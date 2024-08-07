Ashley Tisdale's bathroom brings together two of 2024's most popular design trends — designers love her sophisticated style

Whenever I see Ashley Tisdale's home come up on my Instagram feed, a little bit of me expects it to be full-on, Sharpay pink. But, actually, her style is very chic and laid-back.

This time around she's posted a picture of her beautiful bathroom, which brings together quiet luxury and Scandi elements in a relaxed yet refined way. I've asked interior designers why features such as the marble feature wall and natural wooden textures work so well, plus how to get the look at home.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends into your wash space, Ashley's place has lots to draw inspiration from.

Ashley Tisdale’s bathroom combines luxury and understated elegance with its quiet luxury and Scandi-style elements.

“The first thing that captures your attention is the breathtaking white and gray veined marble, gracing both the floor and the main wall behind the pristine white bathtub,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “This choice of marble creates a timeless and sophisticated backdrop, exuding a sense of calm and purity that envelops the space.”

In contrast to the cool tones of the marble, the bathroom features warm, copper-colored fixtures that add a touch of modern opulence.

“The dark copper faucet gleams above the tub, matched perfectly by a light copper robe hook and towel rod, all contribute to a cohesive, stylish look,” she continues.

These glamorous elements will work well in big and small modern bathrooms, thanks to how eye-catching and timeless they are.

You can either go for these by themselves or complement them with more subtle elements, just like Ashley has.

“I love how there are so many natural materials — such as the rustic wood of the bath side table — and how the color palette feels warm and serene with just the perfect amount of subtle contrast between the white tub and the brass fixtures,” says Kathy Kuo, interior designer and owner of Kathy Kuo Home.

Nina agrees, adding that the white and brown checkered washcloth adds a touch of rustic charm, enhancing the cozy feel. The Jacquotha Towels from Amazon are similar and come in four fun colors.

“Focusing on high-quality, sustainable materials and simplified styles creates an opulent yet environmentally-friendly design,” adds Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal of Hutter Architects.

Shop the look

Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 Even if you're renting, you can still create a statement wall in your bathroom like Ashley, thanks to these peel-and-stick tiles. I love the crisp and clean white and gray ones, but they also come in five other styles, including a pretty blue that would work well in coastal bathrooms. No assembly required Consdan StoneCreek Solid Wood Stools Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H8.75 x W5.75 x L9.25

Made from: Wood

Price: $19.99 for two Bring Scandi style into your bathroom just like Ashley with this gorgeous stool. It has a burnt-wood effect that gives it durability and a unique look. I also like the fact you get two in this set, so you can either place a couple around your bathroom or use the second one somewhere else in your home. Recyclable Being Frenshe in Solar Fleur Shop at Target Size: 7 oz.

Made from: Coconut and soy wax

Price: $13.49 Adding the best candles to your bathroom decor will not only add style to your space, but will also create a soothing atmosphere when you're relaxing in the bath. This is from Ashley's brand and it looks identical to the one in her pic, so I'm confident it's a match. It also has up to 45 hours of burn time.

Ashley’s bedroom brings together luxury and functionality with thoughtful accessories and design elements.

“With its perfect blend of textures and tones, it invites you to unwind and rejuvenate, making everyday moments feel like a luxurious escape,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to see more of her home? I also love Ashley Tisdale’s dining table, which lets simplicity shine.