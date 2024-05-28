The Parachute Memorial Day sale has been extended for one day only — 25% off everything and 30% off bundles

Missed out on weekend deals? Good news! The Parachute Memorial Day sale has been extended for one day only.

You can stock up on essentials for the bedroom and bathroom with sales on everything from sheets to towels and more. Made with great materials like linen, brushed cotton, and soft sateen, Parachute is a smart choice when it comes to linens.

But you'll want to act quickly, as these last-minute Memorial Day sales won't last long.

Last-minute Parachute Memorial Day sale on now

While Memorial Day was on 27 May, there are still some great deals on now. Parachute has extended their popular sale until 29 May at Midnight with 25% off everything and 30% off bundles. That even includes mattress sales with 25% off Parachute's Eco Mattress.

Check out some of the best Parachute Memorial Day sales on now.

Parachute bedding sales

Investing in a set of Parachute sheets is a great way to make a bed more comfortable. Crafted in Portugal, these sheet sets are made from the highest quality linen and organic cotton.

With 30% off, the Parachute bedding bundles are the best discount on offer, as you can save hundreds of dollars on sets. Each set comes with everything you need for your bed set-up including a top sheet, a sham set, a pillowcase set, a fitted sheet, and a duvet cover.

Once you snag your bundle, try storing your sheets together in sets with a handy linen organizer.

European flax Linen Bedding Bundle Check Amazon Shop at Parachute Price: Was $788 , Now $551 Made with high-quality European flax, this linen bedding set is available in seven colors. It's a good choice for the warmer summer months as linen is breathable and only gets softer over time. 100% cotton Brushed Cotton Bedding Bundle Shop at Parachute Price: Was $568 , Now $397 Save big on this cozy bedding set available in six colors. It's made with 100% cotton in a plain weave construction and is OEKO-TEX® certified. The duvet cover features twill ties in all four corners. Smooth Sateen Bedding Bundle Shop at Parachute Price: Was $608 , Now $425 Available in four colors, this smooth sateen set is made with 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton. They're perfect if you're looking for bedding that feels super luxe without the shiny look of silk.

More Parachute sales

The Parachute Memorial Day sale doesn't stop at bedding. You can still save 25% on towels, pillows, duvet inserts, and more. And just like the bedding sales, you can save 30% on Parachute towel bundles to supply your whole bathroom. If you're stocking up on a towel set, see our small bathroom towel storage ideas to keep things organized.

While your Parachute bedding should last over time, it's important to know how to maintain your new investments. It's actually easier than you think to wash linen, as it wears well over time. You can take a few simple steps when washing towels to keep them soft and fluffy through the years. A little TLC goes a long way.