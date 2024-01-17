The new Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi collection nails a key 2024 design trend, with picks from $70

As wicked weather rips across the US, the Rifle Paper Co. x LoloiCORR collection leans into spring with new floral rugs, wall art, and throw pillows. As a result, we've decided to pause our hygge momentum and fast-forward to the season ahead.
The drop comes at a fabulous time. Not only are we dreaming of sunshine, but we're embarking on fun living room makeovers for the new year. And it just so happens there are plenty of botanical-inspired picks to complement our sofa and give our lounge a little pop. What's more, the new releases expertly nail big trends designers love for 2024: bright colours and bold, textured patterns.
Since we know you're always toying with small living room ideas anyway, might as well check out what's cooking with the beautiful, bold brand and get a little spring in your step.
Colorful small living room ideas are in high demand right now, and expertly mixing shades and materials will help dwellers achieve an enviable small space design trend: quiet maximalism.
"Using bright colors, large patterns, and textural details will add personality to your space and give it depth,” designer Artem KropovinskyCORR previously told Real Homes' staff writer, Eve Smallman.
You can certainly find those elements in this new product drop, along with a whole lot of florals, which is just the way we like it.
Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.
What to shop
Ready to modernize your small living room with a refreshing color palette, delicate accents, and elegant patterns? We are right behind you, which is why these Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi are currently in our cart. As you shop, please note all sales are final when purchasing the pillows.
Price: $69
Dimensions (in.): L22 x W22
Blink twice and you might think the silk embroidered tulips are real. Add a polyester-filled insert for an additional $8 and a down-filled insert for an additional $14.
Price: $69
Dimensions (in.): L22 x W22
Ideal for achieving an understated maximalist look, the Palette Pillow shows off our favorite '60s-inspired hues. Add a polyester-filled insert for an additional $8 and a down-filled insert for an additional $14.
Price: $69
Dimensions (in.): L22 x W22
Bring a slice of the garden indoors with this combo of petals and insects. Add a polyester-filled insert for an additional $8 and a down-filled insert for an additional $14.
Price: $379
Dimensions (in.): L35 x W30
Bold arrangements are part of Rifle Paper Co.'s aesthetic, so let’s celebrate the brand's signature with this textile wall art, which comes with a wooden frame. We recommend placing it near your (real) indoor plants.
Price: $299
Dimensions (in.): L22 x W21
Available in either blue or pink, this delightful selection will inspire you to make a visit to your local nursery.
Price: $309
Dimensions (in.): L29 x W21
Nothing says spring quite like a bushel of baby blue hydrangeas. Keep the spring vibes going year-round in your home with this delicate selection.
Price: From $70
Dimensions (ft): From L2 x W5
Dreaming of powder-blue skies and a vibrant garden? Bring that look home, even in the dead of winter, with this vintage-hued number.
Price: From $70
Dimensions (in.): From 2'3" x 3'9"
Designed with the gardens of the famous Luxembourg Palace in mind, this pink gem is a show-stopper. If this doesn't scream 'spring,' we're not sure what does.
Price: From $80
Dimensions (in.): From 2'8" x 4'
A classic with a muted twist, ideal for minimalist living room ideas, this Strawberry Fields-inspired selection is a delightful way to go.
If you’re in the mood for changes all around, our panel of interior designers have been busy helping with all kinds of advice to turn your decor plans into a reality. Budget-friendly easy upgrades for your small living room are a great way to make a big impact without breaking the bank.