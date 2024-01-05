Ashley Tisdale's dining table is a masterclass in minimalistic and modern styling

Ashley Tisdale's dining table has made us want to remove all the clutter from ours and replace it with just a few key stylish decorations. The actor turned interior designer is known for her clean and chic aesthetic, and this is a superb example of how you don't need a lot to make an impact.

For those who love minimalistic interiors or are on a budget, Ashley's table is a perfect source of inspiration. We've got the lowdown from designers on why Ashley's table decor is a must-try, and a selection of items picked by our shopping experts to help you replicate it at home.

Looking for small space living room ideas or for dining room-specific ones? No matter what room you're decorating, having a statement dining table will always wow guests.

Ashley Tisdale's dining table

For those searching for modern home ideas, Ashley's dining table showcases chic, simplistic style perfectly.

Why we love Ashley Tisdale's dining table

In her Instagram post, Ashley recommends the Cashmere Vanilla Reset candle available at Target from her own interior range, Frenshe. It's just $13.49, making it a budget-friendly home fragrance buy.

Ashley says the scent is warm and inviting, and our designers agree. “This cozy aromatic choice not only enhances the dining experience but also adds a layer of comfort to the overall ambiance,” says Riley Annen, interior designer and owner of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen Social Links Navigation Interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

This sits next to a gray vase, which is a great accent piece. “The inclusion of a gray vase introduces a subtle yet stylish element to the tableau,” Riley adds.

She explains gray is a versatile color and the choice of incorporating this via a vase adds a swish, contemporary touch.

Ashley contrasts this with the floral arrangement. “Adding a further pop of neutral color with the brown flowers really brings life to the table,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



If you want to copy this (we don’t blame you, we do too), Ricky suggests adding some greenery, like a small succulent indoor plant, to add extra natural texture to the overall look.

These decorative pieces are all placed on a round table. “This serves as a focal point, creating an intimate setting for meals and gatherings,” Riley adds.

“The wood only adds visual interest but also introduces a tactile element, inviting guests to engage with the dining experience on a different sensory level,” she explains. How clever, right?

Wooden textures such as these are ideal for those searching for small Scandi living room ideas, which are all about gorgeous natural materials and patterns. Swoon.

Get the look with these dining table buys

Love Ashley Tisdale's dining table design? Create your own minimalist, modern table with these stylish buys.

Assembly tools included 1. AllModern Fenway Round Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.5 x W47.25 x L47.25

Made from: Oak This mid-century-style dining table is minimalistic yet seriously sleek. If you don't like this color but love the shape, the table does also come in black, dark brown, light brown, and white. Indoor and outdoor use 2. JAKY-Global Baby's Breath Flowers Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H19.7 x W7 x D1

Made from: Silk The fact these are made from silk means they aren't prone to breakage as much as dried flowers, meaning they'll last you a lot longer. They also have over 5,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon shoppers. Glazed inside 3. Ysnicdan Rustic Circular Vase Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H8.7 x W8.7 x L8.7

Made from: Ceramic Farmhouse decor just never seems to go out of style, which is why a timeless piece like this is a worthwhile spend. You can change up the flowers in it for the seasons to switch up the look, or simply keep it empty like Ashley's.

Layering different decor onto a dining table like Ashley Tisdale has can have a striking effect, without putting in too much effort or budget. If you like this idea, you may also like Olivia Rodrigo’s mid-century dining room, which designers say is warm and welcoming.