Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey styled their home with adorable accent chairs — get the look from just $90

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey might not have earned the Super Bowl LVIII victory they'd hoped for, but we'll award the couple a trophy for their impeccable interior design, particularly when it comes to their stylish seating accommodations.

The model and San Francisco 49ers running back remodeled their pad to modern home decor perfection. The clean and cozy ambiance was accentuated with a variety of textures in their chairs: faux fur, rattan, and velvet. And it just so happens that these pieces manage to tie the look of each room together perfectly.

If you're searching for accent chairs for your small living room, we tracked down lookalike finds that deliver similar style on budget-friendly prices.

Spot Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's accent chairs

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) A photo posted by on

"A colorful or uniquely designed chair can be an element itself, or even a work of art," says designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight.

We have to say, the couple certainly makes the case for functionality and aesthetics. From a velvet vintage decor find in the main room, to a fuzzy statement piece in the living room, these selections provide Olivia and Christian's space with a pop of excitement.

"It doesn’t take much to make an accent chair come to life," says designer Nicole Cullum, founder of Color Caravan. "Fold a throw blanket in thirds and place it over the back of the chair. Add your favorite coordinating square or lumbar throw pillow for a pop of color and pattern."

As you start to weigh your seating ideas for a small living room, here's how you can snag the couple's style.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Designer Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He has worked on global residential and commercial interior design projects throughout his tenure.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico, and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor. No matter what she's styling, she gladly offers her clients a wide range of shades to work with.

What to shop

Eight colors LIFEISLE Stylish Armchair Accent Chair Shop at Amazon Price: $97.98

Dimensions (in.): D26.38 x W29.53 x H31.5 Similar to West Elm's Nils Chair, Olivia and Christian's vintage brown lounger feels masculine and inviting when sitting down for a binge-read. Get the same vibe with the mid-century modern faux leather LIFEISLE armchair, which earned a whopping five stars on Amazon.

Faux leather Erastatus Faux Leather Barrel Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: $165.99

Dimensions (in.): H26 x W14 x D13.2 For a fun, modern look, similar to Olivia's 1stDibs ottoman chair in her billiards room, 17 Stories' modern selection is it. Kick back while you wait for your turn at the pool table.

Looking for more ways to take your seating to a new level? We spoke to designers about how to style a sofa in a small living room, and we're confident your couch will never look the same again.