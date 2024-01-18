Sink into the the winter Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale — bathroom buys with up to 50% off

The winter Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale is in full swing, and with promises of up to 50% off, we’re making a beeline for the bathroom accessories.

After a hectic holiday season, the race to declutter our space, and what feels like the longest January ever, we've dreaming of a luxurious day at the spa. With Pottery Barn’s discounted small bathroom ideas, spa-like Zen is heading straight to our bathrooms.

With ornate glass storage, beautiful lighting options, and matching robe sets amongst the offerings, what’s not to love.

With the idea of making a small bathroom feel like a spa, we've decided to up our wellness game. From storage canisters to robes, there are plenty of goodies worth snagging that will help you unwind after a long day.

Plus, they're chic and make the space look organized, a major win when decluttering a small bathroom. You've never seen a disheveled spa, have you?

Now that you're one step closer to an at-home spa, there are a few things to keep in mind: a delicate fragrance will go a long way in freshening things up, cushy bath towels are the way to, and everything should remain clutter-free. While you don't necessarily need a bathtub caddy from Amazon, they're highly encouraged for self-care evenings.

Before organizing and decorating, you're going to want to spruce up your space. Experts dish out the best tips for how to deep clean a small bathroom so that you're one step closer to your in-house spa. Pro-tip: don't forget the drains.