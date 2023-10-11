Hailey Bieber's small kitchen appliances are on sale for Prime Day — but they're selling out fast

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ok, I'll be the first to admit I'm the first to jump on a trend and Hailey Bieber's kitchen appliances are no exception. Whether it's glazed doughnut nails or strawberry makeup, I can't get enough of Hailey's trend ideas.

For us foodies out there, Hailey has given us an inside look into her real kitchen and shared products that she actually uses in her What's in My Kitchen YouTube series. And in even better news, some of her fave picks are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

But you'll need to act quickly — these deals are disappearing at the end of the day. I've shopped small kitchen appliances and found discounts as high as 43% off. See the Hailey-approved items you need in your kitchen to make cooking pizza toast and passionfruit spritz cocktails easier.

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Browse our selection of kitchen appliances on sale for Amazon Prime Day. I've rounded up the best deals and discounts you need to see before they expire.

For even more Amazon deals, see our favorite homeware discounts:

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Hailey Bieber's small kitchen appliances on sale

1. HexClad Hybrid Beechwood Double-Sided Cutting Board | Was $279.99 , Now $159.99 (save $120) at Amazon This double-sided cutting board is genius when it comes to prepping ingredients. Save yourself from running back and forth to the trash can and slide all your peels and skins into the container underneath the board. It's currently a whopping 43% off, saving you $120.

2. Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven | Was $79.95 , Now $49.99 (save $26.96) at Amazon Make prepping weeknight dinners so much easier with an air fryers. You're going to love how quickly you can whip up everything from grilled chicken to crispy fries. There's no better time to buy one than on Prime Day as this model is currently 37% off. FYI, Hailey has the Instant Vortex model, but we back this brand on delivering some of the best air fryers.

3. Vitamix Explorian Blender | Was $289.95 , Now $189.95 (save $100) at Amazon Did someone say Hailey Beiber smoothies? If you're looking to recreate the viral Erewhon drink, then you're going to need a powerful blender. Hailey has this Vitamix in her kitchen and it's 34% off just for today.

4. Crock-Pot 7 Quart Portable Programmable Slow Cooker | Was $89.99 , Now $63.99 (save $26) at Amazon I don't know about you, but I cook just about anything in a Crock-Pot. It will become even more essential in the winter for warming soups and casseroles. This highly-rated pot has over 2k reviews and is currently 29% off.

5. HexClad Hybrid Non-Stick Frying Pan | Was $139.99 , Now $111.99 (save $28) at Amazon Hailey raves about the HexClad line and her kitchen is filled with tons of their products. This non-stick, non-toxic cookware pick is a first-time buy from the brand as it can be used for just about anything, plus it's 20% off. No more burnt eggs for me!

6. KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer | Was $59.99 , Now $44.99 (save $15) at Amazon You really can't go wrong with a classic KitchenAid hand mixer. This model has over 21k reviews on Amazon with 4.7 stars so it's safe to say customers love this one. It's 25% off right now and is perfect for all your baking needs from whipping up cute cupcakes to fluffy pancakes.

7. Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee and Tea Kettle | Was $85 , Now $72.25 (save $12.75) at Amazon Hailey has a matte black electric kettle in her kitchen that looks so chic on her countertop. Use this versatile kettle to make everything from a matcha latte to simple drip coffee. It's 15% off right now, making this the lowest price it's been in 30 days.

8. HexClad Cookware 8 Inch Chef's Knife | Was $99 , Now $79.20 (save $19.80) at Amazon Every amateur foodie is going to need a good chef's knife to use for cutting veggies, prepping meat, and more. Hailey stores these HexClad knives on a magnetic block holder on her kitchen island. Clever! At 20% off now's a great time to your Iron Chef on.

How we chose

While we haven't been able to test all the products listed here, we checked customer reviews and found the best of the best. We didn't include anything with less than 4 stars and read lot's of positive feedback from happy paying customers.

Want to deck out your kitchen with the best of the best? I think Hailey would approve of these small coffee makers on sale before Prime Day ends. Let's get cooking!