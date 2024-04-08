The new Hilton Carter Target line is every plant parent's dream — shop our favorite picks from $20

The Hilton Carter Target line is a must-shop for those who need a flora fix.

The stylist, author, and plant enthusiast — who has upwards of 250 leafy greens in his abode — knows exactly what fellow plant parents want for optimal style and care needs. The Hilton Carter collection, exclusive at Target, has been created with proper plant care and growth in mind.

If you could benefit from a few more indoor plants (who couldn't?) and wouldn't mind having some cute accessories handy, Hilton Carter's new launch is worth a good snoop.

Peep the Hilton Carter Target line

From live beauties — the White Wizard Philodendron Houseplant is a show-stopper — to cute planters and helpful tools, the Hilton Carter Target line has a little bit of everything. Prices start at $20 and range to roughly $100.

What's more, Hilton has coordinated the drop of his line with his fifth book, The Propagation Handbook, so there's no longer a need to wonder how to propagate plants.

What to shop

You can make a statement with items like the Hilton Carter for Target Square Ceramic Indoor Outdoor Planter Pot or tend to your greenery with help from the Hilton Carter for Target Garden Tool Kit 3pc Gardening Tool Sets in a Copper Finish.

There's certainly a lot to love, but we've narrowed down a few favorites finds from the Hilton Carter Target collection to entice you on your next store run. Even better? Target Circle Week 2024 is underway with up to 40% off seasonal finds to spruce up your home.

As of the time of publishing, all these are available for pick-up in-store, but are currently sold out online (everyone's in love with them as much as we are!).

Potted in black pot Hilton Carter for Target Live 5" Black ZZ Plant Shop at Target Price: $20, $14 with deals and Target Circle

Dimensions (in.): 5 An indoor/outdoor plant with plenty of pizazz, the Black ZZ Plant requires indirect bright sunlight and water when the top half of the soil is dry. It can grow up to 16 inches. Indoor/outfoor Hilton Carter for Target 24" Metal/Terrazzo Planter Stand Shop at Target Price: $100, $70.69 with deals and Target Circle

Dimensions (in.): 24, 16.25, 16.25 Create a stylish space for your greenery with this round terrazzo tabletop. It features a metal base with a black finish. 100% coir material Hilton Carter for Target Monstera Leaf Door Mat Shop at Target Price: $25.49, $17.84 with deals and Target Circle

Dimensions (in.): 1'7"x2'6 This outdoor monstera-style door mat (with latex backing).

As Hilton says, "The power of plants can change the look of your home and the feeling in your heart."

Who's ready to get their heart beats thumping?

