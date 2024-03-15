Nab Jessica Alba's favorite Nespresso coffee and espresso machine with 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you need a strong morning pick-me-up, Jessica Alba's go-to Nespresso coffee and espresso machine is enjoying 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The mega savings event, which will take place from March 20 to 25, is slashing prices on virtually everything, including kitchen essentials. We'd be remiss not to peruse the offerings, especially when our coveted caffeine intake is concerned.

Since Nespresso is responsible for some of the best coffee makers on shelves, we highly encourage you to take a looksie, too.

This Nespresso coffee and espresso machine has 30% off

In a morning routine round-up on Instagram, Jessica Alba's coffee machine makes a super-brief cameo. Though we only catch a half-second of it in action, we're certain we'd enjoy having our morning cup of Joe from one of the best Nespresso coffee makers out there.

We were thrilled to see the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is now discounted in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

This made the list as one of our best single-serve coffee makers as it heats up your java in just 25 seconds and boasts plenty of offerings: 5oz or 8oz coffee, as well as single and double espresso. Who needs the corner coffee shop now?

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

What to shop

Now is the time to maximize countertop space in a small kitchen and give your Nespresso machine a little room.

If you want to take your espresso sipping to luxe levels, the highly-rated (and highly-priced) Breville Barista espresso machines on Amazon are also being discounted. The lowest price starts at $399.95 for the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine BES810BSS on Amazon (originally $499.95).

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNespresso-VertuoPlus-Espresso-Aeroccino-DeLonghi%2Fdp%2FB07GQ68ZDJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $249 , now $175 (save $74) at Amazon Brew coffee or espresso right from home with just a touch of a button. Within 25 seconds, your coffee will heat up and you can enjoy either 5 or 8 ounces of coffee, or a single or double espresso, depending on what you're craving. When all is said and done, there's an automatic shut-off to make things easier.

Now that you're stocking up on a new gadget, you're going to have to give it the proper TLC. Fortunately, we've rounded tips for cleaning your coffee maker and the grossest 10 coffee maker cleaning mistakes to avoid at all costs.