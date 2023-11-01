What color sofa makes a small living room look bigger? Designers explain

Wondering what color sofa makes a small living room look bigger? The couch is a key part of any living area, so it’s important to make sure it’s working as well for your space as possible.

In smaller rentals and apartments, every piece of furniture and every color choice counts. If you want your living room to appear lighter and airy without the need to open a tin of paint, making the right choice with your couch color is the way to go.

Been scrolling through small living room ideas, and want to upgrade your couch to one that will really benefit the space? I’ve spoken to experts to find out what color one you should go with, plus picked out buys that will help you match experts’ advice.

These are the sofa colors that will make your small living room look larger

If you want to make your small living room look bigger, these are the couch colors you should keep in mind.

What color sofa makes a small living room look bigger, according to experts

In smaller living rooms, the number one rule for making them look bigger is using lighter colors. “When it comes to choosing a sofa for a small living room, the same principle can apply,” says Ana Coddington, lead interior designer at Archival Designs. If your sofa takes up a big chunk of space in your small living room, you can use light-colored sofas to make the area look more open and less cramped.

Ana Coddington Social Links Navigation Lead interior designer at Archival Designs Ana Coddington is the lead interior designer at Archival Designs. She has over 10 years of experience with consultations, CAD software, and space planning, helping to create unique and stylish homes.

There are a few different colors that will work for this. “Lighter shades like white, beige, and light gray can bounce off natural light, making the space appear more open and airy,” explains David Mason, interior designer and founder of Knobs.co. Pastel shades such as baby blues and pale pinks will also have the same effect.

David Mason Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Knobs.co David Mason is an interior designer and the founder of Knobs.co. He has 10+ years of experience in home improvement, architecture, and interior design.

If you already have a bold sofa that you just can’t part with, there are ways you can incorporate it without making your room feel smaller. “When choosing a statement sofa in vivid color, be sure to balance it out with neutral colors, such as on walls and with furniture pieces,” Mason adds.

What other sofa features can make a small living room look bigger?

As well as color, there are a few other factors to keep in mind when choosing a sofa that will make your small living room appear bigger. “It's best to choose a smaller sofa that fits proportionately in the space, rather than an oversized one that takes up too much room,” explains Mason.

It’s also a good idea to be mindful of your couch’s material. “When picking a sofa, consider materials with a slight sheen or texture,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior design expert and founder of Arsight. “This subtly redirects light and adds depth to the room.” Satin and velvet couches are great options for this.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior design expert and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

Choosing a sofa with legs instead of a fully upholstered one can also create the illusion of more space as it allows for light to pass through. “This can create a sense of openness and give the appearance of more floor space,” Coddington tells me.

3 couches that will make your small living room appear bigger

If you want to make your small living room look larger with the help of a couch, these stylish seats will help you do that.

As seen on social 1. Latitude Run Atis Seater Sofa Shop at Wayfair Price: $879.99 I’ve seen so many celebs with designer boucle couches, and this Wayfair one is a really stylish way to get that look in your home. It is a bit of a splurge, but it’s a timeless piece that you’ll be able to take with you wherever you move. Two in one 2. Ebern Designs Teplyuk Sleeper Sofa Shop at Wayfair Price: $289.99 Know you’re going to have guests over often, and don’t have a guest bedroom? This sleeper sofa works as both a couch and a bed. As well as the white color, the Scandi-style wooden lifted legs will also make your space look more airy. Insta-worthy 3. ORRD Blue Velvet Loveseat Sofa Shop at Amazon Price: $338.99 Add a touch of glam to your living area with this baby blue couch. The pleated back gives it such an elegant feel, as do the gold legs. If you want to make your small living space look luxe, this is the couch to choose.

FAQs

What is the best color sofa to make a small space look bigger? White is the best sofa color to make a small living room appear larger, as its brightness and lightness will make a space appear more open and airy.

Do low sofas make a small living room look bigger? Low sofas don’t make a small living room look bigger, as they take up more space and block light from coming through. Instead, choose a sofa with legs, as these will make your small living room look more spacious.

