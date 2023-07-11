Jump into these bougie AF bed sheets from Amazon's bestsellers list — they’re 23% off for Prime Day

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’ll admit that I don’t usually splurge on bed sheets. But, after a recent epiphany about the importance of the right bed set-up, I’ve started to invest in some quality sheets for my bed. And oh boy, having nice sheets changes the game. Since upgrading my sleep space I sleep more soundly than I have in years.

If there’s anything worth treating yourself to this Prime Day, it’s new bedding, believe me. Because, honestly, getting your eight hours of quality slumber is vital, and comfy sheets are a key component ppl!

Having a nice bed set-up shouldn’t feel like a luxury, but the truth is that nice bedding can be rather on the pricey side. Enter: Amazon Prime Day. There are some incredible deals on bedding right now, including 40% off this sheet set that has over 190k five-star reviews. These sheets are also featured second on Amazon's bestsellers list for Prime Day, they're seriously popular!

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set | Was from $37.99 , now from $23.69

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cali King, Split King

Made from: Polyester

Colors: 45 This four-piece set of Amazon bed sheets includes two pillow cases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. The sheets are deep enough to fit mattresses up to 16 inches and feature a soft brushed finish.

Cooling, breathable, and totally hotel-esque, these bed sheets are a total dream (see what I did there). Made from 100% polyester microfiber, this four-piece set (which includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet) is designed with breathability in mind. So, for sweaty sleepers, these sheets are a total revelation.

These sheets are softer than cotton despite being made from polyester. What’s great about these sheets is that as you slip underneath them, they feel virtually weightless, thanks to their brushed microfiber finish. *BRB, just dreaming of jumping into bed and surrounding myself in silkiness.*

Have a deeper mattress (mattresses in a box, we’re looking at you) and worried they won’t fit? Panic not, because they’re designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep and are ideal for chunkier styles, while also seamlessly fitting slimmer mattress styles without an issue.