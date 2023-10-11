Amazon Prime Day vs. Walmart Holiday Kickoff — which has the best deals on homeware brands right now?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering how to approach the Amazon Prime Day vs. Walmart Holiday Kickoff? Let's be honest: Both retailers are great at hosting huge saving events, with big-name brands like Shark, Ninja, and Nespresso all having big discounts.

Right now, both sites have big sales days at similar times. Amazon has its sale day (officially known as Big Deals Day) event running from Oct 10-11, while Walmart has its holiday kickoff from Oct 9-12. They each have thousands of deals on site, which can be a little overwhelming to sort through, in order to find the best prices.

Luckily, I’ve done all the hard work for you. I’ve gone through Amazon Prime Day deals and Walmart deals, found the best discounts on top brands, and compared the two sites on price. So, no matter whether you’re looking to save on a vacuum or shop a coffee maker, I’ve got you covered.

Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Holiday Kickoff: Homeware brands

Ready to get started? Here are five brilliant buys that you can grab from both sites, with price comparisons. As well as looking at price, it’s also worth noting when shopping that with Amazon you’ll always get speedy delivery if you’re a Prime member. With Walmart, you can't do this, but you can click and collect to your local store.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

2. Shark NV360 Navigator Amazon: Was $219.99 Now $149.99 (save $70)

Walmart: Was $229.99 Now $159.99 (save $70) Got a Shark vacuum on your wish list, but don’t want to splurge too much on one? The NV360 is a great choice, with Shark’s signature Lift-Away and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technologies. The savings are the same on both sites, but ultimately Amazon wins on price by $10 *and* you can get it delivered the next day.

4. Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon: $167.95

Walmart: Was $169.99 Now $139.99 (save $30) This Nespresso pod coffee maker is small-space friendly and has everything you need to make a good cup of joe. You can make coffee in six different sizes, depending on how much caffeine you need to start a day. Amazon doesn’t have a discount on this machine but Walmart does, which makes it the better place to buy it.

5. Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse+ Amazon: Was $349.99 Now $233.99 (save $116)

Walmart: $349.99 Save yourself running out of the house and heading to Starbs by having a coffee maker that makes delish espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes at home. Just fill up the milk and water tanks, press the button, and you’ll quickly have store-style brews. Walmart doesn’t have a sale on this machine, but Amazon has an amazing 33% off it right now.

It’s clear that both sites have great savings on a variety of products, with some products being cheaper than others depending on where you shop. Want to carry on shopping during the sales? Here are our favorite deals under $25 on Amazon.