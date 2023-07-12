The small-but-smart gadgets you need to get your hands on from the Prime Day sale — from $12.99

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As someone who tests kitchen appliances for a living, I come across a lot of small but smart gadgets — perfect for apartment and dorm-dwelling. Many of the brands I work with actually sell more than just accessories that are made for meal prep.

Electric gadgets like the best fans and a good air purifier help me when I'm cooking up a storm (and when I'm just a sweaty sis). You see, the weather is wild where I am right now, bringing a whole new meaning to hot girl summer. Better yet, these smart-enabled picks go beyond cooking and keeping me cool. There are speakers, security cams, and even smart plugs for turning your space into a super-optimized pad.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is on RN, and I'm officially in soft girl season. No more getting angry about leaving the lights on while in bed, no more irrational nightmares about my safety, and I can even fast-track my fries for when I'm hangry with the latest air fryer technology. Shop these small but smart gadgets, below.

Prime Day Sale

The Prime Day sale has landed for 2023, but the deals won't be live for long. Shop Amazon devices and Smart Home devices, all trending RN.

9 smart home gadgets that are on sale for Prime Day

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Amazon Smart Plug | Was $24.99 , now $12.99 (save $12) It might look like *just* a plug, but if you own an Amazon Alexa life — get ready to live your best life with this smart accessory. This lazy-girl-approved gadget will allow you to activate all of your devices with the sound of your voice. Make coffee, switch off the lights, and turn on your fan — all without touching anything. Buy it if: You've been caught out so many times being cozy in bed and forgetting to switch off the lights in the other room. Or, you want to show off your latest party trick to your pals and have coffee made on cue. Don't buy it if: You hate the sound of your own voice and don't need to activate any more devices with cringe commands. Yup, I still have nightmares of recording myself "singing" into my phone speaker in 6th grade and playing it back.

2. Echo Pop | Was $39.99 , now $17.99 (save $12) Uh, I wish I had this smart speaker when I was in college! Isn't she cute? As well as this adorable lavender number, it's also available in Glacier White, Charcoal, and Midnight Teal. Oh, and did I mention it's made from recycled yarn and aluminum? It gets eco cred from me! Buy it if: You want to turn your dorm or studio apartment into a smart space with the ability to control lights, locks, a thermostat, fans, and the wifi. All while blasting your favorite tunes (kitchen dancing: completely optional). Don't buy it if: You're a sound aficionado and want something extra bassy. There are better speakers out there if acoustics are your thing. FYI, if you liked the Amazon Smart Plug above, you can buy them together as a bundle (the plug works out at just $10 this way).

3. Ring Video Doorbell Wired | Was $64.99 , now $34.99 (save $30) Video doorbells have been around for a while now, so unless you've been living under a rock — you'll def have heard the three-tone sound and chime notification on someone's phone. This is great for added security if you live in an apartment block, or if you miss a delivery and need to speak to your courier about leaving it in a safe place. Buy it if: You want to know exactly who is at your door and don't fancy a traditional boomer-style bell. Don't buy it if: You don't have any pre-existing wiring, as a connection is required *refrains from Love Island puns* See why Real Homes rated this 4.5 stars out of 5 in our best smart doorbell buying guide.

4. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 | Was $249 , now $149 (save $100) Yes, it's another smart doorbell, but this one's a li'l spendier. Right now, this high-tech ringer is 40% off. It looks a lot sleeker than the black version above and comes crammed with way more features. Our former smart tech editor Caroline Preece commended the color night vision, customizable motion zones, and plug-ins for 24/7 security. Buy it if: Safety is paramount and you don't think you can put a price on a good night's sleep. Don't buy it if: Being able to see every single moving object (hey, cats, dogs, and raccoons) will just creep you out even more. See why Real Homes rated this 4 stars out of 5.

5. Ring Alarm Security Kit 5-Piece | Was $199.99 , now $119.99 (save $80) I live in the suburbs, but I get why city living is so cool. On the flip side, there are typically higher rates of crime when you live in this kind of area, so it's a "smart" idea to up your security. The app provides digital notifications, including digital arming/disarming, Alarm Professional Monitoring with 24/7 emergency police, fire, and medical response — essentially all the things that you need to worry about when adulting. Buy it if: You don't want a super expensive service that mom and dad bought into by that door-to-door salesman. Oh, and if you don't own tools, this won't be an issue. Don't buy it if: You can't keep up with the monthly app subscription ($240/year). Buying the hardware is one thing, but you need to pay for the supporting software, too. Real Homes rated the Ring Alarm Security Kit 5-Piece 4 stars out of 5 in our best security system buying guide.

6. Canary View: Indoor Security Camera | Was $119.99 , now $49.99 (save $70) Trusted by over a million users and over 10,000 first responders, this is a chic security camera designed in New York. As well as being a home surveillance tool, the Alexa- and Google Home-compatible device also monitors air quality, temperature, and humidity in your home. Buy it if: You want an installation-free, 1080p HD camera security camera that's super compact and blends into your home decor. You also live with your partner and roomie and want to be able to monitor your pad via the app. Don't buy it if: You want something with long battery life. Our smart home editor mentioned that it drains its power quickly.

7. Cosori Premium Plus Smart Air Fryer 5.8 Quarts | Was $139.99 , now $97.98 Smart and air fryer aren't words we'd put together, but it is possible to pair your appliance with Bluetooth, Google, and Alexa for seriously lazy serves. Buy it if: You literally can't wait to shout "Alexa, pre-cook the air fryer." In all honesty, though, this phone app is fab for when you've got your teeth stuck into a good Netflix series and want to keep an eye on the progress of your food without pausing your program. Don't buy it if: You're a technophobe and really don't care for syncing it with your phone to make it smart. An easy-to-use control panel and overall performance are your priority Read why we gave this Cosori air fryer 4.5 stars out of 5.

8. Dreo Smart Desk Fan | Was $69.99 , now $59.49 (save $10.50) Fans can take up a lot of space, but this techy model from Dreo doesn't ask for much. Its 11.8-inch diameter is perfect for a tabletop, and you can set the temp and the speed all from the app to get a breeze going in a stuffy rental. Buy it if: You're looking for something cool that keeps quiet. Fans that sound like airplanes aren't cute, but at 28 decibels, you can have this one running during your FaceTime calls and classes with no probs. Don't buy it if: You're trying to cool down a large room. Tiny bedrooms and workspaces are fair game, but you might need something with a li'l more oomph for big open spaces.