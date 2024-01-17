The new Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi collection nails a key 2024 design trend, with picks from $70

As wicked weather rips across the US, the Rifle Paper Co. x LoloiCORR collection leans into spring with new floral rugs, wall art, and throw pillows. As a result, we've decided to pause our hygge momentum and fast-forward to the season ahead.

The drop comes at a fabulous time. Not only are we dreaming of sunshine, but we're embarking on fun living room makeovers for the new year. And it just so happens there are plenty of botanical-inspired picks to complement our sofa and give our lounge a little pop. What's more, the new releases expertly nail big trends designers love for 2024: bright colours and bold, textured patterns.

Since we know you're always toying with small living room ideas anyway, might as well check out what's cooking with the beautiful, bold brand and get a little spring in your step.

Colorful small living room ideas are in high demand right now, and expertly mixing shades and materials will help dwellers achieve an enviable small space design trend: quiet maximalism.

"Using bright colors, large patterns, and textural details will add personality to your space and give it depth,” designer Artem KropovinskyCORR previously told Real Homes' staff writer, Eve Smallman.

You can certainly find those elements in this new product drop, along with a whole lot of florals, which is just the way we like it.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

What to shop

Ready to modernize your small living room with a refreshing color palette, delicate accents, and elegant patterns? We are right behind you, which is why these Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi are currently in our cart. As you shop, please note all sales are final when purchasing the pillows.

If you’re in the mood for changes all around, our panel of interior designers have been busy helping with all kinds of advice to turn your decor plans into a reality. Budget-friendly easy upgrades for your small living room are a great way to make a big impact without breaking the bank.