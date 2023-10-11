6 furniture items that will make a living room look bigger, according to design experts

Want to know what furniture items will make your living room look better? These are the ones to look for

A pink living area with a couch, coffee table, rug, and cabinet
(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

You might be wondering what furniture items will make a living room look bigger, and you’re right to be thinking this. Certain pieces can make even the smallest room feel airy and bright, making it feel much more relaxing to be in.

When choosing living room furniture, it can be easy to just tick off the basics without thinking about shape, material, and color. By being more thoughtful when choosing, you can pick pieces that really open up the space, even if you haven’t got a lot of room.

Choosing furniture items that will make the room look more spacious is a really great small living room idea. That’s why I’ve spoken to experts to find out what you should choose if you want to make your place look larger — and spoiler alert, there are some really genius tips ahead.

These are the 6 furniture items that will make your living room look so much bigger 

Ready to take note? Here are seven furniture items that will make a small living room look bigger.

1. Light-colored furniture

A neutral living room with a couch, table, and black blinds

(Image credit: @aloftlife_)

Color and material are both important factors in choosing furniture that will make a space appear larger. “Go for furniture with light-colored upholstery, as it reflects more light and makes the room feel airy and spacious,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture. This will create an illusion of more space, making your living room look bigger.

Raf Michaelowski, Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture
Raf Michalowski

Raf Michalowski is an interior designer. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

2. Garden stools

A living space with a yellow poster and colorful tables and plants

(Image credit: @mylifeinmulticolor)

Don’t be fooled by the name — garden stools aren’t just for the outdoors. “They're incredibly versatile and can serve as side tables or even additional seating when you have guests,” says Jim Olenbush, founder of Austin Real Estate. “For instance, one of my clients incorporated ceramic garden stools in her living room. Not only did they add a touch of elegance, but they also occupied minimal space and could be quickly moved around as needed.” Their height also will draw the eye upwards.

A picture of Jim Olenbush in a blue blazer and white shirt
Jim Olenbush

Jim Olenbush is the founder of Austin Real Estate, a brokerage firm based in in Austin, Texas. He has been in the real estate business for over 26 years.

3. Low-profile furniture

A white living room with a couch, table, and rug

(Image credit: @aloftlife_)

While utilizing vertical space can make a room look bigger, too much tall furniture can actually have the opposite furniture. “I have seen that low-profile furniture like a low-slung sofa or a platform bed can make a room feel more open and spacious,” explains Michalowski. 

For your living room, he says to consider replacing bulky and tall furniture with lower profile pieces that will create the perception of higher ceilings and more floor space. “You can also use furniture with legs, as these will give the appearance of more space underneath.”

4. Round tables

A living room with a pink and red throw on a brown couch and a circular coffee table

(Image credit: @ma_vie_lala)

Whether you need a dining table or a coffee table, choosing a round one is good if you want to make your living room look more open. “They provide more seating than square or rectangular ones, and they take less space too,” Michalowski tells me. “This will make the room look more spacious than it actually is.

5. Transparent or glass furniture

A colorful living area with a desk that looks onto a kitchen

(Image credit: @mylifeinmulticolor)

It’s clear to me that this is a brilliant idea. “Look for transparent furniture, such as acrylic or glass coffee tables, console tables, or side tables,” explains Michalowski. These will reflect light and allow for a clear view of the floor, making the space feel more expansive. Acrylic furniture is an especially budget-friendly option, and gives serious Y2K vibes, too. 

6. Floating media console

A dog sitting on a pink pouf, with a media console in the background

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

If you have a landlord that allows you to drill into walls (lucky!), you can install a media console on the wall, rather than having it clutter up the floor. “Using a floating media console not only gives you extra storage but also creates a space illusion,” says Michalowski. “It is always better to use a light-colored one, as this will help you create a sense of openness.” 

You can go for a white media console or any other light color that suits your living room's decor. Renting and can’t use these? Go for a standing media console that’s heavily lifted off the floor, like @picsfromcandice has.

6 furniture items that will make your living room look bigger 

Want to put our experts’ advice into action? These budget and renter-friendly options will help you do that in any space. Some of these are especially great prices right now, thanks to Prime Day.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

An acrylic coffee table with flowers and books on itSimply stylish
1. MESAILUP Acrylic Coffee Table

Price: Was $189.99 Now $165.99 (save $24) on Amazon 

Despite its acrylic material, this coffee table has plenty of thickness, so you won’t need to worry about breakages. Dress it up with coffee table books and fresh flowers for a luxe finish.

Two gold nesting tables in front of a white couchChic
2. BAOGELIYA Gold Nesting Coffee Table

Price: Was $125.99 Now $99.99 (save $26) on Amazon

You know what’s better than one coffee table? Two. Tuck them underneath or space them out for extra surface room. Round coffee tables are the best shape for small living rooms, as they’re easier to walk around. 

A white console table with decor on itModern
3. Okvnbjk TV Stand Media Console

Price: Was $229.99 Now $183.99 (save $46) on Amazon

For those who can’t hang a media console in their living room, this TV stand is a stylish alternative. It has plenty of storage room, with two cabinets and a two-tier decorative shelf.

A circular white and gold garden stoolElegant
4. Mercer41 Unver Ceramic Garden Stool

Price: $86.99

This is giving me all the quiet luxury realness, which is such a popular design trend. The geometric pattern and gold touch give it a really sophisticated feel.

A gray futon couch with yellow pillowsVersatile
5. Mopio Gray Chloe Futon Sofa Bed

Price: Was $428 Now $299 (save $129) on Amazon

Multi-functional furniture is always a smart idea for smaller spaces. I like that this can be used as a couch and a bed, so you have an easy option for last min overnight guests.

A white and brown cushioned chairComfy
6. George Olivier Upholstered Armchair

Price: $159.99

Want an armchair you’ll be able to take with you no matter where you end up moving to? This Scandi beauty is the answer. Place it next to a bookshelf to create the perfect reading nook.

FAQs

What colors make a small living room look bigger?

Go for lighter colors, such as soft neutrals and pastels, as these will make a space feel more airy and bright. Transparent materials will also have this effect. 

What things make a small living room appear bigger?

Choosing furniture pieces that optimizes vertical space, are light in color and material, and have rounder edges will all make your small room look larger than it actually is.

Now you know what furniture you need to make your small living room furniture, you might be thinking about other important pieces for this area of the house. Luckily, there are just six things that every small living room needs

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hiya! I’m Eve, and I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I’m here to bring you on-trend news pieces, product round-ups, and styling inspiration. I live in a rented Victorian terraced house, and enjoy making it shine with pieces that are both beautiful and practical. When I’m not writing, I’m walking around local beauty spots, nestling into a book, or diving into a cheeseboard (I’m a total cheese fiend!).

Latest

SPONSORS