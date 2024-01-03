Amazon gym equipment that's perfect for small spaces — and a killer workout

Don't let the size mislead you: Amazon gym equipment for small space dwellers will have a big impact on your fitness routine, even if the products require some creative storage solutions.

Gym memberships seem particularly enticing when the new year rolls around, but an at-home system has pretty much everything we want: versatility, customization, and perhaps most alluring of all, privacy (ever wish you didn't have onlookers during your cardio routine?).

As you peruse the best home gym equipment buys for your abode, have a look at these customer favorites (our expert shopper, loves them too) from the retail giant.

Amazon gym equipment for tiny abodes

While small home gym ideas might not be in the cards, that doesn't mean you can't still work up a sweat and burn some calories in the comfort of your own home.

These products from the lengthy list of compact Amazon gym kits will help you reach your fitness potential without overcrowding your small living room or bedroom.

Cardio workout Sperax Treadmill-Walking Pad Shop at Amazon Price: Was $499.99 , now $259.99

Dimensions (in.): D50 x W20.8 x H40 With a whopping 4.5/5 stars, customers gravitate towards this folding treadmill for its durability, speed (up to 6.2 miles per hour), smooth running belt, and soundless motor.

Aerobic workout FITI DARE Portable Pilates Bar Kit Shop at Amazon Price: Was $48.99 , now $39.99 Good things come in threes when it comes to this Pilates bar kit: you have the option to shuffle between three pairs of resistance bands of different lengths and resistances to find your liking. Plus, the portable offering includes a bag, so you can pick up and take your exercise routine to the park when the nice weather hits.

strength workout Luyata Exercise Roller Wheels Shop at Amazon Price: Was $39.99 , now $29.99 If your goal is the abdominal muscles, look no further. In this kit, you'll find an ab roller wheel, push-up bars, an adjustable jump rope, and a variety of resistance bands.

Full-body workout Total Body Smart 2-in-1 Stepper Machine Shop at Amazon Price: Was $87.99 , now $62.99

Dimensions (in.): L16.3 x W12.8 x H13.6 Sure, this globally-rated piece of equipment is dubbed a "compact cardio device", but it allows you to address all parts of the body: core, arms, glutes, and shoulders all thanks to its detachable resistance bands. Adjust the level of intensity to how you see fit.

Compact Cubii GO Under Desk Elliptical Shop at Amazon Price: $289.99

Dimensions (in.): D11.5 x W11.4 x H26 Thought your space was too tiny for an elliptical? Think again. This sedentary pedal exerciser gives you a little taste of the gym thanks to its built-in wheels and retractable handle. However, this elliptical doesn't quite clock in at 20 lbs, unlike its counterparts at the gym. If you like to work out while you WFH, consider this.

What to keep in mind

If you're setting up a workout spot in a tiny nook, there are a few things to keep in mind when you're shopping for at-home workout gear, according to Annie Collyer, Real Homes' head ecommerce editor: durability, space, portability, and your floors. Make sure to have a mat of some sort beneath the applicable gear so you don't scuff up your tiles or wooden panels, or slip mid-workout.

Annie Collyer Real Homes' head e-commerce editor Annie, the head e-commerce editor at Real Homes, has been writing buying guides and reviewing products online since 2018 — think everything from air fryers to mattresses and exercise bikes. She's reviewed a bunch of exercise machines for a range of publications from Livingetc to Ideal Home, including elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, and smaller fitness buys.

Looking for more ways to stay fit from the comfort of your abode? The debut IKEA workout collection, DAJLIEN, will be available in January 2024, just in time to coincide with those new year's fitness resolutions. The collection includes gym mats, weights, resistance bands, and those not-so-obvious gym essentials, like a portable speaker and flip-flops.