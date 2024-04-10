Home Depot backyard buys from $85 that are perfect for protecting your privacy

If you need some privacy, these Home Depot backyard buys will help block out unwanted sneak peeks from nosy neighbours who are living a little too close for comfort.

From pretty screens and useful free standing fences, to hedges and large gardening pots, the budget offerings include plenty of stylish and functional pieces that will complement your outdoor decor while providing a little shelter from nosy next-door neighbors (and beyond). And as your plants grow up them, bring in the foundations of even better privacy next year.

Start browsing for backyard privacy ideas that exude style and security. BBQ season is right around the corner, and you're operating on an invite-only basis.

Shop Home Depot backyard buys for privacy

This is the perfect time of year to mull over fencing, pergolas, and so on. Not only are you sprucing up your space for outdoor entertaining, but the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is underway throughout April, and deals abound.

Without further ado, these Home Depot backyard privacy ideas are here to shield your space and look adorable at the same time — all without breaking the bank.

Self-standing with soil Outsunny Wooden Privacy Screen Shop at Home Depot Price: $199.99

Dimensions (in.): 66 x 19 x 62.5 Take your privacy style up a notch with this fir wood screen with raised beds that can be folded and expanded. Drainage holes are included within the flower beds.

Two colors, sizes Plactic Faux Ivy Leaf Privacy Fence Shop at The Home Depot Price: $110

Dimensions (in.): 59 x 118 Add a little bit of (faux) greenery to your fence with this privacy shield that covers walls, fences, and builds hedges.

Black or brown Galvanized Steel Garden Fence Shop at Home Depot Price: $257.14/package

Dimensions (in.): 76 x 47 x 16 For a modern garden look, this geometric floral-shaped steel fence delivers protection and style. And you might be surprised to learn it's suitable for indoor use, too.

Not waterproof Natural Jumbo Reed Bamboo Fencing Shop at Home Depot Price: $84.97

Dimensions (ft.): 6 x 16 For a tropical ambiance, this bamboo panel fence easily covers other structures and is made from premium reed for longer durability.

Should you want to get a little more creative with your seclusion style, you can pile up outdoor potted plants of different sizes to block out onlookers from snooping in your backyard.

Deck shade ideas can be especially helpful as well, including the workpoint 6 ft. x 8 ft. Red Rectangle Sun Shade Sail at Home Depot for $16.57 or the Pure Garden 9 ft. Aluminum Outdoor Patio Umbrella at Home Depot for $50.99.

For those with a little more space, Home Depot's 10' x 10' Khaki Patio Double-Vent Gazebo with Privacy Netting (on sale for $241.24) is another potential contender.

Still shopping? Lowe's SpringFest 2024 takes place until May 1 and offers discounts on lawn and garden care, patio furniture, grills, and more accessories to help you achieve your favorite small backyard ideas.