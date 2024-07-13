Which kitchen color is timeless? Our experts give us their take

Trends come and go, but there are always some key colors that never go out of style. Color is subjective of course, but there are some shades that really do stand the test of time and for good reason.

There plenty os ways to use timeless colors in a kitchen, from painting the walls to touching up the cabinets.

We've asked our design experts for their top three kitchen paint ideas. See their top picks and how to style these colors in a kitchen.

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

What makes a color timeless?

A timeless color is one that doesn't date and is forever versatile. You may be after a modern kitchen but don't want to commit to something too trendy. White is perhaps one of the most obvious choices because it creates a blank canvas that you can change up as and when. And it does have its place, but if you are yearning to introduce a color this time round then check out our ideas below.

1. Sage green

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

This very usable shade is showing no signs of disappearing and it's easy to see why. It's a fabulous mid-green that suits both modern and traditional schemes and looks great with white, navy, or blush accents.

"We love green in a kitchen because it brings a sense of freshness and calm, instantly making us feel relaxed and at home. Unlike some on-trend colors that come and go, green's association with nature gives it a lasting appeal. It's a color that never feels outdated," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. Green comes in a wide range of shades, from subtle sage to deep forest, making it adaptable to various interior styles and moods. It can transform a kitchen into a vibrant, inviting area that feels both modern and classic."

Remember you don't just need to add a color with paint, it could be wallpaper and accessories too. We love these Moroccan Zellige Ceramic Floor & Wall Tiles from Wayfair, the shades of green will match sage perfectly.

2. Blue

(Image credit: Martin Moore / Fleur Bell)

This color is so versatile that you can use any shade of blue in a kitchen – that's the beauty of it. From navy to sky blue to indigo and teal, it is perhaps one of the most reliable kitchen colors.

"It works well on both contemporary and traditional cabinetry, and different shades can be used to create different effects. For instance, dark blue can be prevented from feeling oppressive with the use of contrasting light-colored worksurfaces, walls, and floors. We often see shades of blue used for kitchen islands with lighter cabinetry elsewhere, which creates a focal point in the space," says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball agrees, "Blue kitchens are deeply popular and for good reason, they don’t seem to age in look and are a tried and tested formula that just keeps on giving. Rather than blue cabinetry against a white wall backdrop, go for a bit of blue-on-blue saturation."

Team your paint color with matching bar stools, Amazon's Contemporary Velvet Padded Gold Barstools in Navy looks great with indigo blue.

3. Blush pink

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

For those who love a more feminine feel then a blush pink kitchen is for you. It's the prettiest pink you can pick and and will add warmth to a north-facing space or one with low ceilings.

"Here at deVOL we stick to a fairly small selection of colors, only adding new ones once in a while. Our new blush pink, named ‘Princelet Pink’ after one of my favorite East London streets, has become everyone’s new favorite. The color is barely there, soft and skin-like, and matches perfectly with black and green, not as a contrast more of a pairing that just sits so quietly and unassumingly. I would say the most popular colors of the moment are definitely along these lines, quite soft and traditional," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

It also looks fabulous with accent colors and this is where you can transform it into a modern scheme with jet black or navy. Anthropologie's Rowen Dinner Plates are a great shade of pink.

There are plenty of things that can date a kitchen and it's not just color. It could be ineffective lighting, high gloss units (sorry), a countertop that's not complementing the rest of your scheme, or hardware that's not enhancing your chosen color.

Following trends too rigorously can date a kitchen too, it's best to go with simple yet beautifully crafted cabinetry in colors that are easy on the eye and a shade that you love.

Shop our top three colors

Sage Green Green 14 Matt paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel & stick sample This versatile green has a gray undertone making it ideal for teaming with other colors like navy or crisp white. Lick paint is made without harmful chemicals, plus it's eco-friendly, too. Indigo Blue Hudson Bay 1680 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sample A deep blue that will contrast beautifully against white, keep it on the cabinets only for depth. A rich blue adds a stunning pop of color and compliments a range of decor styles. Pretty in pink Pink 09 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel & stick sample This pink has a touch of coral which warms it up perfectly, teamed with other warming shades like turmeric and russet. This blush color is a more subtle approach to pink which looks timeless and neutral.

Our three kitchen color ideas are timeless and will give you longevity, and the best thing is that you can play with different tones of them too and they'll work. So if you get a little tired of your blush pink cabinetry then choose some accessories in a coral or light pink to change it up. Most of all, pick colors that you love and that reflect your personality.