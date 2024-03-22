Fresh scents to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale to get you in the zone for the new season

It's time to part ways with cinnamon and balsam fir. Fresh scents for spring are rejuvenating and a great way to welcome the milder weather, especially when they're discounted.

Currently, Amazon is hosting its first mega Big Spring Sale from March 20-25, so there are plenty of savings to scoop up across the retailer, particularly in the home fragrance arena.

If you're looking to upgrade your home fragrance game in time for the new season, we've rounded up bestsellers from the retailer worthy of your attention. It might be hard to wave goodbye to musky, woody scents, but floral and sweet aromas can be just as divine.

Fresh scents from Amazon worth exploring

Things people with nice-smelling small homes always do is cater to the appropriate season, whether they're shopping for the best scented candles, reed diffusers, or air fresheners.

Heavy scents are better suited to colder climes, right? Now is the time to explore light, airy, and floral finds that perfectly complement your new spring home decor.

No matter how you like to disperse fresh scents at home, we've done the leg work to sniff out fan-favorite picks from Amazon that are currently discounted and swoon-worthy.

Take the experience to a new level with a ZXMean Candle Warmer Lamp on Amazon, which is nearly half off, learn how to use a reed diffuser properly and get the most out of your choosen fragrance.

What to shop

10+ scents Cocorrína Reed Diffuser in Peony Garden Shop at Amazon Price: Was $19.99 , now $14.99

Capacity (oz): 6.7 While you're brainstorming small garden ideas for your backyard, bring some of the floral goodness inside with help of the bestselling Cocorrína reed diffuser. Over 300 were purchased over the past month. Peony Garden is earthy and dewy with notes of peony, rose, jasmine, carnation, lily of the valley, violet leaf, and patchouli. It'll last up to three months. Three scents included Below 60° Plug-in Fragrance Diffuser Shop at Amazon Price: Was $58.96 , now $47.17



Below 60°, Hilary Duff's venture into the home space, is a diffuser that debuted in late 2023 with three fragrances: Mint Disco on Ice, If Citrus Were a Feeling, and Vanilla Buys a Timeshare in Paradise, all of which are bright, invigorating, and will make you feel ready to tackle the day ahead. Plus, Real Homes spoke to Hilary Duff about the brand, her interior style inspo, and how to personalize your small space with fragrance. All-natural soy wax Craft & Kin Candle in Lavender Woods Shop at Amazon Price: Was $18.99 , now $15.19

Capacity (oz): 7.6 For those of you who find it difficult to part ways with autumn and winter scents, particularly those that like musky notes, ease into fresh scents with Craft & Kin's collection. Lavender Woods, a mixture of the floral with grapefruit, vetiver, and moss is a great place to start.

Not quite sure where to turn for fragrance inspo? We've tracked down celebrities' favorite candles that will leave your home with notes of coconut, vanilla, eucalyptus, juniper, and beyond. Yes, please!