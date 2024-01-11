America Ferrera's accent chair brings all the cozy vibes — get a similar look for $5,000 less

We're just as obsessed with America Ferrera's accent chair as we are with her empowering monologue from Barbie, so of course, we're eager to copy her chic living room style.

Ahead of a date night, the actor took to Instagram to show off her grey wrap dress with black pumps. She looked amazing, but it was her design game, and the gorgeous white accent chair in the photo's background that really caught our eye.

Needless to say, our space is about to get a cozy upgrade, America-style. If you're in need of a few small living room ideas and want a statement piece, allow the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star's vintage chair to dish out some inspiration.

The vintage Jindrich Halabala Mongolian sheepskin chair, an art deco delight, perfectly captures one of the many TikTok interior design trends dwellers are turning to in 2024, bringing about a vintage revival. The chair itself was created in the '30s, and the throwback can average anywhere up to $5,000. Some renditions of the Czech designer's famous piece will set you back a whopping $8,000.

"America Ferrera's chair is an iconic design that pairs lush textures with exotic hardwoods and sleek curves for an effortless fashion-forward style," says interior designer Nicole Cullum. "She has captured our hearts with her incredible talent, sweet personality, and authentic charm, but it’s her chic style that always catches our eye."

However, when arranging furniture in a small living room, a $5,000 chair isn't always accessible, so we did some digging for similar styles with durable quality and positive customer reviews so your space can look like America's without the celebrity price tag.

If you're opting for something striking like this mid-century modern style, you're going to want to make sure it's the star of the show. Declutter your space, pair it with warm, inviting colors, and make sure the lighting in your living shows off the chair's lovable qualities.

"Since the chair is already a statement piece due to its unique texture, I recommend pairing it with smoother, more subdued textures in the living room," says Floss Kelly, co-founder of TileCloud. "Think sleek leather sofas, smooth wooden coffee tables, or soft, plain-colored cushions."

If you're playing around with minimalist living room ideas like this one, there are multiple ways to attain the look of the accent chair. Opt for another mid-century modern chair and top it off with a faux throw or a cozy throw pillow.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer, color expert, and professional organizer in Taos, New Mexico. She is the creative founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, and home decor.

Floss Kelly Social Links Navigation Brand Director and Co-Founder of TileCloud Floss Kelly is a brand director and the co-founder of TileCloud. With her design and interiors background, she's changing the game of the home reno industry.

Looking for more ways to up your seating style in the living room? We spoke to experts about how to style a sofa in a small living room but still make a big impact.