Eva Longoria's closet just got a major makeover — see how to organize yours like a pro

Check out Eva Longoria's closet transformation for celeb-approved organization inspiration.

Feeling like your clothes are spiraling out of control? Employ some of Eva's tips and tricks to get your closet in tip-top shape.

If you're overflowing with shoes, hats, clothes, and bags it's time to get crafty with some new organization ideas straight from the pros.

Inside Eva Longoria's closet makeover

Need to know how to organize a walk-in closet? Actress and film producer, Eva Longoria, took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes look at her stunning walk-in closet makeover.

The Desperate Housewives star had her space organized by professional custom closet design and organization services firm, Closet Theory. Every inch is neat and tidy with all of Eva's clothes and accessories on display.

@evalongoria Closet tour: organized edition 😂 Thank you Janie at Closet Theory! We’ll see how long I can keep it like this! ♬ original sound - Eva Longoria

Her clothes are hung up on racks with velvet hangers, her shoes are grouped together by frequency of use, and even her shapewear has a special place. All in a light and bright space with warm wooden floors.

There's a lot to love about Eva's closet and while you may think it's harder to organize a small closet with lots of clothes, you can still use her timeless techniques.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to organize your closet like Eva's

(Image credit: Neat Method/Martin Vecchio)

Before starting anything, you'll need to clean your closet thoroughly and sort through all your belongings. Toss anything you don't need and declutter your clothes so you have plenty of room to work with. Once you have a solid foundation, you'll be ready to copy Eva's closet system.

One of the first things we noticed about Eva's space was her custom lighting scheme. “One of the easiest ways to improve your closet is to add some LED lighting. You can use strips, pucks, or rods to illuminate your clothes and accessories, and make your closet more attractive and convenient," says Kanika Khurana, principal interior designer and founder of Kanika Design.

These RXWLKJ under cabinet lights available from Amazon are a great pick to add some brightness, with over 3k customer reviews.

Then Eva groups similar items together, like when she hangs her matching tops and bottoms together using a connector. "Grouping garments to create distinct zones within your walk-in (just like you would when organizing a small bedroom) not only maximizes the utility of your closet space but significantly reduces time spent looking for things", says professional organizer Shannon Krause, co-founder of Tidy Nest.

Eva uses drawers for smaller items like undergarments and hangs all of her larger pieces of clothing like tops, bottoms, dresses, and athletic gear. "I recommend clients use drawers for things like socks, underwear, and t-shirts. Some people also like to fold their pants up and stow them away, which is fine. Use velvet hangers to hang sweaters, dresses, suits, and jackets, as well as nicer blouses and button-ups," says Amanda Wiss, design expert and founder of Urban Staging and Urban Clarity.

Eva hangs all of her hats on a wall which is not only visually appealing but handy as well. You can hang up a selection of items using these highly-rated Command Hooks available on Amazon.

Organization buys to recreate Eva's closet

Eva Longoria employs a few closet organizers to display her items and group things together. From drawer dividers to shoe stackers, Eva uses these organizers to keep items in their place. We found similar organization buys to the ones Eva uses so you can tidy up your space.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

16 pack YIHATA Shoe Slots Organizers Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99 Eva uses these organizers to stack her shoes and keep pairs together. With four adjustable heights, you can fit anything from bulky sneakers to tall high-heels. Multiple colors Philbinden Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks Shop at Walmart Price: $10.99 Use these clever connector hooks to pair similar items in your closet, like Eva's matching loungewear sets. This pack of 70 hooks can be used to stack multiple hangers together. Foldable Criusia Drawer Organizer Shop at Amazon Price: $19.97 This pack of eight drawer dividers can be used just about anywhere. Eva uses similar dividers to organize her undergarments. You can move them around to fit the space and fold up any compartments you may not be using.

With some simple Amazon closet organizers, you can get your wardrobe looking as tidy as Eva's in no time. For more inspiration from the star, we took a look at Eva Longoria's minimalist dining room and her sleek kitchen cabinets.