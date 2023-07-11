Best Amazon pet deals to pamper your best friends — from an obsessed owner

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m the first to admit that I have a tendency to spoil my pets. But, when they’re as cute as mine are, I can’t help but want to continually splurge on lil’ treats for them — (as well as buys that keep my house pet hair free, like a good pet vac). Whenever there’s a sale, like Amazon Prime Day, I tend to migrate toward the pet deals.

I’ve already spent hours scouring all of the Amazon Prime Day deals for all of the cutest, top-rated, and best-value pet picks. And honestly, the amount on sale has been a lil’ overwhelming. Seriously luxe dog beds, chic water bowls, cute cat trees, and calming pet cams are just a small sampling from the thousands of stylish pet accessories currently on sale.

Quick Menu:

1. Prime Day deals for your dog

2. Prime Day deals for your cat

Even better news? So that you don't have to worry about scrolling through deal after deal, I've rounded up a glorious selection of all the best Prime Day pet deals for you, just below.

The best Amazon supplies on sale for Prime Day

Cute Prime Day deals for your dog

1. Arien Dog Bed | Was $149.96 , now $39.08 (save $110.88)

Like to treat your pooch like the royal he is but hate seeing all the pesky pet hairs accumulating on the couch? Then this couch pet bed, which comes complete with a removable washable cover, is a great buy. Especially as it currently has a massive 74% off.

2. Galayou Indoor Home Security Cameras | Was $29.99 , now $16.99 (save $13)

So this isn’t technically something you can pamper your pets with but it does help with keeping them safe while you’re out of the house. So, in my opinion, it's a worthwhile pet buy. Especially if, like me, you have an anxious pet, as the two-way audio is amazing for reducing stress.

3. Spunky Junky Ceramic Dog Bowl | Was $33.99 , now $23.99 (save $10)

Feel like you’re done with cheap plastic pet bowls that take down the tone of the whole room? Swap out your basic bowls for this two-bowl ceramic set that comes complete with a chic wooden stand. With 29% off, now’s the time to buy.

4. Mihikk Orthopedic Dog Bed | Was $49.99, now $34.99 (save $15) With 30% off, this waterproof-lined, orthopedic dog bed (which comes complete with a removable washable cover) is a great buy. Featuring two side bolsters, the L-shaped design will keep your pup comfy and secure. Plus, thanks to the neutral design, this luxe bed is sure to fit seamlessly into any style of space.

Cute Prime Day deals for your cat

1. Purina Tidy Cats Non-Clumping Litter System | Was $91.78 , now $38.24 (save $53.54)

Sick and tired of your fugly cat tray clogging up your home? Swap out your old tray for a new odor-control and easy-to-clean alternative. With 58% off, this extra-large design (that’s ideal for multi-cat households) is a total steal. *BRB, just running to get my own.*

2. Pink Ceramic Raised Cat Bowl | Was $17.99 , now $14.39 (save $3.60)

How cute is this sweet ceramic heart-shaped bowl? The raised design means your cat (or small dog) won’t need to bend so low to eat or struggle to reach their food or water. It’s cute AF, easy to clean, and it is 20% off. Snap it up fast before it sells out.

3. Petepela Cat Scratching Post | Was $39.99 , now $29.99 (save $10)

Forget those boring carpet cat trees that everyone has and opt for something a lil’ brighter. This flamingo-shaped cat scratcher and sleeper is cute, quirky, and wonderfully pink and pretty. If I didn’t already have a cat tree, this would be going in my cart asap!