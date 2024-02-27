Anne Hathaway knows exactly how to channel trendy California cool in her rustic home

Anne Hathaway famously brought fictional fashion failure Andy Sachs to life in The Devil Wears Prada, but in reality, the esteemed actor knows plenty about style. A peek at her California home tour proves it.

Her charming chalet dates back to 1906 and is an unexpected yet perfect fusion of country meets modern, breathing life into its aged walls. We'd venture to say that even Miranda Priestley would give the place her style-stamp of approval.

Anne just revisited iconic moments from The Devil Wears Prada at the 2024 SAG Awards alongside co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep. We, however, revisited her 2019 house tour as California style vibes are all the rage this spring, and we have a few small living room ideas to help you style the look in your home.

See inside Anne Hathaway's stunning California digs

The Pamela Shamshiri-designed abode was introduced to the public in 2019 via Architectural Digest, and described as the "romance and idiosyncrasy of architect Myron Hunt’s vision for a Swiss chalet," according to the designer's project description.

We've seen plenty of small modern living room ideas, but none quite like Anne's. It's cozy and quaint, yet full of contemporary accents that you'd think would completely clash with the country foundation. Somehow, it all manages to work out perfectly.

"One way to mix both modern and rustic styles is to incorporate a focal, statement piece in one or the other," says Jamie Mitri, the founder of Moss Pure. "For example, a modern sofa or table at the main statement pieces. Then you can surround the modern piece with rustic pieces. Warm and neutral color tones also help bring out both modern and rustic at the same time."

You'll want to take notes from #ThriftTok accounts, according to designer Nina Lichtenstein, but above all, you'll want to ensure you're mixing and matching well.

"Combine rustic materials like reclaimed wood, exposed brick, stone columns, and wood beams with modern elements like sleek furniture and metal accents," she says. "Strive for a balance that allows each material to complement the other."

A combination of textures will also go a long way while refreshing your small living room, à la Anne Hathaway, as this will provide depth.

"Smooth surfaces alongside rough textures create a dynamic and visually appealing environment without overwhelming the space," Nina adds. "Then, integrate vintage or antique pieces selectively. This adds character and rustic charm without dominating the modern vibe."

Other designer-led tips to keep in mind include embracing natural lighting, rustic elements, sleek lines in furniture designs, and a functional layout. If you need some assistance on that front, we asked the pros how to arrange furniture in a small living room.

In order to make a look like this work, you'll have to be somewhat fearless. Yes, you can follow Anne's lead, but you'll have interpretations, too.

"Don't be afraid to experiment with unconventional finishes and techniques to make each design element distinctly your own," Nina adds. "This customization ensures that your home tells a story that is uniquely yours within the rustic and modern framework."

Restyling your gathering space? We can help with that. Here's what designers have revealed about the 2024 small living room trends that are swiftly taking over. You'll definitely want in on them.