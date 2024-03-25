Anthropologie furniture and decor are 30% off during the Spring Decorating Event — but not for much longer

If you're looking for an interior refresh, Anthropologie furniture and decor will breathe new life into your space and add a gorgeous boho flair to boot.
The retailer's Spring Decorating Event is slashing prices up to 30%, and discounts are available for every rooms of your house. However, you're going to have to act quickly — the savings are only around until March 26, so now is not the time to be indecisive.
It's hard to resist an Anthropologie sale, especially coming into a new season when there are plenty of opportunities to get creative. Have a look at some enticing finds and get ready to do some sprucing up around your abode.
Explore the Anthropologie furniture and decor on sale
The new spring Anthropologie homeware is a delicate and feminine mixture of florals and all-things green.
"Anthropologie's inspired palette brings forth an opportunity to infuse your home with the richness of nature's hues, making a stylish statement that resonates throughout the year," designer Nina Lichtenstein previously told Real Homes.
Why not use the Anthropologie furniture and accents below as an opportunity to bring some of the outdoors in? After a long winter, who could blame you for wanting to embrace signs of spring?
What to shop
Peruse the transitional home decor picks from Anthro and get ready for a fun makeover to bloom. While you're at it, there are other spring home decor ideas to complement your purchase, so why not enjoy a little looksie?
Four colors
Price:
Was $16, now $12
Capacity: H9 x D2.3
Your favorite florals are in bloom, so why not accentuate their beauty with a glass sphere vase as adorable as your bouquet?
60 watt max
Price:
Was $248, now $198.40
Dimensions (in.): H18 x D12
Add a natural, laidback element to your workspace with this rattan lamp.
Four colors
Price:
Was $28, now $22.80
Dimensions (in.): H7 x D4
Needless to say, florals are on the brain, and this gorgeous, rustic vase will enhance those garden vibes throughout any room of your home.
Green or orange
Price:
Was $398, now $318.40
Dimensions (in.): H24 x D18
A floral fix by way of velvet polyester upholstery, this adorable ottoman is perfect as a living room accent or a nightstand alternative. Note that it's only on sale in orange.
Trendy
Price:
Was $498, now $398.40
Dimensions (in.): H35.75 x W19.5 x D21.5
Bouclé is the moment, and it's the perfect mix of laid-back yet sophisticated. Although this chair — 56% acrylic, 37% cotton, and 7% polyester — is meant for the dining room, we think it could be pulled off in other areas as a simple accent chair.
On sale in white
Price:
Was $128, now $102.40
Dimensions (in.): H65.3 x W21.5
Decorative ladders are great ways to make a statement in the living room or bedroom. Switch out the current blankets you have on display and opt for linens, greens, and floral finds to accent your new spring decor.
Planning ahead? Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer is a playful and vibrant new line you'll love for outdoor entertaining this summer, with dining and decor picks starting at just $7. Who's ready to venture al fresco?