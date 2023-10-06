I finally tracked down Shay Mitchell's fave tumbler — and it's under $30 on Amazon

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TBH I've been searching for a more budget-friendly alternative to the viral Stanley cup and Shay Mitchell's tumbler might just be the perfect solution. I'm already obsessed with the former Pretty Little Liars star's luggage line, Béis, so she clearly knows her stuff when it comes to on-trend products.

If you're like me, you may be on the hunt for a tumbler that you can use for just about anything and take just about anywhere. That's why the right tumbler needs to be just as stylish as it is practical. Mine's a pretty integral part of my daily outfit, ya know?

So when I saw this tumbler posted on Shay Mitchell's Instagram, I knew I had to track it down. The color? The shape? It checks alllll the boxes. And luckily, it's pretty affordable too! Check this one out for yourself or take a look at all the Stanley cup alternatives we've picked out.

Shay Mitchell's fave tumbler

My favorite pretty little liar (#TeamEmily all the way) posted this tumbler on Instagram and I knew I had to have it. I'm really into the vanilla girl aesthetic and this griege color fits right in, complete with matching straw.

I found the Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler on Amazon, in the color Almond Birch, for just $29.99.

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler Shop at Amazon Price: $29.99

Size (in.): 5.46W x 10.46H

Material: Stainless steel

With nearly 20k Amazon reviews, it's safe to say this tumbler is pretty well-loved online. Available in over 30 colors, there's really something here for everyone if you're not into the Almond Birch colorway. It's also available in 30 oz and 50 oz sizes, You can also buy a matching anti-slip silicone sleeve on Amazon to prevent it from falling over.

The bottom is tapered, making it cup-holder-friendly (I'll be filling mine with iced coffee for my morning commute drive). It's leakproof with an insulated, sealed lid. Plus, it comes with two straws in case you lose one or one is in the dishwasher.

The stainless steel double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for over 24 hours and reviewers rave about how long their water stays chilled. To top it all off, it's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

The Trek Tumbler is also available on the Simple Modern website if the color or size you're looking for is out of stock.

Shop similar tumblers

Looking for even more options? I've picked out some of my favorite tumblers available on Amazon, including the OG Stanley cup.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Is your tumbler going to be strictly for water? If you're looking for something else to hold your precious iced shaken espresso, see our best travel coffee mugs for caffeination on the go.