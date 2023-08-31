I’ll let you in on a li’l secret — the smell of strong commercial fragrances makes me feel a bit lightheaded. So, when it comes to how I scent my home, I tend to opt for more natural alternatives where possible. Instead of buying air fresheners, I usually opt to go down the DIY route and make them myself.
What’s so great about DIY air fresheners I hear you ask? Well, a DIY air freshener costs way less compared to buying a pre-made one, which is a big pro. Plus, homemade air fresheners are non-toxic and pet-safe, whereas their commercial counterparts may not be, which is a must for us pet mamas. Oh, and they work just as well — maybe even better.
And, the good news is that making DIY air freshener couldn’t be easier. Honestly, it takes just a few minutes, no mess, no fuss.
@peachyymaddi ♬ Christmas Lofi - Ameer Corro
Good to know
Time: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Helpful hints: If you prefer essential oil blends rather than just one scent, opt to pick out pre-made blends, rather than attempting to blend your own (as you may struggle to get the balance right).
Here's what you'll need
- Distilled water — this is important to make sure your spray lasts
- Rubbing alcohol, which you can buy from Amazon or cheap vodka
- An essential oil of your choice (we like this highly-rated set from Amazon)
- A spray bottle, like this one from Amazon.
How to make your own air freshener
Step 1: Mix the water and rubbing alcohol together
First things first, mix the vodka/rubbing alcohol and distilled water together in a ratio of 1:4 (this is approximate, it doesn't matter if it's not exact).
Step 2: Add essential oil
Next, add about 10 drops of your chosen essential oil or essential oil blend to the distilled water and rubbing alcohol/vodka.
Step 3: Decant into a spray bottle
Pour the mixture into the spray bottle, and shake well and voilà, you have DIY ready-to-use air freshener. It's that easy!
FAQs
Is it safe to make DIY air freshener?
Yes, it's safe to make DIY air freshener using the steps and method above.
Is DIY air freshener better than shop bought air freshener?
DIY air freshener tends to have a more subtle scent than commercial air freshener, but that's simply because it's made with all-natural ingredients.