These breathable gardener's gloves have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — with more than 5000 pairs snapped up in the last month

Gardener's gloves are an essential part of the planting process, and one pair continues to win Amazon shoppers' hearts — without breaking the bank at just $9.99 for two pairs.

Over the past month, customers have scooped up over 5,000 pairs of CoolJob gloves, which are nestled comfortably at the top of the retailer's bestseller list. With 4.7/5 stars, over 14,000 five-star reviews, and touted sustainability features, this lightweight accessory reigns supreme.

As you start weighing your small garden ideas for the season ahead, consider adding this purchase to your toolkit.

Check out the gardener's gloves everyone is snagging

What is it that shoppers can't resist about these gardener's gloves? According to reviews, they're lightweight but still hold a tight enough grip to make you feel supported when working.

They're durable throughout the season and are no match for soil and water, but not recommended for thorny florals (for a thorn-proof pair, try the highly rated Amazon's Choice abrasion proof gardening gloves, which comes in 20 different patterns and colors, purchased 3000+ times last month).

Oftentimes, shoppers return for new pairs of the CoolJob gloves, and one reviewer notes passing them along to friends because they were so fantastic.

Sustainably made COOLJOB Gardening Gloves Shop at Amazon Prices: From $9.99 (pack of two) to $21.49 (pack of 10)

Sizes: Small, medium, and large Lightweight, breathable, and created with a sturdy foamed latex coating, COOLJOB Gardening Gloves are a hit when planting. Expect an excellent grip, a stretchy base, and cute colors to boot.

Whether you're container gardening, planting vegetables, or pulling weeds and other debris, you'll need to keep your hands protected. Might as well get in on the hype and give them a try, right?

Once you have your equipment handy, peruse our favorite small backyard ideas to help you create the outdoor oasis you've been dreaming about all winter long. If you need us, we'll be relaxing on the hammock with a book and a glass of sweet lemonade.

Have a lot of gardening underway? We asked experts what can be planted in April as the weather and soil begin to heat up. Check what gardening zone you're in, find your blooms, and get your hands — and gardening gloves! — dirty.