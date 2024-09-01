9 bold and unapologetic black kitchen cabinet ideas

Black kitchens are not for the faint-hearted but they don’t have to be as intimidating as you think. Are you currently trying to figure out the best kitchen cabinet color for your upcoming renovation and are tempted to go over to the dark side?

If this is you then we’ve got some of the best tips from the kitchen experts who tell us the most stylish ways to design and decorate a black kitchen.

Everything from the best color pairings to tile choices and fun paint techniques.

1. Contrasting interior

There’s no shying away from the fact that black kitchen cabinets will make a room feel darker than white kitchen cabinets would. However, they offer a great opportunity to be fun and playful with your design.

Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley Kitchens says, "Dark and dramatic paint colors such as black have a way of adding ambiance and sophistication to a space. Dark shades can come across as intimidating, however, it’s the way you use them that changes the feel. Used on the main run of base and wall cabinetry, dark colors can look luxurious and courageous while still having a timeless appeal."

A contemporary way of adding interest to a black kitchen is to paint the interior of your kitchen cabinets. You can choose any bright pop of color that you like to add a fun surprise to your cabinetry. This is sure to make you smile every time you go to use your kitchen.

2. Pair with light colored tiles

Other than the cabinetry, your choice of wall coverings is probably the second most important design element you’re going to pick for your kitchen.

If your heart is set on black cabinets then you should consider choosing light tiles to adorn your walls with as this will create a welcomed contrast. "Black kitchen cabinets can feel surprisingly warm and cozy when paired with light tiles, warm woods, or brick details," says Sarah Barnard, founder of Sarah Barnard Design.

There are so many different tile designs to choose from, everything from mosaic to herringbone, make sure to pick a style that’s right for you and your kitchen.

3. Color drench in black

Not too scared to go dark and dramatic? Then you may want to think about color drenching your kitchen with black cabinetry and walls (and perhaps even the ceiling)!

"Cozy or chic, soft or bold, black is surprisingly versatile and can complement any style of kitchen from traditional to modern. Using black paint, whether just a touch or a whole room, can have a tremendous visual impact and create a focal point. For an undeniable statement, apply this bold hue across all kitchen cabinetry and walls," suggests Helen Shaw, marketing director at Benjamin Moore.

This will create a dramatic and luxurious setting but also be warm and inviting for when you have friends and family over.

4. Pair black cabinets with chrome

You may initially think that black only comes in one shade, however, like any other color, black can have different undertones. If your black kitchen cabinets have a blue undertone then they will make the room feel naturally cooler when it’s flooded with natural light.

"Blacks with blue undertones feel slightly cooler and work well with metallic finishes like chrome," explains Helen. Think about this when you're shopping for your kitchen tap and handles.

5. Green undertone for an outdoor feel

"Alternatively, black kitchen cabinets that boast a green undertone work well in spaces with lush kitchen gardens as the paint will pick up the cast from the light as it reflects off the trees and plants," Helen goes on to say.

Black kitchen cabinets with a green undertone look fabulous paired with brushed brass hardware. The warmth of the brass complements the green perfectly and will give your kitchen an elegant and luxurious feel.

6. Play with texture

A run of black kitchen cabinetry can sometimes look quite flat. Don’t let this be the case in your kitchen and opt for a fluted cupboard door design.

You don’t have to have this design on all of your cabinets but choose either a pantry cupboard or an island to have a fluted finish to make it into a real stand out feature of the room.

7. Choose copper worktops

Chances are that if you’re planning on a black kitchen then you’re not afraid of taking risks when it comes to decorating your home. Rather than opting for the standard laminate or quartz, choose a more unique option to complement your black cabinetry such as an aged copper work surface.

"Bold, daring, and elegant, but actually a very traditional choice for kitchen furniture, black is surprisingly gentle and soft and can give a very pared back and comfortable feel to a room. Add some aged copper worktops and you have instant understated glamor," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

8. Go for a black island

A black kitchen can run the risk of feeling dark and oppressive if it’s not right for the space. Avoid this from happening and go for a black kitchen island or feature instead.

"Black kitchen cabinets can also be an impactful design element when used sparingly, like for a kitchen island or range hood," explains Sarah. So, if you love the idea of black cabinetry but don’t want to fully commit, then use black as a statement feature rather than for the whole design.

9. Chalkboard walls instead of cabinetry

Another innovative way of incorporating black into your kitchen design is to keep your base cabinets black but adorn your walls with black chalkboard paint.

Black wall cabinetry can naturally feel quite heavy. Keep your walls feeling open and spacious by opting for open shelving instead and painting the walls with chalkboard paint. This not only feels cohesive with the rest of your black color scheme but you’ll be able to personalise your kitchen walls - how fun!

Black is a bold color and that can’t be underestimated. However, there are lots of different ways to incorporate it into your kitchen design using your cabinetry that isn’t too scary.

Use black as a basis for your design and use other key elements to contrast against it. Or, if you’re feeling brave, color drench your entire kitchen in black for a scheme that truly has the wow-factor.