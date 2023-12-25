I found Cardi B's favorite blender for making Cardi-ritas — plus 3 budget-friendly alternatives

I was born to flex — but instead of diamonds on my neck, I have Cardi B's favorite blender in my kitchen. You better believe I'm throwing on Bongos and mixing up a party with Cardi's seal of approval this weekend.

In a recent video with Vogue, Cardi B makes her signature cocktail, a lime Cardi-rita, and a street-style corn dip. The Real Homes team are the experts on all things kitchen appliances, so I knew I had to track down the blender featured in the video.

If you're looking to add a new small kitchen appliance to your line-up, stay tuned for our top recommendations to get your dips and drinks on.

Cardi B's favorite blender for blending cocktails

Finding the best blender for your kitchen is no easy task, but luckily Cardi's top choice makes that task a little easier. In her Vogue cooking video, Cardi shows us how to make her signature Cardi-rita cocktail. It's a twist on a traditional cocktail with coconut cream and topped with her own lime Whipshots — a flavored, alcoholic whipped cream product.

Where to buy Cardi B's favorite blender

Invest in a new blender to join your kitchen counter line-up (alongside your fave small coffee maker) with a celeb-approved pick. Cardi B's favorite blender is the Vitamix 5200 Blender available on Amazon.

The Vitamix 5200 is an impressive machine that's just as sturdy as it is powerful. The large 64-ounce container can blend just about anything from smoothies to soups and more. The stainless-steel blades are capable of ten different speed settings. Plus, it's a fan favorite with a 4.7-star rating and over 7,000 reviews.

It's sure to be a great investment if you'd like to treat yourself to the best of the best. Just make sure you're cleaning your blender regularly to make the most of its lifespan.

Budget-friendly blenders

Not to fear if the Vitamix is a little out of your price range — there are plenty of options for budget-friendly kitchens. See our top picks for small kitchens with options under $40.

Mess-free mixing Hamilton Beach Power Elite Wave Action Blender Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99 at Amazon

Size (in.): H14.69 x W7.52 x D8.66

Capacity (fl oz): 40 fluid ounces With 700 watts of blending power and stainless steel Ice Sabre blades, this machine is a great investment. The spout on the lid makes it easy to use and keeps things mess-free. Best for small spaces Magic Bullet Blender $39.88 at Amazon $39.99 at Best Buy Price: Was $49.99 , Now $39.88 (save $10.11) at Amazon

Size (in.): H10.63 x W13.19 x D6.93

Capacity (l): 0.57 liters Perfect for small spaces, a Magic Bullet is a great option if you're making one or two drinks at a time. Plus, you can use the cup component as a drinking glass with an attached lid. Classic design BLACK+DECKER PowerCrush Multi-Function Blender Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99

Size (in.): H15.67 x W7.52 x D6.2

Capacity (fl. oz): 48 fluid ounces This classic multi-function blender can take on just about anything for your blending needs. It's easy to use with four speeds and can make about six cups at a time.

Personally, I think the Vitamix is a great option so Cardi must really know her way around the kitchen. But our fave budget buys are great options for smaller spaces as you may not have room to store a larger appliance.

To be honest, I'm pretty nosy and just like to know what celebrities are using in their homes. We tracked down some celebrities' favorite candles from the likes of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, if you're curious too.