stair space into a custom closet or install pull-out drawers for hidden storage," suggests Meaghan Kessman.

"Install built-in drawers or shelves, create a closet or pantry from the area if space allows, or even design a workspace or playroom," adds Marshall Webber.

If you are wondering how to create under-stairs storage, be inspired by this project. Within the renovation of her terraced house, @ourwoodfield3storey, owner Vicky transformed her under-stair space with a selection of built-in cupboards and shelving units which they painted in a beautiful shade of frosted sage.

Valspar paint, in Northern Jupiter, from Lowes, is a similar color.

7. Fit a hanging door rack to use vertical space

When space is tight you need to look up and down to find some of the sneakiest storage spots - in fact one of the biggest small space organization mistakes is to fail to make the most of your vertical space.

"The easiest way to maximize storage in a small space is to use as much vertical space as possible," advises David Silva, an interior designer at home remodeling company HomRem LLC. "There’s usually a lot of wasted space around our home like under the bed, above kitchen cabinets, and even between our existing storage shelves. The key is to maximize these spaces without getting too cluttered."

One of David's favorite ways to do this is to fit a hanging door rack.

"Adding door racks is almost like adding a new set of shelves to your home," says David. "They’re best used on the side of doors that aren’t often seen, like the inside of a closet or pantry. They could work in any other door, like for bathrooms and bedrooms, but you’ll risk having a cluttered-looking space if you use them in very visible areas. They usually come in a basket style, but I find the fabric version to be more versatile and more appealing to the eye."

The example here was crafted by the creator, producer, and host of the award-winning DIY home design show Engineer Your Space, Isabelle. She made her own over-the-door hooks using 5″ x 7″ aluminum step flashing sheets which she then secured to a wooden frame to house all her DIY essentials.

Start with something like Amerimax Silver Aluminum Step Flashing from Lowes if you want to give this a go.

David Silva Social Links Navigation Interior designer David Silva is the owner and interior designer for the Las Vegas home remodeling company called HomRem LLC. He has spent many years transforming every household imaginable; single homeowners, families of many sizes, and even celebrities and athletes.

8. Fix floating shelves on walls and in corners

Fixing floating shelves to the wall is a job well within the capabilities of most DIYers out there - particularly if you can rope in someone to help hold them up while you fix them into place.

"You can transform unused nooks, alcoves, or corners into functional storage with custom-built shelves or floating corner shelves," explains Meaghan Kessman.

"These types of shelves can be placed in any room for storing books, plants, decorative items, and more," agrees Evelina Juzėnaitė. "Such storage will not take up floor space either."

First, familiarize yourself with how to install a floating shelf. Some come with all the fixings and instructions needed, but if you are using something like reclaimed planks you will need to purchase fixings separately. If you are drilling into drywall, make sure you use anchor plugs.

QEEIG Bathroom Floating Shelves from Amazon offer a similar look to the ones here.

9. Make the most of a view with a window seat

Window seats not only look beautiful in pretty much any room, but they also give you the perfect perch to sit and enjoy views over your surroundings - they are particularly well suited to anyone after bay window ideas. A window seat can also be constructed to incorporate lots of useful storage, whether that is through a simple hinged lid or by the addition of box shelves beneath.

You have two options here. If you want to keep things nice and simple, you could invest in a low, horizontal storage bench the same width as your window - something like the DINZI LVJ Shoe Storage Bench with Cushion from Amazon - then dress it up with your own pillows and throws.

However, for a more tailored approach, you could consider building a simple frame with vertical dividing shelves then top the whole thing off with a cozy cushion, as in this example from Hair Nails & Interiors.

10. Make space for tall bottles inside cabinet doors

If you have a small kitchen you want to ensure you are getting the very most out of every inch of space - and this is where DIY solutions can save the day.

Don't waste the opportunity to incorporate some storage onto bare walls - they can house all kinds of items that it can be hard to fit onto standard shelves. This is also one to consider if you are wondering.

Here, Isabelle, of Engineer Your Space, who was struggling for countertop space, made some slimline custom shelving for her olive oil. She used 1″x3 ″ pieces of timber which she screwed together before securing to the wall with small metal brackets. Something like these L Bracket 90 Degree Angle Metal Brackets from Amazon would do the trick.

She finished the whole thing off with a white stain.

FAQs

What is the best way to make use of underbed space?

If you have space under the beds in any room of your home then make sure you look into how to organize under the bed to ensure you are using it wisely. There are so many options here.

"If you have a bedframe, you have a lot of unused area under your bed!" says David Silva. "This is an easy spot for blankets, clothes, shoes, or other items that can fit in a thin, flat space. And of course, you don’t have to leave these things on the floor. You can use dedicated under-bed storage containers to keep them protected. Just make sure you measure the height of your bedframe first."

"I would recommend investing in a wooden frame box, with wheels," says Sarah Blevins, design specialist and product operations manager at Villa. "Soft side boxes tend to deform when overstuffed and can make it more difficult to pull out from under a bed or couch. Sturdy sides will help prevent you from overfilling, and the wheels will make accessing the bin easier."

These Rolling Bamboo Under Bed Storage Containers from Amazon would work well.

How can you make more space within cabinets?

There is often no need to build new shelves, cabinets and rails to get more out of your kitchen storage ideas - you might just find you need to rethink your existing units a little.

"Shelf risers act as storage within your storage," explains David Silva. "Even if you fill every shelf of every cabinet, bookshelf and pantry in your home, you’ll still have some empty space above some of your shorter items. The easiest way to fix this is to add a shelf riser, which basically lets you add an extra shelf to your existing storage.

"They come in a variety of styles to fit your needs, and I always recommend the adjustable versions since they can adapt to your needs."

"A lazy Susan in your kitchen cabinets can make every item easily accessible. This rotating shelf design optimizes cabinet space, ensuring that every ingredient and kitchen tool is easy to access," suggests Ornella Guerrero Bianco.

"To maximize your home’s storage potential, target the empty wall space in your closets and pantries," she continues. "Adding floating shelves or standing shelving units can increase your storage capacity, giving you more room for clothes, boxes and pantry items."

Take a look at Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Kitchen Storage Shelves to increase your kitchen cabinet capacity.

If you have been left feeling inspired to get creative with your storage, take a look at these handy storage jar ideas - they are a brilliant way to pack in more space for all your essentials without spending money on expensive new solutions.