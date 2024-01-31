Eva Mendes' Instagram snap is prime inspo for your next DIY wall project — here's how to recreate the floral fantasy

When Eva Mendes' Instagram posts aren't gushing over hubby Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie, they're serving up endless style.

The actor, fashion designer, and mom-of-two took to the photo-sharing app to express how much she misses designing accessible clothing for women (a passion project she's put on pause) all while modeling a flowy, floral dress in front of an equally floral gallery wall.

The cogs in our brain started turning and before we knew it, we began mapping out small entryway ideas to recreate Eva's sophisticated springtime setup. Hey, the warm weather will be here before you know it!

How to recreate Eve Mendes' Instagram snap in your home

As of late, popular small entryway wall decor ideas tend to make use of statement prints, whether dwellers opt for traditional wallpaper or peel and stick wallpaper, a go-to for the renters among us.

"A fun pattern on the walls could help define the space," home improvement expert Ivo Iv previously told Real Homes' trends writer, Eve Smallman.

Luckily, it's easy to wow guests with Eva's elegant look. Not only are her large framed wallpaper prints a showstopper, but interior designer Nicole Cullum says it's chic, easy, and renter-friendly to recreate, something you'll appreciate when hanging things in an apartment.

Find your preferred photo frames, get some heavy-duty hanging strips, such as the Command 20 Lb XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips on Amazon, and peruse wallpaper patterns that speak to you.

"Repurpose some vintage or found frames and cut your wallpaper to fit," Nicole says. "There are so many wallpaper options now it’s easy to find a couple of patterns that flow with your color scheme."

You can also ask around your friends and family and see if they have any leftover wallpaper to help give those scraps a new lease of life and save your pennies. If florals aren't for you, pick any wallpaper you like.

Before you know it, you'll have a brag-worthy small entryway DIY.

"If you have smooth walls, you can place your peel and stick wallpaper directly on the wall and simply hang your frames over them and you’re done," Nicole adds. "If you have textured walls, it’s best to get a nice foam core board such as a 20-pack 0.2inch poster board from Amazon to mount your wallpaper on, and place it inside your frame to hang."

If you like switching small decor touches up from season to season, these frames will be the perfect spot for timely swaps.

Ivo Iv is a home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas. He loves inspiring people with interior design ideas — including on-point entryway trends — and showing them the practical steps to make these happen.

Nicole Cullum is an interior designer, color expert, and professional organizer in Taos, New Mexico. She is the creative founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, and home decor that make great selections for your entryway and beyond.

We've picked out a few extra selections to elevate your entryway game to Eve Mendes Instagram level style.

