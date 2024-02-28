Kacey Musgraves' new album is being celebrated with a shoppable moodboard on Etsy, so jump down the 'Deeper Well'

Kacey Musgraves' new album, Deeper Well, won't be released until Friday, March 15. In the meantime, the singer's curated Etsy moodboard allows fans to shop the pieces that inspired her throughout the creative process.

Deeper Well evokes a rustic vibe complete with natural elements, which we witness in Kacey's music video below. Expect handmade ceramics, wooden accents, and nods to nature throughout her selections. Plus, the songstress insists that if you look closely enough, you'll be able to uncover hints about the album hidden within her curated shopping lists.

If you were feeling a little cottagecore but weren't quite sure how to channel the aesthetic, Deeper Well can point you in the proper direction.

Kacey Musgraves' new album moodboard on Etsy



According to Etsy, this release marks the first installment in a series of upcoming Etsy-exclusive merch drops, conceived by Kacey as a reimagined gift shop.

"Etsy is a place I return to for inspiration in many facets of my life, and while making this album I kept saving pieces that felt like a true reflection of where my head was at aesthetically," the singer says. "Sometimes when I can’t sleep I’ll find myself in the strangest, coolest Etsy wormholes and I’m always amused at the things I find."

We're guilty of the same thing while scoping out Etsy find and #ThriftTok accounts, so we knew browsing Kacey's Etsy list would be pure delight. Her selections are a bucolic dream with a touch of fairycore, and needless to say, we're swooning.





What to shop

Now that we've ventured down the deeper well, we've uncovered a few selections that we're eyeing for our place. See what we're particularly loving.

"I hope that through this moodboard my fans feel connected to me and my music in a real and intimate way," Kacey adds.

We'd say it's mission accomplished. And, to up the ante even further, she's delved into home fragrances by partnering with Boy Smells for a variety of woody, earthy scents. We're particularly anxious to test out Kacey Musgraves x Boy Smells Deeper Well, which is a mixture of oakmoss, raspberry, and sage.

For a similar rustic charm with a modern twist, have a look at Anne Hathaway's California home, which is the best of both worlds. We promise this is not an oxymoron: "modern" and "rustic" can beautifully coexist.