The outdated kitchen trends design experts say to avoid in 2024 and beyond

You're going to want to know the outdated kitchen trends to avoid if you're revamping yours anytime soon. We're all for individual style, but we're here to tell you some designs just don't work anymore.

There is no need to panic, though. We've spoken with design experts to get the lowdown on what you should say goodbye to and what you should say hello to, instead. Boring colors and bulky fittings are just some of the things they say are no-nos.

When it comes to kitchen trends, having an understanding of what to swerve is just as important as knowing what to style, if you want yours to be the coolest place to cook.

These useful tips from experts are relevant for those looking for larger and small kitchen trends alike.

Where our experts have recommended alternatives to these outdated home trends, we've carefully picked some matching products in case you want to get your kitchen style back on the right track.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Bulky, ornate cabinets

Whether your house has come with them or you’ve added them on, those oversized cabinets with loud patterns have got to go.

“One of the most common outdated kitchen trends clients often request to update are bulky, ornate cabinets,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. He’s a pro in room overhauls.

He continues, “Instead of these dated choices, I recommend opting for sleek and minimalistic cabinet designs with neutral colors like white or gray.”

If you’re reluctant to change the shape of your cabinets, you can still give them a more timeless look by painting them in a neutral color, which will also make your kitchen look brighter.

2. Bright colors

We’re never going to say no to a pop of color here and there, but giving your kitchen the maximalist treatment is definitely out.

Ricky says, “Outdated color schemes for the kitchen include avocado greens and mustard yellows.”

Instead, go for a mixture of darker, natural colors for a chicer finish which is more luxe.

“We are seeing the revival of kitchen colors such as warm wood, moody blacks, and earth tones,” says Sarah Walker, interior designer and owner of Nuance Interior Design Showroom.

Sarah Walker Social Links Navigation Interior designer and owner of Nuance Interior Design Showroom Sarah Walker is a certified interior designer and the owner of Nuance Interior Design Showroom, Seattle’s leading authority on sustainable, luxury interior design. She has over 20 years of experience in creating thoughtful styles, including kitchen renovations.

She also suggests looking at European-inspired designs, such as unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures, as this will give kitchens a curated feel.

3. Granite countertops

Granite countertops? In a kitchen? Groundbreaking. In fact, it’s been overdone so much, design experts are steering clear well of it.

“While durable, the ubiquity of granite has lessened its appeal,” says Danny Margagliano, home improvement expert and founder of Realty Reads.

Danny Margagliano Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of Realty Reads Danny Margagliano is a home improvement expert and founder of Realty Reads. He is a seasoned realtor with over a decade of experience in home improvement and interior design, which includes revamping outdated kitchens.

He continues, “I advise clients to explore materials like natural quartzite for its unique veining or to embrace the trend of mixed materials like terrazzo or copper to inject texture and color diversity.”

If you are renovating your kitchen, going for one of these will give yours sparkle power, which is sure to impress a whole lot more.

Don't want to throw away your beautiful granite countertops? You could always liven them up with stylish small kitchen appliances and decor (this Sanqiahome Kettle on Amazon would be perfect).

4. Lack of personalization

Having a sleek, sophisticated kitchen is the stuff of dreams — but this doesn’t mean you can’t add your own style to it. In fact, personalization is a big interior trend for 2024.

Sarah says, “Cold kitchens have been replaced with trends which focus on warm and personalized design elements.

She continues, “Kitchens will always be a gathering place, so what better area to make a beautiful statement?”

You can do this with indoor plants, beautiful cookware (shout out to Real Homes fave the Our Place Perfect Pot on the Our Place site), and finishing touches like fruit bowls.

5. Subway tiles

Sure — subway tiles are an easy option when decorating your kitchen. If you want your kitchen to stay trendy though, you’re going to need to think outside the box.

Danny explains, “The classic subway tile has saturated the market.”

He continues, “Options like handcrafted zellige or terrazzo tiles (we love these Ivy Hill Tiles on Wayfair) offer an organically rich alternative which also elevates a kitchen's uniqueness and tactile appeal.”

Even if you’re renting, you can still add peel-and-stick wallpaper over these (we're into this cute Roommates Peel and Stick Wallpaper on Amazon) to bring your rental kitchen into 2024.

By keeping these outdated kitchen trends in mind when decorating, you’ll end up with a stylish space you can be proud to show off.

Ricky finishes by saying, “When it comes to kitchen design, it's essential to strike a balance between trendy and timeless to create a space which can stand the test of time.”

Once you’ve finished zhuzhing up your kitchen, finding out outdated living room trends next could be useful, as this is the area you likely spend the most time in.