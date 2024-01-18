Sink into the the winter Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale — bathroom buys with up to 50% off

The winter Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale is in full swing, and with promises of up to 50% off, we’re making a beeline for the bathroom accessories.
After a hectic holiday season, the race to declutter our space, and what feels like the longest January ever, we've dreaming of a luxurious day at the spa. With Pottery Barn’s discounted small bathroom ideas, spa-like Zen is heading straight to our bathrooms.
With ornate glass storage, beautiful lighting options, and matching robe sets amongst the offerings, what’s not to love.
With the idea of making a small bathroom feel like a spa, we've decided to up our wellness game. From storage canisters to robes, there are plenty of goodies worth snagging that will help you unwind after a long day.
Plus, they're chic and make the space look organized, a major win when decluttering a small bathroom. You've never seen a disheveled spa, have you?
Blown glass
Price:
Was $19.50-$44.50, now $16-37
Dimensions (in.): Various
Keep soaps, bath salts, and all of your pampering accessories in order with assistance from elegant glass canisters. If you want your small bathroom to feel luxe, monogram offerings are available for an additional fee.
100% cotton
Price:
Was $79, now $54.99
Dimensions (in.): 72
Calming colors are one way to feel more relaxed in a space, so why not soak up a light, delicate yellow? Start with the Sorrel Toile Shower Curtain and sprinkle woven products throughout the bathroom to create a zen ambiance.
40 Watt Standard E26
Price:
Was $189, now $151
Dimensions (in.): L28.25 x D8 x H10
Lighting can be tricky in a bathroom: you want enough to see what you're doing, but you don't want anything that's too harsh, either. Since this industrial number is dimmer-compatible, it's perfect for all of your lighting needs.
100% polyester
Price:
Was $79, now $55
Sizes: Small or large
No spa experience is complete without a snuggly robe. Even if you're just using this fluffy number while getting ready for work in the morning, you'll be glad you did. Ivory is currently the only shade on sale.
Soothing
Price:
Was $16.50, now $8.99
Capacity: 10.25 oz
A soothing, restorative, fresh-scented hand soap is a non-negotiable when it comes to small bathrooms. This selection has scent notes of Calabrian bergamot, Amalfi lemon, bitter orange, black currant, jasmine, violet, cyclamen, musk, amber, Virginia Cedar, and Texas Cedar.
Five finishes
Price:
Was $69, now $47.99
Dimensions (in.): W13.5 x D4.5 x H11.5
If you need to organize toiletries in a small bathroom, you need a shelf to keep things clean and clutter-free. The Linden Metal Shelf will do nicely. Note that the discount is only applicable to Antique BronzeCORR.
Now that you're one step closer to an at-home spa, there are a few things to keep in mind: a delicate fragrance will go a long way in freshening things up, cushy bath towels are the way to, and everything should remain clutter-free. While you don't necessarily need a bathtub caddy from Amazon, they're highly encouraged for self-care evenings.
Before organizing and decorating, you're going to want to spruce up your space. Experts dish out the best tips for how to deep clean a small bathroom so that you're one step closer to your in-house spa. Pro-tip: don't forget the drains.