9 cute Halloween decor buys that are sweet and not at all scary

Forget Christmas. For me, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year. Scary films? All the candy? Oh, I’m so here for it. You know what else I’m here for? Decorating! While I’ll totally get out my giant spider on the day, I actually prefer cute Halloween decor throughout the month. These pieces match my aesthetic so much better and are much more timeless.
I actually grew up in a household that was all about everything spooky and black. I’m not talking full Addams Family, but let’s just say there were a lot of skulls and dragons. So, spooky decor def has a place in my heart. That being said, my aesthetic is a li’l more girly, so I’d much rather bring Halloween into my home in the most adorable way poss.
For those of you who love a ghostie and baby pumpkin, but don’t want to turn your place into a full haunted house, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up nine cute Halloween decor buys that will blend in with your interior, while still bringing vibes that Pumpkin Jack would be proud of.
It’s time to get your spook on — keep on scrolling for my sweetest picks…
Ok, I’m officially in love with these cute Halloween decor buys
I’ve rounded up a range of different pieces that will work in a variety of rooms throughout your home. Because hey, it’s fun to move things around and switch things up (just ask the ghosts!).
Fuzzy
Size (in.): W3.54-W4.72
Made from: Fabric
Price: $11.48
With mug rugs, you can make sure that your cup of cocoa is as snug as you are. I mean, who doesn’t love getting cozy in the fall, am I right? I really like that you can mix and match these — the pink candle, candy corn, and ghost are my personal faves, but there are witch hats and pumpkins, too.
Subtle
Size (in.): H6.7 x W3.3 x L9.8
Made from: Plastic
Price: $9.99
Neon lights are the best. They add such a lovely, subtle glow to any room and come in so many different shapes. This sweet ghostie is artsy and adorable, and it's light enough to be moved around easily. If you’re having any Halloween parties, it would be fun to place this light somewhere like the bathroom to surprise your guests.
Hang up
Size (in.): H2.36 x W2.36 x L4.72
Made from: Acrylic
Price: $8.06
Can you imagine a real bat flying in your home? Ew, no. Instead, go for this beautiful bat, which is elegant AF. I’m loving its rainbow wings, which are a great way to show your Pride in Halloweeny style. It comes in six colors, so you could always grab a few and create a whole bat family around your home.
Natural
Size (in.): H5 x W3
Made from: Soy, glass
Price: $28.99
When you’re telling ghost stories, you’ve gotta have a candle flickering away to set the mood. But hey, it doesn’t need to be a scary one! The sparkly ghosties are super subtle, so it will blend into your decor beyond the spooky season. Oh, and this bad boy burns for 70 to 80 hours, which is plenty of time for spooky retellings.
Woof-tastic
Size (in.): From H8 x W6
Made from: Paper
Price: From $19
Want to say “boo” to your guests, but don’t want to scare them away? This print is the way to go. If I had this pup come to my door asking for treats, I’d be emptying my pockets and checking my cabinets for extras. I think this would work well in the entryway next to a candy bowl, as well as in the kitchen by the midnight snacks.
Versatile
Size (in.): H5.68 x W13.07 x L5.75
Made from: Plastic
Price: $19.99 for 3
I’m sure that if Cinderella’s coach turned into these, she wouldn’t have been complaining. Sparkly and soft, they give Halloween realness and fall realness, too. They’re very versatile, so you could place them anywhere — I’m eyeing them up for my fireplace, but also think they’d work well on a coffee table.
Spooky sweetie
Size (in.): H18 x W4 x L20
Made from: Polyester
Price: $17.99
NGL, I’ve never been less scared of anything in my life. Look at this baby! It’s yawning, it’s stretching! I am fully ready to adopt! Place it on your couch with some pumpkin pillows for full Halloween power, or match it up with contrasting cushions. Pink ones would look so cute and would really make it pop.
Colorful
Size (in.): H13.5 x W13.5 x D13.5
Made from: Plastic
Price: $20
Who said pumpkins only had to be orange? Um, not me! This wreath is filled with multi-colored pumpkins that are cute and playful, but not OTT. You could put this anywhere in your home and surround it with other bright decorations, or hang it up on your door to show everyone that you're fully into the Halloween spirit.
Me-wow
Size (in.): H15.7 x W19.6 x L23.6
Made from: Polyester, cotton
Price: $9.90
No witch is complete without her trusty black cat — just ask Sabrina, the '90s Halloween queen. I live in a rental where I’m not allowed pets (*sobs*), so I’m adding this pillow to my cart ASAP. I want that cat magic, people! This would look so cute on a cozy accent chair or even on a bed with some pumpkin sheets or pillows.
