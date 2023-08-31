Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’ll let you in on a li’l secret — the smell of strong commercial fragrances makes me feel a bit lightheaded. So, when it comes to how I scent my home, I tend to opt for more natural alternatives where possible. Instead of buying air fresheners, I usually opt to go down the DIY route and make them myself.

What’s so great about DIY air fresheners I hear you ask? Well, a DIY air freshener costs way less compared to buying a pre-made one, which is a big pro. Plus, homemade air fresheners are non-toxic and pet-safe, whereas their commercial counterparts may not be, which is a must for us pet mamas. Oh, and they work just as well — maybe even better.

And, the good news is that making DIY air freshener couldn’t be easier. Honestly, it takes just a few minutes, no mess, no fuss.



Good to know

Time: 10 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Helpful hints: If you prefer essential oil blends rather than just one scent, opt to pick out pre-made blends, rather than attempting to blend your own (as you may struggle to get the balance right).

Here's what you'll need

How to make your own air freshener

Step 1: Mix the water and rubbing alcohol together

First things first, mix the vodka/rubbing alcohol and distilled water together in a ratio of 1:4 (this is approximate, it doesn't matter if it's not exact).

Step 2: Add essential oil

Next, add about 10 drops of your chosen essential oil or essential oil blend to the distilled water and rubbing alcohol/vodka.

Step 3: Decant into a spray bottle

Pour the mixture into the spray bottle, and shake well and voilà, you have DIY ready-to-use air freshener. It's that easy!

FAQs

Is it safe to make DIY air freshener? Yes, it's safe to make DIY air freshener using the steps and method above.